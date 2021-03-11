Facebook is bringing ads to shorter videos and Stories

Facebook is expanding its monetization options for video creators. For anyone watching videos posted by those creators, that probably means you'll see more ads.

Facebook App Monetization Director Yoav Arnstein wrote in a blog post that creators will now be able to include in-stream ads in videos that are as short as one minute — previously, the minimum was three minutes. Those ads will usually play after 30 seconds of a shorter video.

"Looking ahead, we’re exploring in-stream ad formats that increase engagement through rewards or product interaction — intending to help content creator payouts grow while providing a good viewing experience for people and a way for advertisers to reach relevant audiences," Arnstein wrote, adding that the company is "especially focused on short-form video monetization" and will be testing a way to include ads that look like stickers to Facebook Stories.

Facebook splits the revenue from these ads with the video creators, and it says it's also updating the program criteria. To participate, Facebook Pages must nowhave 600,000 minutes of viewing time across all videos (previously only videos of three minutes or longer had counted) for the last 60 days and five or more active or Live videos.

On the Live side, Arnstein wrote that Facebook is moving its in-stream advertising program out of invite-only mode, allowing creators with 60,000 minutes of Live viewing in the last 60 days to participate. And it will be investing $7 million to encourage the adoption of Stars (a virtual currency that fans can use to support creators) by offering free Stars.

Non-advertising products are also continuing their international rollout. Arnstein wrote that paid online events (launched last summer) are available in 20 countries, with plans to expand to 24 more (including Argentina, Hong Kong and Ireland) in the coming weeks, while fan subscriptions are available in more than 25 countries and will be introduced in another 10 (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey).

