Facebook adds 'quiet mode' to help you manage screen time

Facebook's new quiet mode feature helps you schedule time away from the app and its notifications.

Facebook is making it easier to take a break from its app and the notifications that come with it. The company is launching a new “quiet mode” feature in an effort to help users spend less time in the app.

With the feature, you can set a schedule for when you want Facebook to be available and when you want the app to be “quiet.” When quiet mode is enabled, the app mutes incoming notifications and, much like Apple’s Screen Time controls, will discourage users from launching the app. If you try to open the app while quiet mode is enabled, you’ll get a reminder, along with a timer, though you can opt to disable or bypass the feature for 15 minutes.

When quiet mode is enabled, the app will warn you. More

Quiet mode builds on the time management tools the company launched in 2018. That tool allowed users to set limits on time spent in the app, as well as the ability to mute notifications for short periods of time.

With the introduction of quiet mode, Facebook is also making more detailed usage statistics available. You’ll now be able to see details for two-week periods, and get breakdowns of time spent during the day and at night.

Facebook is adding more detailed statistics to its time spent dashboard. More

Facebook is billing the new features as a mental health resource for those who may be struggling to cope with isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The company also announced that it’s adding mental health resources to its coronavirus information hub, and that it’s making a $2 million donation to crisis helplines around the world.

Quiet mode is rolling out now, but it could still be a few weeks before it’s live for everyone. Facebook says it expects the feature to be live for all iOS users by May with a full Android rollout expected by June.