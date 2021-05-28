U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    -0.0015 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,025.73
    -4,070.36 (-10.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.22
    -97.20 (-9.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

Facebook changes misinfo rules to allow posts claiming COVID-19 is man-made

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Facebook made a few noteworthy changes to its misinformation policies this week, including the news that the company will now allow claims that COVID was created by humans — a theory that contradicts the previously prevailing assumption that humans picked up the virus naturally from animals.

"In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps," a Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch. "We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge."

The company is adjusting its rules about pandemic misinformation in light of international investigations legitimating the theory that the virus could have escaped from a lab. While that theory clearly has enough credibility to be investigated at this point, it is often interwoven with demonstrably false misinformation about fake cures, 5G towers causing COVID and most recently the false claim that the AstraZeneca vaccine implants recipients with a Bluetooth chip.

Earlier this week, President Biden ordered a multi-agency intelligence report evaluating if the virus could have accidentally leaked out of a lab in Wuhan, China. Biden called this possibility one of two "likely scenarios."

Tech’s role in the COVID-19 response: Assist, don’t reinvent

"... Shortly after I became President, in March, I had my National Security Advisor task the Intelligence Community to prepare a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins of COVID-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident," Biden said in an official White House statement, adding that there isn't sufficient evidence to make a final determination.

Claims that the virus was man-made or lab-made have circulated widely since the pandemic's earliest days, even as the scientific community largely maintained that the virus probably made the jump from an infected animal to a human via natural means. But many questions remain about the origins of the virus and the U.S. has yet to rule out the possibility that the virus emerged from a Chinese lab — a scenario that would be a bombshell for international relations.

Prior to the COVID policy change, Facebook announced that it would finally implement harsher punishments against individuals who repeatedly peddle misinformation. The company will now throttle the News Feed reach of all posts from accounts that are found to habitually share known misinformation, restrictions it previously put in place for Pages, Groups, Instagram accounts and websites that repeatedly break the same rules.

The pandemic is already reshaping tech’s misinformation crisis

Recommended Stories

  • 165 mln Americans got at least one COVID shot -Biden

    Biden touted the significant progress Virginia, as well as the entire country, has made in the fight against COVID-19.The president delivered the remarks at a rock climbing gym. At one point he joked with the crowd, saying "I'm about to do this 60-foot wall."

  • Anthropic is the new AI research outfit from OpenAI's Dario Amodei, and it has $124M to burn

    As AI has grown from a menagerie of research projects to include a handful of titanic, industry-powering models like GPT-3, there is a need for the sector to evolve — or so thinks Dario Amodei, former VP of research at OpenAI, who struck out on his own to create a new company a few months ago. The challenge the siblings Amodei are tackling is simply that these AI models, while incredibly powerful, are not well understood.

  • This Stock Will Benefit Whether People Return to the Office—or Not

    Furniture maker Herman Miller is expected to benefit from changes in workplaces, demand for home offices, and an expansion in retail.

  • U.S. airlines refunded $12.8 billion to travelers in 2020 - trade group says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Eleven U.S. airlines issued $12.84 billion in cash refunds to customers in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic upended the travel industry, the head of industry trade group Airlines for America (A4A) said in a letter to lawmakers on Friday. Airlines have faced a backlash from passengers and some lawmakers over their handling of redemptions for flights canceled during the pandemic. Earlier this month, Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal called on carriers to issue cash refunds whether flights were canceled by the airline or traveler.

