New Facebook ad campaign extols the benefits of personalized ads

Anthony Ha
·2 min read

Online advertising can be a "pretty dry topic," as Facebook's head of brand marketing Andrew Stirk acknowledged, but with a new campaign of its own, the social networking giant is looking to "bring to life how personalized ads level the playing field" for small businesses.

The Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found campaign will include TV, radio and digital advertising. Individual businesses will also be able to promote it using a new Instagram sticker and the #DeserveToBeFound hashtag on Facebook.

The campaign will highlight specific small businesses on Facebook, including bag and luggage company House of Takura, whose founder Annette Njau spoke about the benefits of digital advertising at a press event yesterday.

"What those platforms allow us to do is, they allow us to tell stories," Njau said. "I can’t tell this story on TV, I can’t tell this story in a huge magazine because it costs money and I don’t know who will see it."

These sentiments are similar to a campaign that Facebook launched last year in opposition to Apple's upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature, where apps will have to ask for permission before sharing user data for third-party ad targeting. In response, Facebook claimed that it was "standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere," though the social network also pointed to these changes as one of the "more significant advertising headwinds" that it expects to face this year. (Apple's Tim Cook, in contrast, has said that these changes provide consumers with the control that they've been asking for.)

Apple’s Tim Cook warns of adtech fuelling a ‘social catastrophe’ as he defends app tracker opt-in

When asked how this fits into the broader dispute with Apple, Stirk said that while Facebook has been publicly opposed to Apple's changes, this campaign is part the company's longer-term support for small business.

"There is a degree of urgency in the fact that ... small businesses are hurting right now," he said.

Head of Facebook Business Products Helen Ma added that this is "very much an extension of the work that we did on the product side at the very start of the COVID period," which included the launch of the Businesses Nearby section and a #SupportSmallBusiness hashtag.

In addition to launching the campaign today, Facebook is announcing several product changes, including a simplified Ads Manager dashboard, new options for restaurants to provide more information about their dining experiences and more information about personalized ads in Facebook's Business Resource hub and Instagram's Professional Dashboard.

The company also said it will continue to waive fees on transactions through Checkouts on Shops through June 2021, and will do the same for fees collected on paid online events until August 2021 at the earliest.

Facebook highlights small businesses as it ramps up Apple criticism

  • Snap Projects 50% Annual Revenue Growth for Next Several Years, Stock Hits All-Time High

    UPDATED: At its first investor day conference, Snap outlined a bullish future for the Snapchat app — with senior execs saying they expect the company to generate 50% revenue growth over the next several years. On the upbeat forecast, Snap shares popped 11% for the day Tuesday, with the stock closing at an all-time high […]

  • With Atlanta rising as a new hub for tech, early stage firm Tech Square Ventures gets a new partner

    Atlanta is coming up in the tech world with several newly minted billion-dollar businesses hailing from the ATL and the city's local venture capital community is taking notice. The firm's latest hire is Vasant Kamath, a general partner who joins the firm from Primus Capital, a later stage investment vehicle based out of Atlanta. Originally from Augusta, Ga. Kamath left the south to attend Harvard and then went out west for a stint at Stanford Business School.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney in awkward clash over Trump after top Republican claims ‘there is no civil war’

    Congresswoman was previously censured by Wyoming’s GOP for voting to impeach the former president

  • Boosted by the pandemic, meeting transcription service Otter.ai raises $50M

    Over the past year or so, voice transcription startup Otter.ai doubled down on the future of remote work by integrating its product with meeting apps like Zoom and Google Meet. With the COVID-19 pandemic having sent so many to work from home, those investments have paid off -- the company has transcribed over 100 million meetings with more than 3 billion minutes, and has seen an 8x increase in revenues during 2020. The new round was led by Spectrum Equity, with participation from existing investors Horizons Ventures, Draper Associates, GGV Ventures, Draper Dragon Fund, and others.

