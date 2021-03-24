U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.50
    -2.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,276.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,031.25
    +25.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,185.50
    +5.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.21
    +0.45 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.30
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.30
    +1.42 (+7.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4930
    -0.1170 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,826.32
    +1,198.28 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.36
    +1.55 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,699.19
    -26.91 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Facebook's Clubhouse competitor could be a Messenger Rooms feature

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Facebook's Messenger Rooms could offer a Live Audio broadcast experience à la Clubhouse in the future. The New York Times reported back in February that the social network is working on its own version of the audio-only chat app for iOS, which has skyrocketed in popularity in recent months. Now, we have a clearer picture of what Facebook's take on the audio chat experience could look like based on photos shared by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who found the experimental feature in the social network's Android app code. 

The current experimental version of the feature allows users to choose the type of room they want in Facebook's Zoom competitor. One option starts a private audio room with friends, another starts a private video room, while the last one labeled "Live Audio" will allow a user to start an audio-only broadcast to a room full of listeners. As TechCrunch notes, the current iteration of Messenger Rooms can support up to 50 people, but it wasn't designed to offer a public broadcast experience. This feature will change that. 

Clubhouse gives broadcasters a way to host live shows to a group of listeners — in fact, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg recently went on the platform to talk about their respective projects. Facebook's version currently has an interface that looks like the chat app's, with speakers displayed at the top of the user list represented by bigger profile photos. Listeners are listed below the speakers, represented by smaller profile photos. Paluzzi says that anybody on Facebook will be able to join a broadcast without having to open Messenger Rooms. 

Meanwhile, a live broadcast's collapsed card shows the room's title, along with the number of speakers and listeners.

Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that the images are examples of the company’s "exploratory audio efforts." As with any experimental product, though, the final product (if it ever becomes one) could be an entirely different beast.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s $2.3 Trillion Hidden Debt Is Seen Climbing Even Further

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan ($2.3 trillion) of hidden debt last year, and the figure could climb even further this year, according to a government-linked think tank.Local governments were under pressure to increase infrastructure investments and shore up growth through the pandemic, leading to a 6% rise in off-budget borrowing from a recent low of 13.9 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2019, according to Liu Lei, a senior researcher at the National Institution for Finance and Development.The hidden debt is comprised of funds raised by government-related entities for infrastructure and other public projects, and carry an implicit official guarantee of repayment. Bonds sold by local government financing vehicles, or LGFVs, are one such example of how provincial authorities raise money to increase spending without including it on their official balance sheets.China has vowed to stabilize its macro leverage ratio and lower the government debt ratio this year to rein in risks. This could be hard to achieve as on-budget spending is not sufficient to cover the investment needed to drive the economy’s targeted growth by 2035, said Liu, whose organization is under the influential state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and advises the government.“Local governments will find ways to increase hidden debt because they are under pressure to expand investment,” said Liu in an interview. “In the longer term, the economy still faces lots of headwinds including an uncertain external environment and an aging population.”China does not have an official account of local governments’ hidden debt, as it’s technically against the law. Estimates by different institutions could vary significantly.Liu’s calculation includes bonds issued by LGFVs and borrowing by government-linked trust funds, insurers and other investment firms. It does not take into account bank loans to LGFVs, which may be used on commercial projects instead of public welfare projects.The hidden debt could have led to over 700 billion yuan a year in extra interest payments, as such borrowing is more costly to service than government bonds, he said. It also creates risks for the stability of China’s financial system, as the debt has been bought by all kinds of financial institutions, including banks, brokerages and trust funds, Liu added.The rise last year came after debt declined from a peak of 16.6 trillion yuan in 2016, as authorities transformed some of the borrowing into government bonds and moved them onto official balance sheets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold falls as strong U.S. yields, dollar sap safe-haven appeal

    Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened along with Treasury yields, while markets awaited comments on economic health from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. Safe-haven gold is highly sensitive to rising bond yields as they raise the opportunity cost of holding the bullion.

  • WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal - source

    (Reuters) -WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year, the office-sharing startup disclosed in a presentation shown to prospective investors as part of a pitch for $1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company's losses narrowed from $3.5 billion in 2019 and it plans to go public at a valuation of $9 billion including debt through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a person directly briefed on the presentation that was sent out to existing and potential new investors. A SPAC is a shell company that raises funds in an IPO with the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes public as result of the merger.

