U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.04
    +3.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,767.71
    +282.12 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,317.83
    -80.84 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,345.96
    +7.42 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.57
    -0.45 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.30
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    -0.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1963
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    -0.0063 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0380
    +0.5280 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,709.48
    -545.55 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.97
    -15.05 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Facebook is using AI to understand videos and create new products

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Facebook has taken the wraps off a project called Learning from Videos. It uses artificial intelligence to understand and learn audio, textual, and visual representations in public user videos on the social network.

Learning from Videos has a number of aims, such as improving Facebook AI systems related to content recommendations and policy enforcement. The project is in its early stages, but it's already bearing fruit. Facebook says it has already harnessed the tech to enhance Instagram Reels recommendations, such as surfacing videos of people doing the same dance to the same music. The system is showing improved results in speech recognition errors as well, which could bolster auto-captioning features and make it easier to detect hate speech in videos.

Facebook says the project will help AI researchers avoid having to rely on labeled data and it's part of efforts to build systems that learn in a similar way to humans. As such, Learning from Videos will "enable entirely new experiences." The company didn't go into much detail about those except for a possible feature that would allow AI to find digital memories, including ones captured by augmented reality glasses. You could, for instance, ask such a system to show you "every time we sang to grandma," and it could surface those clips. Facebook, notably, is working on its own smart glasses.

The company says the project is looking at videos in hundreds of languages and from almost every country. This aspect of the project will make AI systems more accurate and allow them to "adapt to our fast moving world and recognize the nuances and visual cues across different cultures and regions."

Facebook says that it's keeping privacy in mind when it comes to Learning from Videos. "We’re building and maintaining a strong privacy foundation that uses automated solutions to enforce privacy at scale," it wrote in a blog post. "By embedding this work at the infrastructure level, we can consistently apply privacy requirements across our systems and support efforts like AI. This includes implementing technical safeguards throughout the data lifecycle."

Understanding what's happening in videos can be an immensely difficult task for AI systems. They can include hurdles like background noise that makes it difficult to understand speech and language switching. Yet less than a year after starting the Learning from Videos project, Facebook is taking what the system has learned and putting it to practical use in other areas.

Recommended Stories

  • This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found this week, including deep discounts on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad and Nintendo Switch games for 'Mar10 Day.'

  • Switch FPS 'Neon White' looks super weird, so here's how it works

    It’s part anime dating sim, part speedrunning thirst trap, and all first-person.

  • 'Astro's Playroom' soundtrack hits streaming services just in time for the weekend

    Time to put "I'm Your GPU" on repeat.

  • YouTube has pulled 30,000 videos for making false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

    YouTube has pulled 30,000 videos for sharing misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines, Axios reports.

  • 'Glad I held off buying the AirPods Pro': Save nearly 50 percent on these epic earbuds—they're just $32!

    Almost 10,000 shoppers are raving about these sleek, powerful and waterproof earbuds that are on sale for almost half price.

  • Spotify's shared playlist queue feature expands to Polestar 2 vehicles

    You can now take advantage of Group Sessions in the first (and currently only) Android Automotive car, the Polestar 2.

  • Eying sustainability gains for its supply chain, BMW backs Boston Metal's CO2-free iron production tech

    BMW has joined the cohort of investors that are backing Boston Metal's carbon dioxide-free production technology for steel. The Boston-based startup had targeted a $50 million raise earlier in the year, as TechCrunch reported, and BMW's addition closes out that round, according to a person familiar with the company. Through a commitment from BMW iVentures, the automaker's investment arm, Boston Metal will have an in to a company with massive demands for more sustainably manufactured metal.

  • Mila hands-on: Much smarter (and pricier) than your average air purifier

    The $360 Mila is a lot smarter than most air purifiers, giving you a ton of customization and personalization options.

  • Twitter Spaces to launch publicly next month, may include Spaces-only tweets

    Twitter Spaces, the social network's Clubhouse rival, is working towards a public launch in April, the company announced in comments made in a public Twitter Space audio room on Wednesday. According to the Space's host, Alex aka @akkhosh on Twitter, the company intends to make it possible for anyone to host a Twitter Spaces room of their own sometime in April. "So, very soon," the Twitter employee noted.

