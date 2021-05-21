U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,185.55
    +26.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,371.22
    +287.07 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,604.80
    +69.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.88
    +23.12 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.50
    +1.56 (+2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.30
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.24 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    -0.0110 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4169
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8810
    +0.1160 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,415.88
    -463.12 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.91
    +3.79 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.82
    +1.03 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Facebook's latest AI can learn speech without human transcriptions

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Speech recognition is an important cog in Big Tech's AI machinery. The tech powers the digital assistants on our phones, in cars and in the smart speakers in our homes. But, despite its ubiquity, speech recognition is still a work in progress. Today, Facebook is heralding a major breakthrough in the way it trains these systems to learn new languages. The company says it has developed a method of building speech recognition tools that don't require transcribed data. 

According to Facebook, its novel system can unshackle the tech from its reliance upon text-to-speech input. The time consuming task involves humans listening to and transcribing hours of audio, a monotonous process that has to be repeated for each language. Whereas Facebook's "unsupervised" system learns purely from speech audio and unpaired text to give it a better sense of what human communication sounds like. 

Facebook's model essentially relies on a feedback loop between a generative adversarial network (GAN) composed of a "generator" and a "discriminator." The former spits out representations of uploaded speech patterns that look like complete gibberish until they are put through the corresponding discriminator network, which acts as a translator of sorts. At the same time, Facebook inputs additional text written by humans to help the generator to glean the difference between computerized and real world results. This process is repeated until the generator's output matches real text.

Facebook says its method has allowed it to create speech recognition systems without any annotated data sets. The company has already tested the model — known as Wav2vec-U (the U stands for Unsupervised) — on Swahili, Kyrgyz (spoken in the Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan) and Crimean Tatar, all of which lack high-quality speech recognition tools due to a disparity of training data. 

Facebook's tests showed that the system delivered 63 percent less errors than the next best unsupervised method. It adds that the tool is as accurate as supervised systems from a few years ago. In order to accelerate its development, Facebook has shared the code for Wav2vec-U on GitHub. 

The company says the breakthrough could usher in speech recognition systems for more languages and dialects around the world, helping to democratize the tech. Naturally, it stands to benefit from this proliferation: More than 76 percent of Facebook's 2.85 billion monthly users are located outside of North America and Europe. And automatic translation is crucial to its goal of connecting billions of people through their preferred language.

Recommended Stories

  • The US Federal Reserve begins looking into its own digital currency

    The US Federal Reserve is took a step toward developing a digital currency as it announced plans to publish a research paper on the subject.

  • California regulator requires most ride-hailing cars to be EVs by 2030

    The California Air Resources Board has approved a mandate requiring most trips on ride-hailing platforms to be in electric vehicles by 2030.

  • China says TikTok's creator and LinkedIn are violating data privacy laws

    China regulators have shamed TikTok creator ByteDance, LinkedIn, and other companies for allgedly abusing their collection and use of app data.

  • Apple opens affiliate program ahead of podcast subscription launch

    The affiliate program will allow participants to earn a 50 percent commission when converting someone to a paid subscriber.

  • Audi is piloting battery-powered EV fast-charging stations

    Audi has unveiled an interesting high-speed "charging hub" concept that will allow EV users to make a reservation for up to 300 kW charging speeds.

  • Amazon is retiring Prime Now and moving deliveries into its core app

    Amazon is shifting Prime Now deliveries to its main app and site.

  • Apple's 512GB MacBook Pro M1 is $200 off right now at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $200 off Apple's MacBook Pro M1 with 512GB of storage.

  • Ford partners with SK Innovation for EV battery production

    As expected, Ford confirmed today that it will partner with Korea’s SK Innovation to produce 60 gigawatt-hours annually in tractional battery cells and arrays” for use in electric vehicle batteries starting “mid-decade”.