  • U.K.’s Sunak Declares Global Deal on Corporate Taxation Is Within Reach

    (Bloomberg) -- An international deal to agree new rules on corporate taxation is within reach, U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said, offering the prospect of fresh clarity for businesses operating digitally across borders.“Digitalization has brought enormous benefits to consumers and businesses, but it’s also highlighted that the current international tax framework just isn’t fit for purpose,” Sunak told a Bloomberg event on Tuesday alongside his Italian counterpart, Daniele Franco, as he detailed his ambition for a ground-breaking accord. “That solution is within our grasp and I think that is positive.”With the U.K. and Italy hosting the Group of Seven and Group of 20 respectively, such comments show the renewed vigor being injected into those forums on the matter in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.An accord could bring a more comprehensive and even approach to global taxation in the post-Covid 19 era after years of frustration by governments struggling to reap revenue from large businesses able to transcend national borders. Aside from the public-finance imperative created by the crisis amid ballooning national debts, the change of presidency in the U.S. offers an opportunity to reach agreement.“The new U.S. administration has a different approach and is very much cooperative,” Franco, Italy’s finance minister, told the online audience numbering as many as 1,000 people. He added that countries are working to a deadline of the middle of the year to find a solution, and that there’s “broad consensus” among the G-20.Until now, the U.K. and other advanced economies have been thrashing out how to tax global companies such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google through talks hosted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. In the absence of a deal, Britain and other countries have imposed their own digital taxes, leading to a patchwork of approaches.Digital TaxesThe U.K. introduced a 2% tax on the revenues of search engines, social media services and online marketplaces which tap British consumers, while Italy has imposed a 3% digital tax on companies with overall revenues above 750 million euros ($894 million) and revenues from digital services in Italy above 5.5 million euros. Other countries bringing with their own domestic regimes include Austria and France.“It’s in everyone’s interest from a corporate perspective to have a multilateral solution,” said Sunak. “What it will do is provide consistency and certainty, rather than what the current situation is, where you’ve got lots of bespoke regimes that individual countries are having to implement because we can’t find a multilateral solution.”The U.K. chancellor said that current rules have their origins in 1920s tax treaties, adding: “we’ve come a long way since then, and those tax treaties weren’t really designed for the digital economy that we increasingly find ourselves operating in.”This is the first time the two ministers have spoken publicly together about their priorities as the respective leads of the G-7 and G-20 finance tracks. Their dialog followed introductory address by Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to recover some earlier losses

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening to recover some losses from earlier in the day.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips in choppy trade as energy, financials tumble

    The S&P 500 edged lower on Tuesday in seesaw trade on sliding financial and energy stocks that have benefitted recently from a sharp rise in market interest rates, while beaten-down tech stocks rebounded in a reversal of trends the past few days. Rates edged lower as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told U.S. lawmakers that a coming round of post-pandemic price hikes will not fuel a destructive breakout of persistent inflation - fears that had driven a recent spike in yields.

