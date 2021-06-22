U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,246.44
    +21.65 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,945.58
    +68.61 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,253.27
    +111.79 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,295.95
    +9.85 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    -0.58 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1942
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    -0.0120 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3950
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.3420 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,657.83
    +232.66 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    776.74
    -17.59 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.01
    +27.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     

Facebook adds Shops to WhatsApp, among other e-commerce updates

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

Facebook is making it even easier to buy stuff while you scroll past photos of your high school lab partner's dog. Yes, Instagram Shops and Facebook Marketplace are already displayed prominently on the apps' bottom navigation tabs. But now, you can shop on WhatsApp too, along with other updates.

Today on a Live Audio Room, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced three e-commerce updates that are coming to Facebook products: Shops on WhatsApp and Marketplace, Shops Ads, and Instagram Visual Search.

"More than 1 billion people use Marketplace each month, so we're making it easy for businesses to bring their Shops into Marketplace to reach even more people," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. When customers view a shop on WhatsApp, they'll have the option of chatting with a business before buying something.

At its F8 conference earlier this month, Facebook revealed updates to WhatsApp for Business -- previously, it could take weeks to set up a business account, but now, businesses can sign up in just a few minutes. Though WhatsApp has more than 2 billion global users, only about 175 million people message with WhatsApp Business accounts daily for things like customer support. Since Facebook has been pushing e-commerce on platforms like Instagram, it makes sense that this initiative will expand to WhatsApp too.

The rollout for Shops in WhatsApp will start soon, and Shops inventory in Marketplace is available now for Shops in the US with on-site checkout.

The next feature, Shops Ads, aims to provide a more individualized shopping experience based on people's individual shopping habits. Zuckerberg said, "We're launching the ability for a business to send shoppers to where you're going to be most likely to make a purchase based on your shopping behavior." Starting now, AR Dynamic Ads are available in the United States – companies like Huda Beauty and Laura Mercier are using these ads to let customers test lipstick shades with AR before making a purchase. These AR try-on experiences are made available through API integrations with Modiface and Perfect Corp. Early this year, Pinterest collaborated with ModiFace to launch an AR eyeshadow try-on.

Image Credits: Facebook

Over on Instagram, an AI-based Visual Search feature will roll out for testing in the coming months.

"A lot of shopping discovery begins with visual discovery, right, so you see something that you think is awesome. And then, you know, maybe you want to see other products that are like that, or you want to figure out how to get that product," Zuckerberg explained. "And this is the type of problem that AI can really help out with."

Using this AI, people will be able to upload their own photos -- even ones they haven't posted on Instagram -- to find similar items. Facebook isn't the first company to use this technology -- see Cadeera, Donde Search, or Stye.ai, for instance. But bringing this technology to major platforms might change the way we shop, which seems to be Facebook's current goal.

Perfect Corp., developer of virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, closes $50 million Series C led by Goldman Sachs

Cadeera is doing AI visual search for home décor

