U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.22 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9890
    -0.3400 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,477.99
    -3,219.09 (-4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.38
    -44.27 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Facebook agrees terms to pay French publishers for news reuse

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

Facebook has reached a multi-year agreement to pay French publishers for resharing their content on its platforms, it announced today.

The social media giant said the licensing agreement with the Alliance of national and regional newspapers "means that people on Facebook will be able to continue uploading and sharing news stories freely amongst their communities, whilst also ensuring that the copyright of our publishing partners is protected."

Facebook declined to specify how much it's paying for the arrangement with l’Alliance de la presse d'information générale (APIG) in France when we asked. But in a blog post trumpeting the deal it wrote: "After constructive negotiations, this solution will further our investment in the news industry, and strengthen the news experience for both people and publishers on Facebook."

The blog post also specifies that it will be investing "at least" a billion dollars to support media companies over the next three years -- however that's a collective pot not a France-only pot. So who is getting what exactly -- and where -- remains unclear.

Facebook's largesse in France is not voluntary: The development relates to EU law which was updated to reform digital copyright rules back in 2019 to, among other tweaks, extend neighbouring rights to snippets of publishers’ content in response to criticism from the newspaper industry that adtech giants were freeloading off quality journalism that users of their platforms share.

France has been at the forefront of transposing the EU's digital copyright reform into national law but the amended rules are set to apply across the bloc — so adtech giants like Facebook will need to strike multiple deals to cover the region. Hence that "at least" $1BN pot.

Google, meanwhile, already reached a deal with news publishers in France at the start of this year.

However it quickly came under scrutiny by the country’s competition watchdog over how it had approached negotiations with publishers. And this summer the French authority fined Google $592M for breaching an order related to the process — accusing it of failing to conduct good faith negotiations and withholding key information relevant to determine payments.

Google fined $592M in France for breaching antitrust order to negotiate copyright fees for news snippets

France's competition watchdog was also unhappy that Google tried to unilaterally impose terms on publishers, seeking to push them to agree to a global news licensing product it has devised, called Publisher Curated News, rather than negotiate local terms, as the law requires.

It’s not clear if the authority’s aggressive enforcement against Google concentrated minds at Facebook to ink its own deal with French publishers -- not least because the amount it’s paying for content resharing isn’t being disclosed -- but it probably helped.

The French publishing alliance group who’s members have agreed terms with Facebook said only that the deal would generate “significant financing”, particularly emphasising the revenue uplift it would generate for its smallest members.

"This first step in the concrete implementation of neighboring rights shows that solidarity between publishers is key to efficiently defend their interests," added Pierre Louette, chairman of the Alliance and CEO of Groupe Les Echos – Le Parisien, in a statement.

Also today, Facebook announced that it will be launching a French news service in January — which it said will give users “a dedicated space to access content from trusted and reputable news sources" — dialling up its efforts to showcase professional journalism on its platform as a direct result of legislation requiring it to pay for new reuse.

It’s a far cry from recent events in Australia -- where, earlier this year, lawmakers were debating similar legislation related to paying for news content aggregation and reuse. And during that legislative push Facebook temporarily shut down news sharing in the county altogether — along with a whole bunch of other bona fide information sources, seemingly as a sort of 'chaotic evil' lobbying strategy to try to scare the country's lawmakers into abandoning the idea.

What actually happened, though, was Australian lawmakers went ahead and passed a news bargaining code that applies to Facebook and Google this February.

And deals to pay for content reuse in Australia were duly struck between the pair and a number of publishers and broadcasters down under.

So the writing seems to be on the wall for adtech platforms getting a free pass to monetize attention generated by professional news content that's passing over their platforms. As other countries outside the EU see big tech's wallet being unlocked to pay for news reuse through changes to the law they will surely follow.

But as steady payments flow from tech giants to newsrooms -- last year Google also announced a $1BN pot to pay for news licensing -- democracy watchers may have reason to be concerned about dominant Internet platforms becoming a revenue source for a 'free press'.

Both Google and Facebook are certainly wasting no time milking the publicity opportunity -- suddenly claiming their platforms can now be relied upon as sources of "trusted and reliable news". (Instead of, y'know, the outrage-driving clickbait and disinformation they have so often been found amplifying for a profit.)

"Our partnership with Alliance proves the benefits of a strong collaboration," gushes Facebook's blog post. "Likewise, we’ve been encouraged by the progress that’s been made elsewhere in Europe, and we hope for continued, constructive conversations."

Developments it points to on that front are the recent launch of Facebook News in Germany, with new partners including Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Handelsblatt and Tagesspiegel.

In the U.K., it also notes that it has entered into agreements with a number of publishers, including Conde Nast, The Economist, Guardian Media Group and Hearst.

Australia now has a template for forcing Facebook and Google to pay for news

 

Recommended Stories

  • Trump launching social media company 'TRUTH social'

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley breaks down the details of Trump’s social media platform.

  • Truth Social: Trump’s new social network will benefit from the very law he tried to destroy

    Trump's Truth Social needs Section 230 to survive.

  • Facebook stock looks silly cheap: analyst

    Facebook's stock looks too cheap, argues this Wall Street bull.