  • Trudeau Tightens Up Mortgages After Macklem Sounds Housing Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials escalated efforts to cool the nation’s booming housing market, moving ahead with tighter mortgage qualification rules after the central bank issued a fresh warning against buyers taking on too much debt.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government set a new benchmark interest rate on Thursday afternoon to determine whether people can qualify for mortgages that are insured by Canada’s housing agency. The move matches an April decision by the nation’s banking regulator to do the same for uninsured mortgages.The regulator -- the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions -- announced earlier Thursday it would implement its new rules June 1.Those steps coincided with a stern warning from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in the morning cautioning that Canadians should neither assume interest rates will remain at historic lows nor expect recent sharp gains in home prices to continue.“It is vitally important that homeownership remain within reach for Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.The moves come amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.Canadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing that nearly half the respondents in a Nanos Research Group poll for Bloomberg News say they’d like to see the Bank of Canada raise borrowing costs to curb demand for real estate and stabilize prices.Still, the measures announced Thursday are seen as incremental steps rather than representing a fundamental shift in policy.With the changes, home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%. Economists have been estimating the tighter qualification restrictions would reduce the buying power of households by about 5%.The changes will have little impact on current housing price dynamics, according to Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.“This is not a game changer by any stretch of the imagination and it was highly expected,” Tal said by phone from Toronto.The measures from the government and the regulator came only hours after the Bank of Canada released its annual financial stability report, which highlighted the growing vulnerabilities associated with overleveraged households and speculative housing activity. It flagged three urban markets -- Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal -- as showing excess “exuberance,” with the national capital of Ottawa on the cusp of crossing that threshold.‘Not Normal”At a press conference, Macklem said some people have taken on “significantly” more debt, with many carrying very large mortgages relative to income. Borrowers and lenders need to understand that interest rates won’t always be at historic lows, and home buyers won’t be able to rely on rising values, he said.“It is important to understand that the recent rapid increases in home prices are not normal,” Macklem said. “Counting on ever higher house prices to build home equity that can be used to refinance mortgages in the future is a bad idea.”Outside of the warnings Thursday, it’s not clear how much the central bank can do to cool the market.Growing household vulnerabilities could give policy makers more reason to consider raising borrowing costs, for example, but higher rates would also inflate risks -- such as slow growth or a price correction. Macklem’s next interest-rate decision is due June 9 and the Bank of Canada has said it won’t consider raising its 0.25% benchmark rate until he economy is recovers fully from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Bank of Canada’s financial system review did find that Canada’s lenders could absorb a significant amount of losses in the case of another shock. The central bank said household debt and housing market vulnerabilities probably don’t pose a significant systemic threat to bank solvency, even though they could undermine future growth.“We have to look at the whole economy,” Macklem said at the press conference. “There are important parts of the economy that remain very weak, and the economy needs our support.”(Updates with context throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dream Industrial Wins Auction for $1.1 Billion Warehouse Fund in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has won an auction to buy the assets in a European warehouse fund, the company said in a statement Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News.The Canadian REIT will pay 880 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the portfolio of 31 European warehouses, according to the statement. The offer was selected by seller Clarion Partners Europe ahead of rival bids ranging from 850 million euros to 900 million euros, people with knowledge of the process said.The company’s ability to execute the deal quickly was a factor in beating out higher offers, said the people, asking not to be identified as the process is private.“All the assets are well located in their respective geographies, with easy access to transportation networks and are well poised for growth in income and value,” according to the statement from Dream.A spokesman for Clarion Partners, which is owned by Franklin Resources Inc., declined to comment.Europe’s warehouse market is red hot as retailers rush for space to service the boom in ecommerce that’s accelerated during lockdowns designed to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Across Europe, companies rented a record 345 million square feet of warehouse space last year, 14% higher than 2019, data compiled by broker Cushman & Wakefield Plc show.Read more: London Tops Hong Kong For World’s Priciest Warehouse SpaceThat’s causing bidding wars for properties as investors bet rents will continue to rise. Clarion’s portfolio had been expected to sell for more than 800 million euros when it was first put on sale in January, according to a report by Property EU.Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust fell as much as 1.6% in early trading Wednesday.The portfolio, which includes properties in six countries including France, Germany and the Netherlands, includes plots of land that offer the chance for further development, Dream’s statement said. The deal is expected to close in the next 60 days, it said.Vacancy rates across European warehouses reached a record low 5.3% at the end of 2020, according to research published by Savills Plc. That will support average rental growth for the best big warehouses in Europe of 1.9% per year through 2024, according to a report published by broker CBRE Group Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Recovers Against Japanese Yen

    The British pound has recovered quite nicely against the Japanese yen after initially falling, as it looks like we are trying to build up the necessary momentum to get above the ¥155 level.