  • Yellen Seeks Debt Transparency as IMF Eyes Expanded Firepower

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for greater transparency around the use of International Monetary Fund resources and on existing stocks of debt as global finance chiefs consider an expansion in the IMF’s lending firepower.“Transparent and comprehensive debt data will help promote sustainable growth,” Yellen said in a letter to her Group of 20 counterparts Thursday ahead of a virtual meeting Friday of finance ministers and central bankers. She said that while an expansion in the IMF’s resources could help low-income nations in the fight against the coronavirus, the G-20 and others need to work toward “greater transparency and accountability” in the use of the fund’s firepower.The IMF is eyeing a $500 billion boost to its reserve assets, called special drawing rights or SDRs, which the U.S. and others including France and Italy are likely to support, Bloomberg News has reported.A key concern among private debtholders, along with Republican critics in the U.S. Congress, has been the scale of China’s loans to developing nations. The worry is that fresh loans to some countries could end up flowing to pay off obligations to China; such concerns contributed to holding up a bondholder deal with Zambia last November.Yellen’s letter is “very helpful” and raises an important issue for the G-20,” IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice said at a briefing Thursday.SDR allocations served the world “very well at the time of the global financial crisis, and our view is that it could serve the world well again in this crisis,” he said.Yellen also made an appeal for multilateral cooperation among the G-20, in a sharp reversal from Trump-era unilateralism that triggered rifts between the U.S. and many allies.New Tone“No one nation alone can declare victory” over the historic health and economic crises stemming from the deadly coronavirus, Yellen wrote in her letter. “Our cooperation has never mattered more. This is a moment made for action and for multilateralism.”She endorsed strengthening support for developing nations, saying that “without further international action to support low-income countries, we risk a dangerous and permanent divergence in the global economy.” The IMF and World Bank “must continue to play a role in financing the global health response,” she said.Boosting the IMF’s firepower proved a political battle in Washington in the past, and some have declared their opposition this time around as well. Yellen’s predecessor, Steven Mnuchin, opposed the move, saying that because reserves are allocated to all 190 members of the IMF in proportion to their quota, some 70% would go to the G-20, with just 3% for the poorest developing nations.In her letter, Yellen continued to urge allies to take “significant” fiscal policy actions, echoing her calls that the U.S. Congress “go big” with domestic relief and recovery efforts.She also called on the G-20 to help distribute Covid-19 vaccines more broadly through efforts such as the Covax initiative, saying that “a rapid and truly global vaccination program is the strongest stimulus we can provide to the global economy.”With Italy the host for this year’s G-20, this week’s talks will debut the new Mario Draghi administration.(Updates with comment from IMF communications director in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started

    Growth stocks are usually companies that are growing sales and earnings faster than the market or industry. Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are three growth stocks that have a long runway ahead of them. Each is only beginning to tap the market opportunity in front of them.

  • There's a Pokémon news event tomorrow at 10AM ET

    A Pokémon news event is taking place February 26th at 10AM Eastern, and it could be big when it's the game's 25th anniversary.

  • US contracts to buy homes decline, still a January record

    The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined again with the number of properties for sale not matching the surging demand in the U.S. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 2.8% to 122.8, which was still a record high for the month. Despite the recent declines, contract signings are still 13% ahead of where they were last year at this point, a sign that the housing market remains strong despite the widespread economic damage caused by the pandemic.

  • Facebook and Instagram ban Myanmar's military

    'We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw on Facebook and Instagram are too great.'

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A 13F provides a snapshot of what money managers were holding as of the end of the most recent quarter (in this case, Dec. 31, 2020). Although 13Fs have their limitations -- they're 45 days old and won't reflect any trading activity in the current quarter -- they can still turn Wall Street and retail investors on to stocks or trends that have the attention of hotshot money managers. What might be of interest is that four highly popular Robinhood stocks were favorites among billionaire investors during the fourth quarter.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Exits Mexico Private Banking, Refers Clients to BBVA

