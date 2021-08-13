U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.92
    +3.09 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,502.53
    +2.68 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,812.50
    -3.77 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.23
    -13.85 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    -0.58 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.10
    +28.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1799
    +0.0061 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    -0.0670 (-4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0061 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6100
    -0.8120 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,597.24
    +2,304.00 (+5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.63
    +38.14 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Facebook is bringing end-to-end encryption to Messenger calls and Instagram DMs

Carly Page
·2 min read

Facebook has extended the option of using end-to-end encryption for Messenger voice calls and video calls.

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) — a security feature that prevents third-parties from eavesdropping on calls and chats — has been available for text conversations on Facebook's flagship messaging service since 2016. Although the company has faced pressure from governments to roll back its end-to-end encryption plans, Facebook is now extending this protection to both voice and video calls on Messenger, which means that "nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what’s sent or said."

"End-to-end encryption is already widely used by apps like WhatsApp to keep personal conversations safe from hackers and criminals," Ruth Kricheli, director of product management for Messenger, said in a blog post on Friday. "It’s becoming the industry standard and works like a lock and key, where just you and the people in the chat or call have access to the conversation."

Facebook has some other E2EE features in the works, too. It's planning to start public tests of end-to-end encryption for group chats and calls in Messenger in the coming weeks and is also planning a limited test of E2EE for Instagram direct messages. Those involved in the trial will be able to opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations carried out on the photo-sharing platform.

Beyond encryption, the social networking giant is also updating its expiring messages feature, which is similar to the ephemeral messages feature available on Facebook-owned WhatsApp. It's now offering more options for people in the chat to choose the amount of time before all new messages disappear, from as few as five seconds to as long as 24 hours.

"People expect their messaging apps to be secure and private, and with these new features, we’re giving them more control over how private they want their calls and chats to be," Kricheli added.

News of Facebook ramping up its E2EE rollout plans comes just days after the company changed its privacy settings — again.

US government loses bid to force Facebook to wiretap Messenger calls

The US government should stop demanding tech companies compromise on encryption

 

