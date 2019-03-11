Why people think their phones are listening to them

Every day, it seems like people are quitting social media for one reason or another — including fatigue and privacy concerns. Recently, one of my coworkers even told me he had stopped using Instagram because he believed it was listening in on his conversations.

His proof? He had been talking to a friend about classic cars, a topic he never normally discusses, and, a day later, saw an ad for those cars on Instagram.

Surely, my colleague thought, that meant Instagram, and its parent company Facebook (FB), were secretly spying on him. His suspicions are not unique. For years, consumers, wary of Big Tech's already-intimate knowledge of their comings and goings, likes and dislikes, have thought their smartphones, smart speakers, or social networks are secretly listening to their conversations. The goal? To target them with advertisements with pinpoint accuracy.

A quick Google search will point you to any number of articles and discussions about whether your devices are acting as digital spies for advertising companies. Check out Reddit and you’ll find a litany of threads talking about whether devices are listening to target ads at consumers.

But the truth is, tech companies can target us with ads using something far simpler than surreptitiously recorded conversations: our personal data. And we willingly give it to them every time we use their services.

How it works

Say you're talking to a friend about traveling to Hawaii to escape the frigid cold that has gripped much of the U.S. The next day, you're browsing Facebook, checking your email or surfing the web, and you see an ad for deals on flights to, you guessed it, Hawaii.

That can't be a coincidence, right? Your phone, or the Amazon (AMZN) Echo in your living room where you were chatting with your friend, or your Facebook or Instagram apps, had to be listening the entire time.

But they weren't.

In a recent study of popular Android apps, David Choffnes, assistant professor at Northeastern University's Khoury College of Computer Sciences, said he couldn't find any apps that were secretly recording conversations and sending them off to corporate servers to be processed and stored.

"We went into the study thinking that we would find cases of apps listening when they shouldn't or recording video or pictures when they shouldn't, and our study, at least, didn't uncover any evidence of that," Choffnes told Yahoo Finance.

Why we believe the myth

If tech companies aren't listening to us, then why do so many people see ads for topics they were only recently talking about with friends or family?

The answer to that is actually a bit more disconcerting than having your devices listen to you all the time. You're seeing those ads because companies like Facebook, Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Amazon already know so much about you.

Facebook and Google, for example, likely know where you live, your age, gender, relationship status, your interests, or your political affiliation. Heck, they even know if you're a dog person, cat person, or if you prefer living in a place not constantly covered in pet hair.