  • GM partners with startup SolidEnergy Systems to pack more energy in its batteries

    Now, GM is tapping the MIT spinout to help it pack more energy into its batteries, the latest in a string of moves by the automaker aimed at accelerating its shift to electric vehicles. GM president Mark Reuss, who announced the partnership Thursday at a Washington Post Live conference, said the work with SolidEnergy Systems to improve the energy density of lithium-ion batteries will hopefully drive mass adoption of EVs. According to MIT, material advances in SES's batteries make them twice as energy dense while maintaining safety comparable to the lithium-ion batteries used in today's smartphones, EVs, wearables, drones and other devices.

  • COVID-19 deaths falling but Americans 'must remain vigilant'

    U.S. deaths from COVID-19 are falling again as the nation continues to recover from the devastating winter surge, a trend that experts are cautiously hopeful will accelerate as more vulnerable people are vaccinated. While new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted, the decline in deaths from a January peak of about 4,500 hasn't been quite as steep. “I am encouraged by these data but we must remain vigilant," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at Friday's White House briefing.

  • Gov. Cuomo says politicians asking him to resign are ‘reckless and dangerous’

    U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones and others pushed for Cuomo’s resignation.

  • Kaley Cuoco to Play Screen Legend Doris Day in Limited Series in Development at Warner Bros. Television (EXCLUSIVE)

    After their collective success with “The Flight Attendant,” Kaley Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions will again join forces with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television to develop the story of Doris Day as a limited series, having gotten the rights to A.E. Hotchner’s “Doris Day: Her Own Story.” Hotchner wrote the 1976 biography based on a […]

  • 'Pokémon Go' trial gives players a peek at what might be inside their eggs

    Pokémon Go developer Niantic is testing an update that lets players view the contents of their eggs amid increasing legal restrictions on loot boxes.

  • Pakistan bans TikTok again for hosting 'obscene' content

    Tiktok users in Pakistan won't be able to access the app yet again after the Peshawar High Court issued an order to ban the short-form video sharing platform in the country.

  • The Best Home Warranty Companies in Houston (2021)

    Want peace of mind for your Houston home? Consider a home warranty to save you hassle (and money) when appliances and systems break down.

  • Facebook Has Dedicated About 20% Of Its Workforce To VR/AR Efforts: Report

    Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has nearly 10,000 people working in its group developing augmented and virtual reality devices, according to a report by The Information (via the Verge). What Happened: The headcount suggests that almost one-fifth of Facebook’s global workforce is working at the company’s Reality Labs division, as per the report, citing internal organizational data. A report by UploadVR in 2017 had noted that Facebook’s Oculus VR division employed about 1,000 people at that time, when the social media giant’s total headcount was 18,770. The figures showed that just over 5% of Facebook’s total workforce was working in the VR division. Intensified Focus: The report in The Information indicates how much Facebook has intensified its focus on the AR/VR segment over the past four years. The company is also striving to reduce its dependence on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit Google, makers of the two dominant mobile operating systems, by building its own consumer hardware. In a podcast hosted by The Information earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took multiple subtle digs at Apple, seemingly criticizing the expected price and also the pass-through technology that the iPhone maker’s upcoming mixed reality headset might use. Apple’s AR and VR headset may be launched next year. Also See: Why Facebook Is Not A Fan Of Apple's New Privacy Feature In iOS 14 Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset: Facebook launched its wireless VR headset – the Oculus Quest 2 in September last year. At $299, Quest 2 is priced $100 lower than its predecessor. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak noted in January that Facebook’s $400 million in "other revenue" in its fourth-quarter earnings results showed an “early sign of budding success” within the company’s VR efforts. Price Action: Facebook closed almost 3.4% higher on Thursday at $273.88. Read Next: Why Facebook So Rattled By Apple's Privacy Changes? Former Employees Explain See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWarren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member Of 0B Wealth ClubApple Cuts Orders For iPhone 12 Mini By 70% Owing To Lack Of Demand: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hunt for vaccine slots often leads through scheduling maze

    The road to a COVID-19 shot often leads through a maze of scheduling systems: Some vaccine seekers spend days or weeks trying to book online appointments. The technological obstacles are familiar to L. Shapley Bassen, a 74-year-old retired English teacher and editor in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. “A lot of us don’t sleep at night worrying about whether or not we’ll be able to get in,” Bassen said.

  • Mom arrested in baby’s death 23 years later, thanks to DNA genealogy site, WA cops say

    Detectives began reinvestigating the case in 2018 after several years of dead ends.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 is back down to $829 at B&H Photo

    You can now pick up a Mac minin M1 512GB model with 8GB of RAM at a price that matches the best we've seen yet, $829 — or $70 off the regular price