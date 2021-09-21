U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.63
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,953.11
    -17.36 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,757.77
    +43.87 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,188.15
    +5.95 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.60
    +11.80 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.31 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    +0.0140 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3661
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2260
    -0.1940 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,282.91
    -1,223.56 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.06
    -12.79 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Facebook adds a battery-powered smart screen to the Portal line

Brian Heater
·3 min read

The Portal line has always been a kind of odd duck in the world of smart screens. Facebook’s most significant contribution to the category is almost certainly Smart Camera, which uses AI to track a subject and pan and zoom accordingly to keep them in frame. It was the first big line to bring the clever feature to market, though Google, Amazon and even Apple have since offered their own takes on the category.

Portal’s other primary appeal (versus a Nest or Echo) is its integration with Facebook’s own software like Messenger and WhatsApp. Beyond that, the line has struggled to differentiate itself from Amazon and Google’s head start in the world of connected home hardware and smart assistants.

Image Credits: Facebook

Today’s news brings an interesting new layer to the conversation, with the arrival of the Portal Go, a battery-powered portal smart screen. The 10-inch device sports a handle on the back for quick gripping and a battery that promises five hours of standard usage and up to 14 hours of music playback with the screen off (there’s currently no specific battery-saving mode).

It’s a clever addition to the line. We are, no doubt, pushing further into tablet territory here, but I’ve felt the impulse to pick up and bring my Nest Home into the other room more than once. Your mileage will vary.

Image Credits: Facebook

I haven’t seen the thing in person yet, but I do dig the design. It’s got rounded edges around some big black bezels and a fabric-covered backing that’s been all the rage in the smart home category for several years now. The Go is propped up in a wedged design, with two front-facing speakers and a rear-facing woofer.

It’s got an ultrawide front-facing 12-megapixel camera that does the aforementioned smart panning, along a with a physical lens cover for privacy. The screen can also be titled up and down for an optimized viewing angle. The system doesn’t currently support far-field technology for a multiple speaker setup, which could complicate things as you move it around the house.

There’s also a new version of the Portal+, which features the same camera setup, coupled with a thin 14-inch tiltable display that can view up to 25 people at a time on a Zoom call. The Portal Go runs $199, while the new Portal+ is $349. Both devices are available for preorder today and start shipping October 19.

Image Credits: Facebook

Today’s news also finds Faceboook launching Portal for Business, aimed at positioning the smart screens as teleconferencing products. Per a release:

With Portal for Business, SMBs will be able to create and manage Facebook Work Accounts for their teams. This is a new account type that allows businesses to use their own company email addresses to set up Portal. These Work Accounts will also provide access to other popular Facebook work products in the coming year.

Using Portal Device Manger, IT departments can set up and remotely wipe employee machines. The system is available now as a closed beta.

  • Developing world 'baring the brunt' of climate change -PM Johnson

    "...it's the developed world that over 200 years has put the carbon in the atmosphere that is causing this acceleration of climate change. And so it really is up to us to help them," Johnson said.Johnson has called on wealthy countries to meet a pledge to spend $100 billion a year to tackle climate change as he prepares to host a United Nations summit starting at the end of October.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • 11 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for battery stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. The shift in […]

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro rebuffs criticism on pandemic, Amazon

    Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued a strident defense of his administration at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, rebuffing criticism of its handling of the pandemic and touting recent data indicating less Amazon deforestation. Its drawdown, however, fueled poverty.

  • Facebook introduces portable Portal Go for $199

    Facebook introduces two new Portals: a newer Portal+ plus a brand new portable Portal Go.

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Apple iPhone 13 Setup Looks Worse Than iPhone 12, Says Analyst

    New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu says the Street is expecting too many Apple iPhone upgrades.

  • PayPal launches its 'super app' combining payments, savings, bill pay, crypto, shopping and more

    PayPal has been talking about its "super app" plans for some time, having recently told investors its upcoming digital wallet and payments app had been given a go for launch. Today, the first version of that app is officially being introduced, offering a combination of financial tools including direct deposit, bill pay, a digital wallet, peer-to-peer payments, shopping tools, crypto capabilities and more. The company is also announcing its partnership with Synchrony Bank for its new high-yield savings account, PayPal Savings.

  • The Multiple Reasons Why Microsoft Stock Is a Winner

    It’s business as usual for Microsoft (MSFT) in 2021, with the stock on an almost constant steady upward trajectory. Looking ahead, Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth expects the good times to continue, claiming the “ongoing digital transformation, increasing cloud strength and new product introductions will continue to drive significant revenue and Economic Profit growth.” In fact, the 5-star analyst not only reiterated a Buy rating for MSFT stock but also increased the price target from $303 to $366

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Twilio in 2016, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has been one of the best-performing tech IPOs of the past five years. Twilio currently trades at nearly $340 per share, so a modest $1,000 investment in its IPO would be worth more than $22,000 today. Let's see why Twilio generated such massive multibagger gains, and whether or not this high-flying stock could still have more room to soar.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Serious Sell-Off

    Bitcoin received support near $40,000 and is moving towards the resistance level at $44,000.

  • Here's Why Apple's iPhone 13 Should Be a Resounding Success

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 13 has arrived, and the initial reactions to the smartphone giant's latest and greatest device don't appear all that optimistic. Apple added the usual suite of upgrades to its latest iPhone models, packing in a better screen, faster processor, superior camera system, and bigger battery, among others. The iPhone 12 helped Apple become a dominant player in the 5G smartphone market.

  • Netflix Launches a Totally Free Streaming Plan, Available Only in Kenya for Now

    Netflix is launching an entirely free plan — with a more limited content selection, available only on Android phones — first in Kenya. The streaming company’s hope is that by offering a 100% free tier, which includes about one-fourth of the content available in its paid-streaming plans in Kenya, more people will try out the […]

  • Facebook to launch portable version of Portal video chat device

    Facebook on Tuesday announced two new models of its Portal video calling devices, including its first portable version. The social media company also said it was testing with several U.S. companies a service for businesses to remotely manage Portal work accounts and devices. Facebook has not provided specific sales numbers on Portal, but a spokeswoman said there had been increased sales and usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, through which many companies shifted to remote working and more people stayed at home under lockdown measures.

  • Loop Capital Is Bullish On T-Mobile Over AT&T, Verizon - Read Why

    Loop Capital analyst Stephan Bisson initiated coverage of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) with a Buy and $160 price target, indicating a 27.4% upside. Bisson believes T-Mobile's network aids its competitive position and expects it to produce "continued outperformance in subscriber additions and the financials." T-Mobile's network reaches tens of millions more people than AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ), adding that T-Mobile's Ultra Capacity 5G has "significantly" more

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 21st, 2021

    Following Monday’s sell-off, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid another day in the red.

  • Apple working on technology to allow iPhone to know when its owner is depressed or anxious, report says

    Apple is working on technology that would allow the iPhone to know when its owner is depressed, according to a new report. The phone would be able to diagnose depression and cognitive decline by looking at their owners as they use it, according to the Wall Street Journal. It would be able to look at people’s facial expressions, their speech patterns, how they walk as well as how they sleep and more, theWall Street Journal.