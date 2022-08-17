U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Facebook is bringing back its weeklong ban on political ads leading up to the 2022 election

Michael Goodman
·1 min read
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about &quot;News Tab&quot; at the Paley Center, in New York on October 25, 2019.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

  • Facebook will ban new political ads from being published in the week leading up to the 2022 election.

  • The move follows a similar ban during the 2020 presidential elections.

  • Facebook suffered a wave of criticism in the wake of misinformation on the site ahead of the 2016 election.

Given that political polarization seems to be only widening — including within the two major political parties themselves — a decision announced Wednesday by Facebook parent Meta Platforms to institute a ban on political ads ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections was perhaps the expedient thing to do.

Meta said that will implement a "restriction period" for ads about "social issues, elections, or politics" in the US for the week leading up to election day, essentially banning the publishing of new ads from November 1 through November 8.

Most edits to ads also will be prohibited, the company said.

Meta said it is bringing back the weeklong ban because "we found that the restriction period achieves the right balance of giving campaigns a voice while providing additional time for scrutiny of political ads in the Ad Library."

The framework echoes what the company did for the 2020 US election in the wake of the criticism it endured after the 2016 election, when misinformation ahead of the election flooded Facebook — some of it at the hands of Russian-affiliated groups — that some continue to believe was a significant reason behind Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton.

Facebook's temporary ban during the 2020 election eventually evolved into a longer prohibition that was eventually lifted in March 2021.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act. Here’s MarketWatch’s rundown of how it will affect your energy bills, investments and drug costs.

    President Biden on Tuesday signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats' big economic package. Here's a guide, through MarketWatch reporting, of what's inside the legislation.

  • Britain’s biggest satellite company wins $500m US Navy contract

    The US Navy has awarded British satellite operator Inmarsat a $578m (£478m) contract ahead of its takeover by an American rival.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns People Away From Russian Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens to keep away from military facilities in areas occupied by Kremlin forces, including in Crimea, following Tuesday’s explosions at a Russian ammunition depot on the Black Sea peninsula.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in

  • 3 big reasons why a 2022 recession would be like no other in history

    Biden says we're 'on the right track' despite the GDP decline. Is he right?

  • Pace of future Fed hikes depends on data, no evidence inflation subsiding, July minutes show

    Federal Reserve officials said last month that the pace of future interest rate increases would hinge on incoming data, with some saying rates would need to stay at a "sufficiently restrictive level" for "some time" in order to control inflation, according to the minutes of the July 26-27 session. The minutes did not indicate clear bias among Fed officials for either a smaller rate increase of half a percentage point or a third consecutive 75-basis-point hike at the upcoming Sept. 20-21 meeting, but a restatement that the behavior of inflation and the economy in general would drive the decision. The Fed has lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 points this year to a target range of 2.25% to 2.50% as part of an effort to control inflation, which is running at a four-decade high and hovering, by the Fed's preferred measure, at more than three times the 2% target.

  • Donald Trump Jr. has meltdown discussing Mar-a-Lago search

    Donald Trump Jr. got so worked up speaking about the FBI’s search to recover confidential documents from his father’s home last week that it even caused critics of the former president’s namesake to wonder about his well-being. The Atlantic writer Molly Jong-Fast posted the 44-year-old scion’s rapid-fire rant, which included a nonstop stream of loosely connected grievances running the gamut ...

  • 'It just keeps getting worse': Why Trump's legal troubles are growing

    MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, about the latest developments in former President Donald Trump’s ongoing legal difficulties, including a filing from the DOJ requesting the affidavit that was used to convince a federal judge to authorize the Mar-a-Lago search remain sealed.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What car buyers should know about the coming tax credits for EVs

    For California consumers thinking about going electric, the Inflation Reduction Act could tilt the math in favor of nabbing that new Model 3 or F-150 Lightning sooner than later.

  • Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law — what it means for your investments

    'It’s really the shareholder who will bear the burden' of the 1% tax on stock buybacks, says one tax expert.

  • Oil Swings With US Stockpile Drop, Iran Talks Dominating Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses in a thinly traded session after bullish US-stockpile data eased concerns about dropping demand amid talks that could allow Iran to expand exports. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SaySaudi Billionaire Made

  • Ukraine war is bringing new economic hardships and major world powers are caught in the crossfire

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it didn’t just start a ground war in Europe — it opened up a worldwide economic war involving almost every major power. The West responded to the invasion by imposing sanctions and using the international financial system against Russia, hoping to bleed Moscow enough economically to come to terms. Instead, Russia dug in, doubling down on the decades-long strategy of weaponizing its energy sales to Europe while searching for new allies and buyers.

  • Liz Cheney teases presidential run, will form anti-Trump effort

    Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to turn her landslide loss in Wyoming's Republican primary Tuesday night into a nationwide crusade to keep Donald Trump out of the White House -- one she said Wednesday could include her running for president herself. Despite her six-year tenure in Congress now headed to a close, Cheney said her political work isn't done yet and is previewing what's to come next -- including a potential run for the presidency and an organization aimed at taking down Trump in 2024. Cheney's first hint at a presidential campaign came in her concession speech, in which she invoked President Abraham Lincoln as an example of patriotism and a champion of the Republican Party.

  • Lawyer Who Defeated Cheney Spent Career Fighting Environmental Rules

    Rep. Liz Cheney has drawn most of the attention in the race for Wyoming’s lone congressional seat thanks to her vocal denunciations of former President Donald Trump and what she describes as the threats to democracy posed by his far-right followers. But the challenger who unseated her in Tuesday’s Republican primary, Harriet Hageman, has a track record in Wyoming of fierce advocacy on issues particularly relevant to the state’s ranchers, energy and mining interests. She spent decades as a trial

  • Taiwan's air force flexes muscles in face of Chinese war games

    China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out military exercises around the island after a visit earlier this month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was followed by five U.S. lawmakers on Sunday and Monday. Pelosi's visit infuriated China, which responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over Taipei for the first time, and sending warships and fighter jets close to Taiwan, though the scale of the activities has now greatly reduced. On a government-organised trip to the key Hualien air base on Taiwan's mountainous east coast, the first to a military facility since the Chinese exercises began, reporters watched ground crew demonstrate how they rapidly upload weapons onto F-16s, including Boeing Co's Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

  • Judge: Anti-immigration group's environment suit can proceed

    An anti-immigration group has scored a legal victory in its federal lawsuit arguing the Biden administration violated environmental law when it halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump. A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled last week that a lawsuit brought by the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform against three federal agencies can proceed, at least in part. The Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based group advocating for less immigration that filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Massachusetts coalition, cheered the decision.

  • Germany will run out of gas in three months if Putin turns off taps

    Inflation surges into double digits for first time in 40 years Working from home to cost £175 in energy bills this winter FTSE 100 slips 0.3pc after inflation data Ben Marlow: Our out-of-touch water watchdog is drowning in denial Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • What would a Liz Cheney run for president look like?

    Liz Cheney has said for more than a year that she will do whatever it takes to keep former President Donald Trump from getting back into the White House.

  • Wyoming GOP voters oust Liz Cheney for her outspoken criticism of Donald Trump

    U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming delivers remarks on June 13, 2022, during a hearing on the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Alex Wong/Getty ImagesRepublican Liz Cheney, a three-term member of Congress and the GOP’s leading - and lonely - critic of Donald Trump, lost her re-election bid on Aug. 16, 2022, to a Trump-supported primary challenger, Harriet Hageman. Cheney had fallen out of favor with Republican voters across the country, who viewed her unrelenting sharp criticism of Trump as apost

  • Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race against Trump-backed rival, Palin in House

    Murkowski had expressed confidence she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that "what matters is winning in November."