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is shutting its private banking business in Mexico, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as wealthy clients in some of Latin America’s largest economies move their money to international financial capitals.The biggest U.S. bank signed an agreement to refer local business to BBVA Mexico, the local unit of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, said one of the people. Still, the New York-based firm will continue to serve clients from Mexico through its platform outside of the country, one of the people said.The decision to discontinue local wealth management services in Latin America’s second-biggest economy follows a similar move in Brazil last summer in which JPMorgan wound down its local private-banking business and referred Brazilian wealth clients to Banco Bradesco SA.Wealthy families across Latin America have been seeking out money managers in world capitals in recent years, bankers said. In Mexico, the populist policies of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, including a tax crackdown, have pushed some families to transfer more wealth abroad. Offshore accounts represent the majority of JPMorgan’s private-banking business in Mexico, one of the people said.JPMorgan will continue to maintain other businesses in Mexico, including investment banking, trading and treasury services. A company spokesman declined to comment.JPMorgan is the biggest wholesale bank in Mexico among the global giants without retail operations, according to data from banking regulator CNBV. The firm’s other business lines have been growing, one of the people said, and last year the bank increased its capital by $8 billion pesos ($393 million) to 19.5 billion pesos, data show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba, Once a Fund Darling, Dumped By Point72, Hillhouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, once the most valuable company in China, is turning from a global hedge fund favorite to something less than desirable.Investors from hedge fund titans such as Point72 Asset Management and Moore Capital Management to Canadian and U.S. pension funds dumped 101 million of Alibaba’s American depositary receipts in the fourth quarter, cutting the market value of their holdings by $89 billion, according to filing data. It was the biggest investment reduction among U.S. traded companies, more than three times the second-most sold stock, Salesforce.com Inc..Once a symbol of China’s New Economy, the e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma now finds itself at the forefront of the government’s campaign to rein in the sprawling power of tech giants. Alibaba’s shares, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, have slumped about 18% since November, when regulators in Beijing halted the $35 billion initial public offering of Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group at the last minute. Government watchdogs have also ordered Ant to overhaul its business and began an antitrust investigation of Alibaba.Meanwhile, Alibaba, which has invested in a wide range of sectors from online grocery to ride-hailing and artificial intelligence, will face restraints on future expansion. Chinese antitrust watchdogs used to pay little attention to investment led by internet companies, but have begun strengthening enforcement amid Beijing’s push to root out monopoly power. In December, China’s antitrust watchdog fined Alibaba and two other companies over years-old acquisitions. Regulators said the e-commerce heavyweight should have sought government approval before increasing its stake in a department store chain in 2017.If someone were to make an example of how to take down a monopoly in China, they’ve got nothing better than Alibaba, said Rajiv Jain, who oversees $73 billion in assets as chairman of GQG Partners LLC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “The long-term growth trajectory is now different from what we thought.”GQG liquidated all of its 9.6 million ADRs in the fourth quarter, valued at $2.8 billion, according to filing data. Jain said he had owned Alibaba shares since the company’s initial public offering in 2014, when he was the chief investment officer at Vontobel Asset Management.An Alibaba spokesperson declined to comment on investors selling the stock.Investors are questioning whether Alibaba can sustain its meteoritic rise amid the regulatory scrutiny. It now could face penalties of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated antitrust rules. Those rules are against practices such as forced exclusive arrangements with merchants, known as “Pick One of Two,” predatory pricing and algorithms favoring new users. Tightening government oversight also threatens to curb Ant’s dominance in online payments and scale back its expansion into consumer lending and wealth management.Alibaba has said that it’s working with regulators on complying with their requirements as the antitrust investigations continue. Share prices have recovered somewhat since Ma resurfaced in late January after vanishing from the public sight following the government’s crackdown on his businesses. The shares fell about 1% to $250.34 in New York Wednesday. Alibaba sellers are Who’s Who of hedge fund stars. Steve Cohen’s Point72 dumped all its $413 million in holdings last quarter fourth quarter. Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital slashed its holdings by 99%, while Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its stake by 45%.Other prominent investors cashing out include Hillhouse Capital Advisors, which sold its $1.2 billion holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake by 31%, or $2.1 billion.Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management LLC was among a minority group of investors who scooped up Alibaba, counting it as its sixth-largest holdings.Representatives at these firms either declined to comment or didn’t reply to emails or calls.Rather than pulling out, some investors may have swapped their ADRs with shares traded in Hong Kong to avoid the risk of being caught in the political tension between the U.S. and China, said Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at Krane Funds Advisors LLC, which runs several China-focused exchange-traded funds in the U.S.Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation in December that could kick Chinese companies off of U.S. exchanges unless American regulators can review their financial audits. The administration had also considered banning U.S. investments in Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, before deciding against it.“Alibaba is a very well-managed company,” said Ahern. “We are a big believer in the company and management.”Analysts share Ahern’s upbeat sentiment. All but three of 61 analysts rate the company as a buy.For GQG’s Jain, the regulatory uncertainties mean the risk-reward calculation is stacking against Alibaba. For instance, it’s becoming much more difficult for the company to grow its business by acquiring smaller players.“There’s more downside than upside,” said Jain, whose Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund beat 83% of its peers over the past three years. “The regulatory risk is usually underappreciated until it’s too late. In other words, you cannot handicap that.”(Update with Ailbaba’s share price in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Soaring U.S. 5-Year, Real Yields Sound Alarm for Risk Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Yields on U.S. debt blew past another set of closely watched levels, a warning sign for riskier assets that have benefited from exceptionally loose financial conditions amid the pandemic.The 10-year U.S. real yield -- which strips out inflation and is seen as a pure read on growth prospects -- climbed 10 basis points to minus 0.69% on Thursday, surpassing a high of minus 0.75% set days after the U.S. presidential election in November. Nominal yields also soared, with the rate on 10-year Treasuries reaching 1.49%, the highest in a year. Its 30-year counterpart hit a similar milestone, climbing rapidly above 2.30%. And the 5-year yield exceeded 0.75%, an inflection point that is seen as potentially squelching global speculative euphoria.It’s been a frenetic week for bonds globally, with yields climbing to levels last seen before the coronavirus spread worldwide. Central banks have attempted to soothe markets, with European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane saying the institution can buy bonds flexibly and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calling the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook. While higher real rates signal growth is gaining traction, investors are becoming uneasy over the sustainability of the recovery, and whether stimulus will feed into ever higher prices.The 5-year note leading the rout “is a warning signal that the rates selloff is going beyond a repricing towards a convexity move,” said Peter Chatwell, a Mizuho International Plc strategist. “This is something which we think is inconsistent with Fed dovish rhetoric on rates.”Convexity HedgingAdding to the bond rout are forced sellers in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market, who are likely unloading the long-maturity Treasury bonds they hold or adjusting derivatives positions to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. It’s a phenomenon known as convexity hedging, and the extra selling has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutThursday’s selloff in Treasuries was led by the 5-year sector, a space of particular interest to many in the $21 trillion Treasuries market because the yield in that sector is around a level that could trigger more pain. Earlier this week, tepid demand in a $61 billion auction of five-year notes brought into focus this key part of the yield curve, which also reflects medium-term expectations for Fed policy.In Europe, peripheral countries have led a sell-off in the region, with Italy’s 10-year yield spread over Germany climbing back above 100 basis points. Core debt wasn’t spared from the rout, with yields on France’s benchmark debt turning positive for the first time since June.Clear DisquietEconomic leaders the world over are making clear their disquiet. Apart from ECB’s Lane, Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel weighed in, saying in an interview published Thursday that the central bank has a close eye on financial markets because a sudden rise in real rates could pull the rug out from under the economic recovery.Powell Goes Easy on Surging Yields While Central Bank Peers FretElsewhere, the Bank of Korea warned it will intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, while Australia’s central bank resumed buying bonds to enforce its yield target. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens. Emerging-market investors, meanwhile, are fixated on where short-end U.S. yields go, which could test market resilience there.The latest leg of the bond selloff was rippling through equity markets. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.9% in New York morning trading. “You have to look at real yields,” Christian Nolting, chief investment officer at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. “If real yields are really rising and rising fast, that in the past has always been an issue for stocks.”(Adds 5-year yield, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • Geely and Volvo to launch powertrain venture after merger scrapped