  • Intel Spending Billions to Revive Manufacturing, Chase TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. unveiled an ambitious bid to regain its manufacturing lead by spending billions of dollars on new factories and creating a foundry business that will make chips for other companies. The stock jumped about 5%.The plan, launched Tuesday by new Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, is an aggressive move that puts Intel into direct competition with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s most-advanced chipmaker.Gelsinger will spend an initial $20 billion on two new plants in Arizona to support Intel’s attempt to break into the foundry business. Intel plans even more factories in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere, with the CEO pledging that the majority of the company’s chips will be manufactured in-house.Read more: Intel CEO Charts Comeback on Foundry Model TSMC MasteredIntel dominated the $400 billion industry for decades by making the best designs in its own cutting-edge factories. That strategy crumbled in recent years as the company missed deadlines for new production technology, while most other chipmakers tapped foundry specialists to make their designs.Intel’s factories now trail TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co., which make chips for Intel competitors, such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and big Intel customers including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.The plan will give Intel “a unique ability to have leadership products, with the leadership supply chain and leadership cost structure across every portion of our business,” said Gelsinger, who re-joined the company earlier this year. “We are off to the races, we’re going to be at parity and then to move to sustained leadership, over time.”What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysIntel’s new CEO’s plan to reinvigorate chip manufacturing -- expanding it as a service to cloud customers and its own rivals -- will depend on his execution prowess. Surmounting the challenges could push the chip giant’s profit growth beyond the low-single-digits after 2021, with a possible boost to its low-teens P/E, though margins may stay mixed.- Anand Srinivasan and Marina Girgis, analystsClick here for the research.Intel’s Chip Moonshot Is About Supremacy, Not Profit: Tim CulpanGelsinger’s predecessor considered abandoning Intel’s in-house manufacturing entirely and some investors wanted the company to cut costs by outsourcing production. The new plan scraps those approaches and represents an expensive, multiyear re-commitment to Intel’s manufacturing heritage.During a presentation on Tuesday, Intel forecast capital expenditure of as much as $20 billion in 2021, up from $14 billion last year. The company also projected revenue this year that missed Wall Street estimates.The company’s problems came to a head last year with a delay in its latest 7-nanometer production process. That followed similar missed deadlines for the previous 10-nanometer standard.Read more: Intel ‘Stunning Failure’ Heralds End of Era for U.S. Chip SectorOn Tuesday, Intel said the latest manufacturing technique is now progressing well, helped by a simplified process. “Even though the stumble on 10 and seven was embarrassing for a company like ours, it’s fixed,” Gelsinger said in an interview. “We understand what the problem is.”Intel will use TSMC chip foundries for some of its needs, including parts of its most important products, Gelsinger also said. While that’s a step beyond what it currently does, the company will still produce the majority of its products internally.The world’s largest chipmaker is creating a new unit, called Intel Foundry Services, that aims to “become a major provider of U.S. and Europe-based foundry capacity to serve the incredible global demand for semiconductor manufacturing.”To support this effort, Intel will begin a “significant” expansion of its manufacturing capacity, beginning with two new plants adjacent to its site in Chandler, Arizona. TSMC is also considering building a plant in the area. Intel will announce further capacity expansions in the U.S., Europe and other global locations later this year. The Santa Clara, California-based company currently has factories in Ireland, Israel and China.TSMC and Samsung slipped after the news, while shares of semiconductor equipment makers rallied on expectations of increased spending by Intel. Nikon Corp. surged as much as 13%, Lasertec Corp. rose 7.6% and Tokyo Electron saw a 4.9% increase in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.Gelsinger’s plan is a rallying cry for those who want Intel -- and the U.S. -- to reassert technology leadership. China is investing hundreds of billions of dollars to develop its own semiconductor industry and there are renewed calls for the U.S. government to support domestic production.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsThere’s considerable ground to make up for Intel and the U.S., though. Some analysts doubt the company can catch TSMC soon, or ever. Doing so will require a heavy investment. TSMC will spend as much as $28 billion in 2021. That’s twice what Intel spent last year.“We are excited to be partnering with the state of Arizona and the Biden administration on incentives that spur this type of domestic investment,” Gelsinger said in a statement. He later noted that Intel will pursue its plan with or without government incentives.Intel tried and failed to get into the foundry industry before. That effort failed because its manufacturing process was too tied to its own chip designs, which are primarily high-performance computer microprocessors. That made Intel factories ill-suited to other types of chips, particularly smartphone components that need to be more energy efficient.“Our past attempts were somewhat half-hearted,” Gelsinger said. The new foundry unit will report directly to the CEO as a standalone business with its own profit-and-loss requirements, he added.Gelsinger also addressed the potential for conflicts between Intel’s own chip efforts and this new business. Under the plan, Intel’s factories will potentially provide production and license technology to companies that compete with its own products.Intel is committing “serious” production capacity and leading chip technologies to IFS, the CEO said. “Customers will get the best we’ve got to offer” he added. “We’re going about this in a much more aggressive holistic fashion.”Gelsinger is making other radical changes. IFS will make chips for other companies, based on Intel’s X86 technology. Previously, only AMD was able to create chips using this dominant computing standard. Intel will also embrace rival standards from Arm Ltd. and an open-source alternative called RISC-V.Read more: Silicon Valley’s Next Revolution Is Open Source SemiconductorsChip manufacturing is unique in that the process of making the tiny components has a large influence on the characteristics and performance of the end product. The best production technology shrinks the transistors on chips so they can store more information, crunch data more quickly, use less power or be cheaper.Intel revenue rose 8% to a record $77.9 billion in 2020 as the company filled orders for chips in computers needed to work and study from home during the pandemic. This year, analysts predict sales will fall 5%, the first decline since 2015.(Updates with stock price reaction in fourteenth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors are getting worried about a stock market bubble, but Goldman says relax

    Goldman Sachs offers up some compelling reasons why the stock market is not in a bubble right now.