  • ‘Shark Tank’ Judge’s SPAC in Talks to Merge With Insurer

    (Bloomberg) -- Home-coverage startup Kin Insurance is in talks to go public via Omnichannel Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company led by recurring “Shark Tank” guest judge Matt Higgins, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The combined entity is set to be valued at over $1 billion, one of the people said. Terms could change and as with all transactions that aren’t yet finalized, it’s possible talks could collapse. A deal, if agreed, could be announced next month, one of the people said.Representatives for Omnichannel and Kin declined to comment.Chicago-based Kin says it offers affordable coverage in “catastrophe-prone” regions including California, Florida and Louisiana directly to consumers online. It is led by co-founders Sean Harper, the chief executive officer, and Lucas Ward, who is president and chief technology officer.Kin raised $63.9 million in a recent funding round from investors including Senator Investment Group, Hudson Structured Capital Management, the University of Chicago’s startup investment program, Allegis NL Capital and Alpha Edison. Earlier backers include August Capital and Commerce Ventures.The insurer recently said it surpassed $100 million in annual recurring premium after just 21 months as a carrier in an industry that still sees more than 90% of home coverage sold through brick-and-mortar agencies.Omnichannel, led by Higgins -- an executive fellow at Harvard Business School -- in November raised $206.5 million in an initial public offering. The company’s website says it’s seeking a $1 billion to $2.5 billion acquisition, which it has defined in filings as including direct-to-consumer services. Beauty entrepreneur Bobbi Brown is on the SPAC’s board.Higgins is also CEO of RSE Ventures, an investment firm that has made bets on companies including David Chang’s Momofuku, Bluestone Lane and & Pizza on behalf of billionaire Stephen Ross. Higgins is also a vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins, of which Ross is a co-owner alongside Serena and Venus Williams, among others.Another so-called insuretech company, Hippo Enterprises Inc., in March agreed to go public via a SPAC. MetroMile Inc. in February became a public company after merging with a SPAC.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple’s Tim Cook Faces Judge With Stakes Beyond $142 Billion of Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside the imposing beige and white limestone-walled federal courthouse in downtown Oakland, lawyers clad in face masks and plastic shields and armed with cartloads of corporate documents are brawling daily over tech arcana -- the Byzantine rules that govern Apple Inc.’s App Store.The contours of Epic Games Inc.’s complaint are widely known: the game developer alleges that Apple keeps too much of the revenue raised by businesses selling wares in the marketplace and that its rules are unfair and anticompetitive. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will take the stand as soon as Friday to argue that Apple’s rules ensure a secure and seamless user experience and that developers make bank through the App Store.Should Apple’s defenses fail to persuade Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, a ruling in Epic’s favor would loosen Apple’s grip on its store and could upend the way millions of developers distribute apps to handheld device users the world over.The implications of Epic’s struggle against Apple stretch far beyond the $142 billion world of apps. They strike at the fundamental role played not only by Apple, but also Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. as the new gatekeepers of the digital economy. Over the last decade, all four companies have built and held sway over the vast digital marketplaces on which their competitors do business. Amazon, for instance, provides infrastructure to millions of small e-commerce sellers while also selling its own products to the same customer base. Google and Facebook make money from ads alongside news and other information on their pages, but content providers have little control over how it’s displayed--and many don’t share in the spoils.It’s not just Epic that takes issue with these kinds of arrangements. Legislators and regulators are also examining whether large technology companies have taken their gatekeeper role too far, and they’re paying close heed to what transpires in the case. Even if Apple prevails in this proceeding, the evidence outlined in the Oakland courtroom casts a harsh spotlight on tech’s power and will help build the larger case against platform operators.“Win or lose, the case has the potential to draw more attention to this really serious problem of market power held by tech platforms acting as gatekeepers,” said Rebecca Haw Allensworth, who teaches antitrust law at Vanderbilt Law School.Concerns over the industry’s power have been building for years, but came to the fore during the 2020 U.S. presidential race, when Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, complained that tech platforms create conflicts of interest by both running platforms and competing on them with their own products, a dual role that she said is harming competition. Warren proposed breaking up companies through a law that would designate these marketplaces “platform utilities” and mandate a separation between them and any platform participant, including their owners.House lawmakers took up the cause last year, releasing a report that accused Apple and the other big tech platforms of abusing their dominance. It recommended that Congress pass legislation that would sharply curb tech’s power over competitors, including prohibitions on giving preference to their own products, and declare the platforms “essential facilities” that would require them to provide access to infrastructure.Critics draw parallels to the U.S. monopolies of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the railroads that ruled access to commodities markets and oil and steel companies that eliminated competition through acquisitions. “Companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons,” congressional investigators concluded.Allensworth at Vanderbilt said the Epic-Apple case has the potential to shape the larger body of lawmaking against the tech industry. “The common law changes one case at a time, and it moves two degrees each time you have a case, and before you know it, you’ve really altered the course of the common law,” she said. “If I were a big tech company, I would be very concerned that that could