  • Shocker: Netflix Likes to Get Word-of-Mouth Marketing Freebies

    In Tuesday's earnings report, digital-video veteran Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) made it abundantly clear that management is smart about copyright issues. Netflix takes a different approach by "celebrating" the passion and excitement of its 214 million subscribers. Whether it's a movie, a song, a video game, or a TV series, copyright protection automatically comes into play.

  • Facebook’s Possible Name Change Has Everyone Talking. History Says It’s a Tricky Business.

    Facebook may be embarking on a name change but history suggests that is far from straightforward. Facebook (ticker: FB) may change its name according to a report by The Verge citing one anonymous source. The rebrand is reportedly linked to the company’s efforts to build its “metaverse”—a platform allowing people to game, work and socialize in a virtual environment—with the purpose of showing Facebook is more than just a social-media company.

  • Explainer-What is Trump's new venture and what are its odds of success?

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his return to the digital world with the planned launch of his own social media app as he promises to "stand up to Big Tech" after being banished from major platforms. The app, TRUTH Social, will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release they issued on Wednesday. The venture may provide the first real test of the power of right-wing social media with the full force of Trump's support.

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform, calling it TRUTH Social

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he will launch his own social media platform, TRUTH Social, according to a press release by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). Trump's new social network is set to launch a beta version in November, which will be available to invited guests only. Trump signaled his aspirations to create a rival social media platform after he was kicked off several social media platforms.

  • Is acquiring Pinterest a smart move for PayPal?

    Reports surfaced Wednesday that PayPal, the payments titan that owns Venmo, is in talks to acquire Pinterest. Here’s what PayPal might want with Pinterest.

  • Netflix has 'long runway ahead' after 'Squid Game' success; Chappelle headwinds loom

    Netflix's Q3 subscriber growth topped estimates but will its Dave Chappelle controversy muddle long-term success?

  • Russian court sends bailiffs to enforce collection of more unpaid Facebook fines

    A Moscow court on Thursday said it had sent state bailiffs to enforce the collection of 17 million roubles ($238,845) in fines imposed on U.S. social media giant Facebook for failing to delete content that Russia deems illegal. Moscow's Tagansky District Court issued the order over four fines that Facebook has not paid, the court said in a statement, the second time this month it has sought the assistance of bailiffs in bringing Facebook to heel. The court said Facebook, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, had on Thursday asked for more time before the ruling is enforced, citing technical problems.

  • Facebook might be changing its name, but its controversies will continue to follow it

    Facebook is reportedly changing its name, but that won't help it escape its myriad controversies.

  • ‘Did Her Eyes Change Colors or Am I Tripping?’: Ciara’s Beauty Post Comes to a Screeching Halt After Fans Get Distracted By Her Eyes

    Ciara‘s eyes caused quite a commotion on Wednesday, Oct. 20, after she uploaded a glam post on her Instagram page. The singer caught fans off-guard […]

  • Suzanne Somers poses pantsless to ring in 75th birthday: 'Turning three quarters of a century with love in my life feels great!'

    Suzanne Somers thanked followers for the love as she celebrated her 75th birthday.

  • Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

    Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform. Trump says his goal in launching the Trump Media & Technology Group and its “Truth Social" app is to create a rival to the Big Tech companies that have shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was paramount to his national rise. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," he said in a statement.

  • Social Media Giant Facebook on Track to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    “We forecast 16% annual revenue growth’21-’26 driven by 16% annual advertising revenue and offset by 6% annual Other revenue. We view Advertising revenue as driven mostly by the contribution of mobile, video and Instagram, while we forecast Desktop remaining flattish. We expect EBITDA margins to remain roughly in line with current levels,” noted John Blackledge, equity analyst at Cowen.

  • In memoir, Katie Couric writes of feeling betrayed by Lauer

    On a summer day in the Hamptons last year, Katie Couric and her husband, John Molner, went out for a walk and saw a familiar white jeep drive by with Matt Lauer at the wheel. Couric writes in her new memoir, “Going There,” that she realized then that the television partners would never speak again. Once the king and queen of morning television, Matt and Katie were regular “guests” in the homes of millions of Americans, delivering the news with friendly banter.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Consolidate

    Natural gas markets continue to consolidate overall, with the 50 day EMA offering a bit of support in this region.

  • Snap Shares Sink 30% In Late Trading On Q3 Numbers, Forecast Pulling Facebook, Twitter Lower; Daily Active Users Hit 306M

    Shares of Snap plunged 30% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported what appeared to be solid third-quarter numbers, albeit softer than hoped for revenue forecasts. Snapchat daily users hit 306 million, an increase of 57 million, or 23%, year-over-year. Growth is slowing as expected after a bonanza that continued through last quarter driven […]

  • Facebook Will Pay French Newspapers for Using Their News

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. struck an agreement with the French press alliance to pay national and regional newspapers for using excerpts of their articles when they’re shared on the social network.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re

  • Fans Can't Get Over the High-Slit Dress Kelly Ripa Wore on 'Live!'

    'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' fans could not get over Kelly Ripa's amazing on-air dress, which the show posted about on Instagram.