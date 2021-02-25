New Facebook ad campaign extols the benefits of personalized ads

Online advertising can be a "pretty dry topic," as Facebook's head of brand marketing Andrew Stirk acknowledged, but with a new campaign of its own, the social networking giant is looking to "bring to life how personalized ads level the playing field" for small businesses.

The Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found campaign will include TV, radio and digital advertising. Individual businesses will also be able to promote it using a new Instagram sticker and the #DeserveToBeFound hashtag on Facebook.

The campaign will highlight specific small businesses on Facebook, including bag and luggage company House of Takura, whose founder Annette Njau spoke about the benefits of digital advertising at a press event yesterday.

"What those platforms allow us to do is, they allow us to tell stories," Njau said. "I can’t tell this story on TV, I can’t tell this story in a huge magazine because it costs money and I don’t know who will see it."

These sentiments are similar to a campaign that Facebook launched last year in opposition to Apple's upcoming App Tracking Transparency feature, where apps will have to ask for permission before sharing user data for third-party ad targeting. In response, Facebook claimed that it was "standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere," though the social network also pointed to these changes as one of the "more significant advertising headwinds" that it expects to face this year. (Apple's Tim Cook, in contrast, has said that these changes provide consumers with the control that they've been asking for.)

When asked how this fits into the broader dispute with Apple, Stirk said that while Facebook has been publicly opposed to Apple's changes, this campaign is part the company's longer-term support for small business.

"There is a degree of urgency in the fact that ... small businesses are hurting right now," he said.

Head of Facebook Business Products Helen Ma added that this is "very much an extension of the work that we did on the product side at the very start of the COVID period," which included the launch of the Businesses Nearby section and a #SupportSmallBusiness hashtag.

In addition to launching the campaign today, Facebook is announcing several product changes, including a simplified Ads Manager dashboard, new options for restaurants to provide more information about their dining experiences and more information about personalized ads in Facebook's Business Resource hub and Instagram's Professional Dashboard.

The company also said it will continue to waive fees on transactions through Checkouts on Shops through June 2021, and will do the same for fees collected on paid online events until August 2021 at the earliest.