  • Turning Point Seen for Malaysia Stocks as Foreigners Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have been pulling out of Malaysian equities for 20 straight months. March could mark the turn of the tide.Foreigners have poured a net $97 million into local stocks this month through March 22, while withdrawing a combined $1 billion from four other Southeast Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.The inflows come as valuation of Malaysia’s main equity gauge is now the cheapest in the region while the dividend yield of 3% is the highest among major Asia Pacific indexes after Singapore.Foreigners becoming net buyers would mark a rare event for a market that saw global funds pull a record $5.7 billion last year. That’s as political upheaval combined with the Covid outbreak to sour sentiment even as local investors turned Malaysian glove makers into one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades.“There’s a thematic play for Malaysia in a sense that it has underperformed,” said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “Part of why there was so much foreign selling earlier was because of political uncertainty, which is fading now.”Malaysia in January declared a state of emergency to tackle surging coronavirus infections. That allowed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August, amid calls for immediate snap polls from the ruling coalition’s largest party.Muhyiddin has said he will hold an election as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.Monthly WithdrawalsForeign shareholdings in Malaysian companies stood at 20.4% at the end of February, near the lowest in more than a decade, according to CGS CIMB Research. Ending March with a positive number would snap the longest run of foreign monthly withdrawals since at least 2009.The Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index, down more than 5% from a December peak, is up 1.1% in March, poised for its best month this year. Beaten-down bluechips like casino operator Genting Bhd., banks and utilities have led the gains as new Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.Even so, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Malaysia to underweight from market weight. The bank downgraded developing stocks due to a stronger U.S. dollar, slow rollout of vaccines in the region and political risks in some commodity-exporting markets.“Its just one month of data so we have to see if this trend continues,” said Ng.(Updates to add background on politics from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Swings on Suez Canal Blockage After Demand-Driven Sell-Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors assessed the impact on global crude flows after a ship ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal following a sell-off that’s driven prices to the lowest level since early February.While oil initially climbed on news of the grounding, broader signs of market weakness are keeping prices in check. Futures in New York slid below $60 a barrel on Tuesday and have tumbled more than 12% in less than two weeks on a series of factors including softening physical demand and the unwinding of long positions. The prompt timespread for global Brent crude has also flipped into a bearish structure for the first time since January.See also: Overseas Demand Fears Weaken U.S. Oil Prices to Multi-Month LowsAdding to negative sentiment are indications U.S. crude inventories continue to swell. The American Petroleum Institute reported stockpiles rose by almost 3 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data.The recent plunge in oil may put pressure on OPEC+ to do more to try and stem the slide, with the group meeting next week to decide on its production policy for May. Despite the decline, crude is still up almost 20% this year, and as Covid-19 vaccinations accelerate worldwide, there is confidence greater mobility will boost fuel consumption in the longer term.“Oil’s had a deep correction because of near-term demand, but the outlook that consumption will improve remains valid in the longer term,” said Will Sungchil Yun, a senior commodities analyst at VI Investment Corp. in Seoul. Price gains due to the Suez Canal blockage will be temporary, he added.The prompt timespread for global benchmark Brent crude flipped to a bearish contango structure on Tuesday -- where near-dated contracts are cheaper than later-dated ones. It was 6 cents in contango on Wednesday, compared with a bullish backwardation of 67 cents at the start of the month.The Suez Canal is frequently used by tankers transporting crude from the world’s top exporters in the Middle East to customers across Europe and the U.S., and also by ships moving cargoes from the North Sea to Asia. The 400-meter long container ship Ever Given’s hull became wedged length-ways across the canal on Tuesday, causing a pileup of at least 100 vessels.See also: Suez Canal Blockage Set to Ripple Through Global Energy Market“It could be having a bit of an impact when you consider about 10% of total seaborne oil trade goes through the Suez Canal, but I imagine any disruption would be very temporary,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING Group in Singapore.