happen again.”When Cook takes the stand, he’ll likely be questioned about Apple’s app strategy and the competitive landscape. He’s also scheduled to be Apple’s final witness, giving him a critical chance to sway Gonzalez Rogers, who will decide the case without a jury.The Department of Justice, which has already sued Google on antitrust grounds, is investigating Apple over its App Store practices. The Federal Trade Commission sued Facebook, alleging monopolistic behavior, and is probing Amazon along with state attorneys general. To build arguments, the regulators have interviewed businesses about their experiences, many of which echo Epic’s grievances.Google runs an app store too. And like Apple, it collects fees as high as 30% -- to the dismay of smaller businesses. It also behaves in other ways that irk rivals and regulators. U.S. lawmakers, news organizations and other website publishers have accused Google of stealing the news and information it gathers from across the web to keep users glued to its pages and services.A common gripe against platform owners is that they capriciously change the rules by which their marketplaces run -- for instance, tightening the requirements for inclusion or tweaking the algorithms that determine how a publisher’s content is ranked. Many businesses missed out on sales in the run-up to the holiday season last year after Facebook’s artificial intelligence mistook their content for political advertising, which was banned around the time of the U.S. presidential election.Amazon has been accused by small players that use its marketplace of taking the intelligence it gathers on their business to develop and promote competing products. Some sellers also complain that the e-commerce giant forces them to use its adjacent services, such as advertising or product fulfillment.Debate over the industry’s gatekeeping is not restricted to the U.S. Germany’s antitrust watchdog said Tuesday it’s opening a case against Amazon, exploring whether the e-commerce giant is behaving anti-competitively. Last month, the EU hit Apple with an antitrust complaint objecting to iPhone maker’s requirement that developers use its in-app purchase system for payments. Regulators also question the company’s ban on developers directing users to alternative ways to subscribe to a service -- a way of circumventing Apple’s fee.The bloc also is debating new rules that would severely curb the business practices of tech platforms. Companies deemed to be “gatekeepers” won’t be allowed to rank their offerings above rivals on their own platforms, or use competitors’ data to compete with them. Companies could face fines of as much as 10% of their revenue if they don’t comply.Australia’s competition regulator said last month that Google and Apple have “significant market power” in app distribution and noted concerns with Apple and Google restrictions that require developers to use the companies’ payment systems for any in-app purchases.Antitrust experts say one issue in the Epic case they’re watching, and that could have implications for other platforms, is how the judge defines the market for games. Epic argues Apple’s App Store is the market, while Apple says there are many places to get Epic’s games, including Android and gaming consoles.The issue is important because if the judge sides with Epic -- say, by noting that people rarely switch between Android and Apple -- it means Apple has a monopoly. That would make it easier for companies or the government to win antitrust cases against Apple. It’s a question that hangs over the other platforms as well. Is Facebook its own market, or is there a broader market that includes companies like Twitter Inc. and ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok?“That’s half the battle if you’re a plaintiff bringing a case -- proving market power or monopoly power,” said John Newman, who teaches antitrust at the University of Miami School of Law. “Calling a company’s product a market, it definitely opens up the floodgates to more litigation against that company because anything they do is conduct by a monopolist.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan’s 2025 Budget Goal Is Near Impossible, Debt Panel Member Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s target of balancing its budget by fiscal 2025 is essentially out of reach and pushing for it too hard would derail the pandemic-hit economy, according to Ayako Fujita, a member of the finance ministry’s debt-management panel.“It’s pretty much impossible,” Fujita said of the goal to balance the government’s budget excluding debt-servicing payments by the year ending March 2026.Measures such as spending cuts or tax increases to meet the goal would shave 1% off the economy each year and are therefore unlikely, Fujita, a senior economist at JPMorgan Securities, said in an interview.The panelist’s remarks come amid continued insistence by Finance Minister Taro Aso that Japan is sticking with the goal. Aso reiterated his stance on April 30 that the goal is important to maintain market trust in the country’s commitment to fix its finances and to avoid a surge in yields.The International Monetary Fund’s latest estimate showed Japan’s public debt load compared against gross domestic product at 256%, the worst among developed nations. Even before the surge in government spending during the pandemic, Japan’s Cabinet Office forecast the country would fail to reach a primary balance this decade.Read More: Covid-19 Pushes Japan’s Budget Balancing Further into FutureStill, once the economy has shrugged off the negative impact of the pandemic, the government should tackle the task of managing the nation’s growing debt, Fujita said.To do that the government needs to start discussing how extra spending will be paid for and get back in step with the Bank of Japan on trying to generate inflation.“Government policies such as reducing mobile phone fees or offering cut-price travel incentives are standing in the way of the BOJ’s efforts to spur inflation,” Fujita said. “The government should take measures to spark, not dampen, inflation, since it’s a significant factor in stable debt management.”While the BOJ’s yield curve control policy aimed at generating stable inflation helps keep government borrowing costs down, it will eventually undermine debt management, she said. That will happen through deterioration in the functioning of the bond market needed for smooth issuance of debt and by lowering inflation expectations, she added.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Glencore Should Rework Chad Loan, Says World Bank’s Malpass