  • Iowa Farmworker Found Guilty of Murdering Mollie Tibbetts

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsCristian Bahena Rivera, the Iowa farmworker accused of killing 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in 2018, has been convicted of murder.After over seven hours of deliberation, jurors in Scott County Court found Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who worked at a dairy farm, guilty of first-degree murder. Bahena Rivera remained emotionless as the verdict was read. He will now be held without bail until his July 15 sentencing in Montezuma.During the week-long trial, prosecutors alleged that on July 18, 2018, Bahena Rivera followed Tibbetts during her evening run near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying and then stabbed her at least seven times. About a month later, Tibbetts’ body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he hid her.Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk“You’ve heard a case and evidence about a young woman who went for a run on July 18, 2018, and she never came home. Her life was brutally taken by the defendant,” Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown said during closing arguments on Thursday. “Five weeks, Mollie’s body laid in a cornfield. And you know who knew about that? One man. His name is Cristian Bahena Rivera. The evidence in this case shows the defendant and only the defendant murdered Mollie Tibbetts.”Defense lawyers for Bahena Rivera, who came to the U.S. illegally, argued that the “partial confession” at the center of the prosecution’s case was coerced and came after their client’s 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, hours of questions from investigators, and a visit from federal immigration authorities.After the verdict, Bahena Rivera’s defense attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese, expressed their dismay with the jury’s conclusion, saying they would appeal the decision. They insisted Bahena Rivera’s story has remained consistent since they first met. “If we were going to make something up, we would have come up with something better,” Jennifer Frese told reporters.At trial, the farmhand testified on his own behalf, telling jurors an elaborate alternative story to what happened the day Tibbetts was murdered. He said that after two armed men ambushed him at his trailer, they forced him to drive around and circle Tibbetts. Eventually, Bahena Rivera said that one of the men—armed with a knife—got out of the car for about 10 minutes and then tossed something in his trunk.Later, he found Tibbetts’ body in his car and was forced to dispose of it because he was “scared” police would think he was involved in the crime, he testified.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” Bahena Romero said on Wednesday, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”Prosecutors slammed Bahena Rivera’s story on Thursday, telling jurors his testimony was a lie and “all evidence points at him.”“There weren’t two other guys! That’s a figment of his imagination,” Brown said. “It doesn’t make sense. It doesn’t fit.”Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: DefenseDuring closing arguments, Frese brought up testimony from Pamela Romero, the former Iowa police officer who got Bahena Rivera’s confession on Aug. 20, 2019. Romero testified that while Bahena Rivera initially denied any involvement in the Tibbetts’ case, he eventually admitted video surveillance footage showed his black Chevy Malibu appearing to circle her as she was running.“They sent the most inexperienced officer they could to a marathon interrogation” in the high profile case, Frese said, “because she was a native Spanish speaker.”Several hours after Bahena Romero was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Romero said he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts.“If not the defendant, who had the motive to kill Mollie Tibbetts? He tells us the motive—anger. Anger’s one of the oldest motives in the history of human behavior,” Brown said Thursday.”Why is he angry? She has rebuked him, Mollie had threatened to call the police.”Bahena Rivera claimed that he lied to Romero and the other investigators and “told them what they wanted to hear” because he thought “they would help him” after he was told there was evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone and that her hair had been found in his car.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family’s position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said, describing how he relented and told police where he put Tibbetts’ body.The Iowa State Medical Examiner concluded that Tibbetts’ death was a “homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.” State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified last week that Tibbetts suffered from at least nine stab wounds all consistent with one weapon. Blood was also found in Bahena Rivera’s case that matched Tibbetts’ DNA, prosecutors said.“Don’t fall for the possibilities. When you hear hoofbeats, think horses not zebras,” Brown told jurors on Thursday. “The truth here is overwhelming.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Senate OKs Biden nominees to postal board amid mail changes

    All three of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the governing board of the U.S. Postal Service have been approved by the Senate, increasing Democratic influence over the agency as its leaders move to overhaul mail operations. Lawmakers on Friday approved the nomination of Anton Hajjar, former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union. Ron Stroman, a former deputy postmaster general, and Amber McReynolds, who leads the nonprofit National Vote at Home Institute, were approved earlier this month.