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- With President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s sacking of his third central bank governor in less than two years, Turkey’s dominant political leader of the past century has demonstrated yet again his determination to fight the conventions of modern economics.Markets are again unpersuaded.Investor flight drove the lira down as much as 15% on Monday, adding to losses that have kept inflation in double digits for the past 16 months. The currency was little changed in early Tuesday trading. The yield on 10-year lira bonds rose by the most on record and stocks extended losses after their steepest slide since 2013.“This is a sudden stop in capital flows,” similar to the currency meltdown in 2018, said Robin Brooks, chief economist of the Institute of International Finance in Washington. “The result back then was a deep recession due to tighter financial conditions. It’ll be the same now.”Erdogan’s decision to fire Naci Agbal as central bank governor in the early morning hours Saturday followed a stunning 200 basis point interest-rate increase last week that drove the benchmark rate to 19%. In his four months in the office, Agbal had lifted the gauge by a cumulative 875 basis points -- a direct contrast to the president’s unusual belief that higher borrowing costs fuel inflation. His moves helped stabilize the currency and attract investment.What’s at StakeWhile the Turkish president was looking at a year of strong growth and a stable lira as recently as last Thursday, his actions over the weekend have made Turkey a tougher sell to foreign investors. They’re critical to helping finance the country’s current-account deficit, which exceeded $36 billion in 2020.The abrupt move at the central bank wrongfooted lira bulls who had come to believe in Erdogan’s apparent switch to mainstream economic policies in November, when he installed Agbal and appeared to cede to economic choices needed to contain spiraling prices that were eating into his popularity.Erdogan hasn’t addressed the matter since naming a new chief of monetary policy, Sahap Kavcioglu, a Marmara University economics professor. Kavcioglu has occasionally written in support of Erdogan’s unorthodox ideas on interest rates in his column in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.In comments on AHaber TV Tuesday, senior presidential adviser Yigit Bulut said he’d “just” spoken with Kavcioglu and that borrowing costs should remain as low as possible.“Rates should be as low as economic realities allow,” Bulut said.RerunThe appointment stoked fears of a rerun of monetary policies of the past two years, pushing the lira 7.5% lower to 7.8016 per dollar on Monday’s close in Istanbul. The currency did pare losses from as low as 8.35, with both state and private banks selling dollars from local investors, who saw the weak lira as an opportunity to take profit on dollar holdings, according to traders familiar with the flows.State lenders didn’t appear to be defending a specific lira level as they did for much of the past two years when they were selling Turkey’s foreign FX reserves, the traders said, asking not to be identified, in line with their companies’ regulations.The yield on Turkey’s 10-year lira bonds rose 21 basis points to 19.1% at 10:46 a.m. on Tuesday after jumping 484 basis points the previous day, the most in the 11 years since Turkey started selling those securities. Stocks slumped 7%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading twice at the Borsa Istanbul within the first hour of trading.The cost of borrowing the local currency for one week surged to as high as 2,067% on Monday as traders scrambled to get their hands on lira liquidity needed to unwind their long bets.The approach under Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law who resigned from that position in November, was to use foreign reserves to prop up the lira. Goldman Sachs estimated that policy cost Turkey more than $100 billion in lost assets -- leaving little ammunition to defend the currency now.“We will never turn bullish on the lira as long as Erdogan is effectively running the central bank,” Nordea Bank currencies and rates strategist Andreas Steno Larsen said on Twitter.Turkey’s total gross reserves, including gold and reserves held by the central bank on behalf of commercial lenders, dropped 20% last year until Agbal’s appointment to $85.2 billion, while net foreign-exchange reserves fell by more than half to $19.6 billion.Foreign CashTurkish growth and portfolio inflows are closely correlated as strong domestic demand -- traditionally the main driver of activity -- usually results in a wide deficit in the country’s current-account balance.Weakening inflows and intermittent bouts of currency weakness resulted in boom-and-bust cycles that saw gross domestic product get stuck at under $800 billion for much of the past decade. While Erdogan continued to win most elections in that period, his approval rating failed to recover from the 46% level seen in 2019, according to a February survey by Ankara-based pollster MetroPOLL. That’s when he suffered the most stinging electoral defeat ever, losing the mayor’s post in Istanbul to the opposition.“Not many are surprised that Erdogan is snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But to do it so quickly is remarkable even by his standards,” Renaissance Capital Chief Economist Charles Robertson wrote in a note to clients. “In the long-term, Erdogan may have lost himself the 2023 election – but by then Turkey might be a Frontier market or Frontier Emerging Market.”(Adds comments from Erdogan aide. An earlier version corrected spelling of the governor’s last name.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Worst Bond Losses in Decades Show Volatility Starts to Sting

