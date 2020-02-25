Facebook acquires the VR game studio behind one of the Rift's best games

Facebook is aiming to build on its VR hardware launches of 2019 with an investment in virtual reality software.

Facebook announced today that it has acquired Bay Area VR studio Sanzaru Games, the developer of "Asgard's Wrath," considered by many enthusiasts to be one of the Oculus Rift's best games. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but the studio will continue to operate its offices in the U.S. and Canada with "the vast majority" of employees coming aboard following the acquisition, Facebook says.

The 13-year-old game studio has created a total of four titles for the Oculus Rift, including "Asgard's Wrath" and "Marvel Powers United VR," both of which were at least partially funded by Oculus Studios. Sanzaru has also made a number of titles on console and mobile systems, releasing games structured around their own IP alongside licensed titles for properties like Sonic and Spyro.

Following Facebook's acquisition of Beat Games in November, the Sanzaru Games purchase showcases Facebook's continued interest in propping up VR game studios and aligning them around their interests while allowing them to operate independently. While Beat Games' "Beat Saber" was considered a more mass market title, Sanzaru's "Asgard's Wrath" represented a play toward courting serious gamers with a lengthier first-person adventure title.

Facebook has already injected billions of dollars into its VR ambitions and, as the company hopes to build out the content ecosystems of hardware it released last year (including the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S), there is little to suggest that their rate of investment will slow in the near future.