  • ‘Oh my God!’: cicada crawls up CNN reporter’s neck on air

    Insect jumps on Manu Raju just before live TV segment‘I’ve got to tell you, those things gross me out’ This cicada, presumably one of the brood X bugs that have recently surfaced, appeared as Raju prepared to deliver a live report. Photograph: Manu Raju/CNN/Twitter After 17 years underground, why not 15 minutes of fame? A single cicada went viral on Thursday after crawling up the CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju’s neck while he was filming. The veteran reporter recoiled, exclaiming several expletives, as his colleagues apparently suppressed good-humored chuckles. This cicada, presumably one of the brood X bugs that have recently surfaced to mate and then die as per their periodic cycle, appeared as Raju prepared to deliver a report. At first blush, the cicada almost looked like an ovular mic on Raju’s chest. Then, it ascended Raju’s lapel, ultimately winding around his collar. Raju’s face stiffened a bit as he placed a hand at the back of his neck. “Ugh! Oh my God!” Raju remarked as he removed the insect from his neck. Profanity-blocking bleeps ensued. “[Expletive] cicada! What the hell? Do I have more on me?” Raju said, turning so that colleagues could see his back. Then came another bleep as Raju asked whether any were in his hair. “Where are all these [expletive] cicadas coming from?” Raju asked, looking up. On Friday, Raju addressed the cicada incident on CNN’s New Day. JUST NOW: "The context is important here."@mkraju with his first public comments after he found the strength to survive an on-camera #CicadaAttack.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/Wi4Kspassl— John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 28, 2021 “The context here is important here,” Raju said. “A couple minutes before that happened, there was actually another cicada that allegedly fell out of my pocket. And that happened as I was waiting to go on.” Raju said that a producer told him “‘a cicada just fell out of your pocket,’ and I saw it on the ground, and I was a bit stunned”. “I was indoors – I had just come from outside about 30 minutes before,” Raju explained. “Perhaps a cicada, one of these buggers, jumped on me as I was running back into the Capitol.” “It crawled up, I thought that was maybe the cord at the back of my neck and no, it was one of those buggers,” he said. After Raju’s team reviewed the video, they were trying to decide what to do, “everybody on our team said the world needs to see this.” They enlisted the help of a producer’s 15-year-old daughter “to bleep out all my profanity”. “I’ve got to tell you, those things gross me out,” he remarked. The “New Day” segment featured the chyron “CNN’s MANU RAJU SURVIVES ATTACK BY CREEPY, CRAWLING CICADA.”

  • Twitch warns creators after receiving 1,000 DMCA claims from record labels

    Twitch's copyright problem won't go away.

  • Biden to troops before Memorial Day: 'We owe you'

    President Joe Biden traveled to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia Friday to thank troops ahead of the Memorial Day weekend and acknowledge the unheralded sacrifices that the service members and their families make. (May 28)

  • Yahoo News/YouGov poll: U.S. COVID worries fall to lowest level ever ahead of Memorial Day

    A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that worries about COVID-19 have fallen to their lowest level ever in the U.S., with just half of Americans saying they are now “very worried” (15 percent) or “somewhat worried” (35 percent) about the virus — and the other half saying they are “not very worried” (30 percent) or “not worried at all” (20 percent).

  • National Bank Declines After Earnings Underwhelm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- National Bank of Canada shares fell the most in four months after its fiscal second-quarter results underwhelmed investors following a week of blowout earnings from its peers.While National Bank’s profit topped analysts’ estimates, four of its Canadian banking peers also posted earnings that beat projections this week. National Bank, which generates a bigger portion of revenue from capital-markets activities than any of the country’s six biggest banks, also was hampered by a slowdown in that unit following a strong quarter for trading a year earlier.National Bank shares fell as much as 3% in Toronto on Friday, the biggest intraday decline since Jan. 29. The stock had climbed 35% this year through Thursday, the largest increase among Canada’s Big Six banks.“National ran up a lot into the quarter -- the bank has been the best performer year-to-date -- so the expectations were really high entering the quarter,” Scott Chan, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., said in an interview. “But, all in all, National had pretty strong results across the board.”While net income from National Bank’s financial-markets unit rose 50% to C$238 million ($197 million), the gain was driven by a lower provision for credit losses. Revenue in the unit slipped 5.2% from a year earlier, when pandemic-roiled markets fueled a surge in trading activity.Still, this year’s climbing equity markets helped the bank’s wealth division, with profit in that business rising 17% to C$165 million last quarter, the Montreal-based company said Friday.Overall net income more than doubled to C$801 million, or C$2.25 a share, in the three months through April. That compared with analysts’ C$1.94-a-share average estimate.Helping net income was a big decrease in provisions for credit losses. The lender set aside C$5 million for potential bad loans, down from C$504 million a year earlier and less than analysts’ C$81.9 million average projection.Profit in the personal and commercial banking business, which is focused on Quebec, increased more than fivefold to C$321 million in the second quarter. Revenue in the unit rose 6.6% last quarter, and the value of mortgages in the unit swelled 9.4% from a year earlier to C$72 billion.The bank’s balance of commercial loans also gained from both a year earlier and the previous quarter, helped by its strength in Quebec as well as an emphasis on specialized sectors outside the province, including creative industries, real estate, health care and technology, Chief Executive Officer Louis Vachon said.“In terms of customer acquisition, we’ve had pretty consistent growth,” Vachon said in an interview. “We’ve been a consistent player in the mortgage market, where we’ve had pretty steady growth over the last quite a few years, and same thing on the commercial side.”(Updates with CEO’s comments in last two paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

    Wall Street's major averages rose on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February. In the 12 months through April, the so-called core PCE price index vaulted 3.1%, blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target and reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens. Technology stocks provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500, with Salesforce.com Inc adding 7% after raising its full-year forecast for revenue and profit, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software during the pandemic.