    China's Geely Automobile and its Swedish sister company Volvo Cars will abandon merger plans but launch a new entity to combine their powertrain operations and expand cooperation on electric vehicles, the companies said. A year ago the two said they were planning to merge, giving Volvo access to public markets, as global automakers pursue alliances to respond better to the cost of the transition to electric cars, tougher emission rules and autonomous driving. Geely and Volvo on Wednesday said they had decided to preserve their existing separate corporate structures after "a detailed review of combination options" but would launch a new company to combine their existing powertrain operations.

  • New Zealand Government Forces Central Bank to Include Housing In Rate Setting

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government will require the central bank to take account of rampant house prices when it sets interest rates, a change that may restrict its ability to run loose monetary policy.The Reserve Bank’s remit will be amended so that the bank considers “the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Thursday in Wellington. The New Zealand dollar jumped to its highest since 2017 as investors ramped up bets on higher interest rates.The government is under political pressure to cool an overheating housing market, which has been fueled by record-low borrowing costs after the RBNZ responded to the coronavirus pandemic by slashing its cash rate and embarking on quantitative easing. Governor Adrian Orr pushed back against Robertson’s proposal when it was first made last year, saying that forcing the bank to consider house prices when setting rates could lead to below-target employment and inflation.“The more objectives you’ve got, the more complicated it can be to meet all those objectives,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “Inflation and employment is what they will focus on, but they have to think harder about how their decisions impact on the housing market.”The kiwi dollar jumped about a third of a U.S. cent to 74.55 cents, its highest since August 2017. Bond yields and swap rates also rose on news of the changed remit, which comes into force on March 1. Investors are now pricing a 30% chance of a rate hike in November, even though the RBNZ yesterday sought to damp bets on tighter policy and said it could cut rates further if needed.Robertson ‘In Charge’“The market is saying no more rate cuts, so push the kiwi higher,” said Jason Wong, currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. “The RBNZ has shown its independence by saying ‘we don’t like this measure,’ but they are going to have to live with it because the finance minister’s in charge.”Robertson said today that the RBNZ’s objectives and mandate remain the same, which is to maintain price stability, support full employment and promote a sound and stable financial system.But a change to the Monetary Policy Committee’s remit will force it to “assess the effect of its monetary policy decisions on the government’s policy.” A clause has been added stating that the government’s policy “is to support more sustainable house prices, including by dampening investor demand for existing housing stock, which would improve affordability for first-home buyers.”“The committee retains autonomy over whether and how its decisions take account of potential housing consequences, but it will need to explain regularly how it has sought to assess the impacts on housing outcomes,” Robertson said.Robertson also issued a direction under the Reserve Bank Act requiring the bank to have regard to government policy on housing in relation to its financial policy functions.In a statement Thursday, the RBNZ said it “welcomes the direction it has received today from the Minister of Finance.” It said changes to financial stability policy are “in tune with our recent advice.”The bank acknowledged the change to its monetary policy remit but noted its targets “remain unchanged.”“The adjustments increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability,” Orr said in the statement. “We have a long-standing commitment to transparency about our policy actions and approaches, and this will continue.”Soaring house prices have raised concerns that first-time buyers are being locked out of the market. Much of the surge has been attributed to investors taking advantage of low interest rates.The RBNZ, which predicts prices will rise 22% in the year through June, is reinstating mortgage lending restrictions and will tighten them further for investors from May 1.Orr in December recommended that the bank be required to address the issue of rapid house-price inflation via financial policy, and requested it be allowed to add debt-to-income ratios to its macro-prudential toolkit.Robertson said today he has asked the RBNZ to provide advice on interest-only mortgages and debt-to-income ratios. He would want the latter to apply only to investors, he said.“Today’s announcement is just the first step as the government considers broader advice about how to cool the housing market,” Robertson said. “We know the rapid increases we have seen in recent months are not sustainable, which has meant many first-home buyers are struggling to access the market. We’ll be making further announcements in the coming weeks on other policy responses.”(Includes chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood and GameStop frenzy: 'It's a dirty way to make money'

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, issued a strong condemnation of the businesses he said enabled the recent frenzy of speculative trading by retail investors.

  • Could This Be The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?

    Gold prices might soar in 2021 as peak gold production looms, and it is junior miners that are best positioned to take advantage of this high risk/reward play

  • GameStop shares rise in early trade before being halted

    GameStop Corp shares shot higher in early trading on Thursday before a series of NYSE trading halts, a day after an unexpected surge doubled the price of the video game retailer’s stock. The early rise built on Wednesday's rally in GameStop and other so-called "stonks" - an intentional misspelling of "stocks" - favored by retail traders on social media sites such as Reddit's WallStreetBets. The new frenzy has puzzled analysts, with some ruling out another short squeeze of the stock which had battered some hedge funds, and fueled more hype after some Twitter users pointed out a cryptic tweet of an ice-cream cone photo from activist investor Ryan Cohen - a major shareholder in GameStop and a board member.