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc and its syndicate of lenders should renegotiate their more than $1 billion oil-for-cash loan to Chad to make the nation’s debt sustainable, World Bank President David Malpass said.The world’s biggest commodities trader and other commercial lenders should be included in talks with the central African nation under the Common Framework -- created by the Group of 20 leading economies to get private creditors involved in debt relief alongside public lenders. Chad is one of three countries out of 73 eligible that’s seeking relief under the framework.“By far the biggest amount of reschedulable debt is with Glencore and it is very important to engage in that debt sustainability effort for Chad,” Malpass said in a virtual media roundtable Thursday. Malpass has repeatedly called for private creditors to participate in Chad’s debt-relief efforts, but it’s the first time he’s singled out Glencore.Chad owes Glencore and its syndicate of lenders more than $1 billion, with Glencore’s portion worth $347 million, according to the company’s latest Payments to Governments Report. Glencore restructured the loan in 2015 and again in 2018 after oil prices fell.A Glencore spokesman said the company wouldn’t comment on Malpass’s remarks.President’s DeathOil and foreign donations are the lifeline of Chad, one of the world’s poorest countries. The death of President Idriss Deby last month cast uncertainty over the government’s plans to repay the loan, which makes up a third of the country’s public external debt.Deby died of injuries sustained in a battle against rebels shortly after being re-elected for a sixth term, the military said on April 20. His son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, has replaced him and heads a 15-member military council that will lead the former French colony for the next 18 months.Glencore, backed by banks, loaned the government and state-run Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad nearly $2 billion between 2013 and 2014 to plug a budget deficit and buy a stake in an oil project, according to the International Monetary Fund.The debt was repaid by crude shipments through a resource-backed agreement that enables countries with limited access to capital markets to obtain loans. Such accords have been criticized by advocacy groups including the New York-based Natural Resource Governance Institute, which argues they’re often hidden from public view and removed from government books.Chad used cattle to repay debt to Angola in 2019 and is in talks with Equatorial Guinea to settle another loan with fresh meat.The G-20 framework aims to help poor countries struggling to repay their debt amid the coronavirus pandemic to either reschedule or restructure their external obligations. Under the plan, debtors are committed to seek similar terms of the resulting bilateral restructuring with private creditors.(Updates with Glencore spokesman declining to comment in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity powers ahead in early May; work backlogs rising - survey

    U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand, but backlogs of uncompleted work are piling up as manufacturers struggle to find raw materials and labor, boosting costs for both businesses and consumers. Data firm IHS Markit said on Friday its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 in the first half of this month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dipping to 60.2 in early May. A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • And just like that, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin bounce back

    Cryptocurrencies rally after Wednesday’s short-lived crash.