  • Blackstone, Starwood Deal for Extended Stay Opposed by ISS

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of investors opposed to a $6 billion takeover of hotel company Extended Stay America Inc. got a boost Friday with two prominent shareholder advisory firms coming out against the deal.Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. urged investors to oppose the acquisition by Blackstone Group Inc. and Starwood Capital Group because they agreed there were issues with the process and that the terms undervalue the company at a time when the lodging industry is starting to recover from the pandemic.“While the company raises some valid issues about execution risk, the timing of the deal and the lack of a robust sales process do not provide sufficient confidence to shareholders that the proposed consideration appropriately incorporates the potential upside company-specific catalysts and the industry-wide recovery,” ISS said in its report.Blackstone and Starwood agreed to acquire Extended Stay in March for $19.50 a share, a 15% premium to where the shares previously closed. Six investors, collectively owning more than 14% of the company’s shares, have separately come forward to voice their concerns about the deal and its terms.The shares were little changed on Friday, closing at $19.71 in New York.“Extended Stay is disappointed with the ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations and strongly disagrees with their analysis and conclusions,” a representative for the company said in a statement.ISS said that the analysis by Extended Stay’s own advisers determined the premium was at the lower end, if not below, what shareholders might expect, and that two of company’s directors also voiced their unease about the terms. The firm said shareholders may want to consider a deal at a premium more in line with other transactions in the sector.“Given the potential upside from the sector-wide recovery and company-specific catalysts, the current deal terms do not appear to offer a sufficiently compelling value relative to the standalone scenario,” ISS said. “A host of issues related to the timing of the deal and the sales process also seem to validate, rather than mitigate, investor skepticism regarding the adequacy of the consideration.”Glass Lewis, in a separate report on Friday, also said it had concerns about the price and timing of the proposed deal.“We find that the proposed transaction follows a closed sale process that did not include outreach to any potential alternative bidders,” the report said. “We are concerned that the board has not taken sufficient steps to conduct a check of the market or to assure shareholders that the proposed transaction likely represents the most favorable offer available.”(Updates with statement from Extended Stay.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • AMC Flywheel Effect Hits a Snag Despite Record Call Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempted gamma squeeze by Reddit-inspired traders on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. quickly unraveled as shares in the movie theater operator turned lower Friday.This week’s scorching surge looked to have been fueled in part by a massive push into bullish options. When there’s a run on calls during a rapid stock rally, it can force additional stock-buying in a potential feedback loop. But by Friday afternoon, the stock’s gains had been significantly pared back.A record 2 million AMC calls were purchased on Thursday as the stock soared 36%. And then on Friday when the stock opened 20% higher, another 2 million calls were bought by 2 p.m. The shares last traded up 3.3% after briefly turning negative earlier.The traders’ gamma hedging may not have had a lasting flywheel effect due simply to the fact that the U.S. is facing a three-day weekend, and most of the enthusiasm around AMC is coming from day traders, according to Susquehanna International Group.“Once the rally was underway, the increase in option volume exacerbated the momentum,” Susquehanna co-head of derivatives strategy Chris Murphy said. However, “All of this trading is very short-term, so a three-day weekend is like an eternity.”AMC was also caught in the initial day-trader frenzy earlier this year, which swept up the likes of GameStop Corp. to dizzying heights as retail investors mobilized. Now another surge in retail trading has emerged with AMC as the main focus: #AMCSTRONG has been trending on Twitter, and it was the most-cited company on the forum Stocktwits for four consecutive days this week.Earlier this year options were also a compounding factor in January’s meme-stock frenzy, with all-time high levels of GameStop calls bought. Bullish contracts on AMC had also reached a record in February, which has now been dwarfed by the current levels.“You can’t have people buy 2 million call options on an almost bankrupt stock without making it go up,” said Benn Eifert, chief investment officer of QVR Advisors. “Dealers were short a lot of gamma and bought stock, accelerating the rally.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Education Department revokes Trump-era rules that protected student loan servicers

    The Education Department (ED) is throwing out Trump-era guidance that blocked state consumer protection agencies from obtaining data about student debtors from student loan servicers.