    (Bloomberg) -- Government and corporate bonds around the world have tumbled in their worst start to a year this century, as markets spooked by the prospect of resurgent inflation turn increasingly volatile.The notes have lost about 3.7% so far in 2021, even after dip-buying in recent days, according a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade securities across currencies going back to 1999. That’s worse than for similar periods in previous years.An unprecedented confluence of events has triggered concerns that faster inflation will increasingly eat into fixed-income returns. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed earlier this month in the U.S. came as many central banks have also vowed to keep rates near historic lows. At the same time, progress with vaccines has helped authorities lift lockdowns, spurring signs of a global economic rebound.While Treasury yields have declined this week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the risk of unwanted inflation Tuesday, broader signals in recent weeks suggest market concerns may linger. A proxy for inflation over the coming decade rose to about 2.3% last week, the highest since 2013.Investors longing for a sign it’s safe to pile back into their favorite risky bets for the year are becoming fixated with measures of bond volatility. As they wait for the extreme moves to subside, they’re cutting duration in fixed-income portfolios.The ICE BofA MOVE index, a gauge which uses one-month implied price swings across different bond maturities in the U.S. Treasury market, has averaged the highest this month since April last year.“In order to calm down markets and improve sentiment, we need to find a plateau where rates could stay for several days,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging-market debt at German money manager Union Investment.Long-dated Treasuries led yields higher in recent weeks, with the pain spreading also to the belly of the curve. U.S. government debt of 25 years or longer have lost about 13% so far in 2021. Some investors such as Ray Dalio and Bill Gross are predicting more losses in Treasuries.As a result, strategists are predicting large quarter-end rebalancing flows out of equities and into Treasuries. Bank of America strategists estimated that $88.5 billion could shift into U.S. fixed income, including $41 billion into Treasuries.Read more: Dalio wants you to swap Treasuries for Chinese debtThe selloff put an end to the bull market in long-term U.S. Treasuries that began in the early 1980s. The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Long Treasury Total Return Index, which tracks bonds maturing in 10 years or longer, has plunged about 20% since its peak in March 2020, putting the market in bear territory.The jump in borrowing costs is spurring corporates globally into action. They’ve sold more than $740 billion of notes across currencies so far this year, the most ever for such a period. Shorter debt is hot, with over half of last week’s U.S. high-grade deals featuring two- or three-year tenors, offering investors a greater degree of protection from rising bond yields.High-yield corporate bonds have also done far better than U.S. government debt or investment-grade notes from companies because of their larger spreads, which give them a buffer against rising yields. Asia high-yield dollar notes, which have even bigger yield premiums, have bucked the broader trend to make money.Some non-U.S. dollar fixed income, such as European high-yield bonds, Chinese yuan debt, and a Japanese currency-based basket of investment-grade securities, are also still in the black. That compares with a loss of about 5% so far this year for U.S. investment-grade credit.(Updates charts)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada’s Billionaire Westons Reshuffle Empire, Tighten Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s billionaire Weston family is shaking up its empire, selling a historic bakery division it failed to scale up and bringing heir Galen G. Weston back at the helm of the country’s largest grocery chain.George Weston Ltd. is selling Weston Foods, cutting off a business that’d been in the family since the 1880s to focus on its supermarket and drugstore chains at Loblaw Cos., as well as its vast real estate holdings. A separate statement named Weston, Loblaw’s executive chairman, as chairman and president of the grocery chain when President Sarah Davis retires on May 6.“The sale of Weston Foods will allow me to dedicate renewed time and energy at Loblaw as we increase our momentum in both our bricks-and-mortar network, and our leadership in digital and data,” Weston, who’s also chairman and chief executive officer of George Weston, said Tuesday in the statement.The reshuffle cements his power by returning him to the dual role he previously held at Loblaw while bringing along two seasoned executives in the process. That follows another significant power gain that got little notice when announced on Christmas Eve, when he succeeded his father W. Galen Weston as the controlling shareholder of Wittington Investments Ltd., the closely held company that controls George Weston.The elder Weston’s wealth is estimated at about $10 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The younger Weston had previously described his father’s health as “not good” in a blog post last year. That post also announced the end of a temporary pandemic pay bump to employees at its supermarkets and pharmacies -- a move that triggered immediate backlash.Shares of Toronto-based George Weston surged 5.3% to C$107.86 at 2:31 p.m. trading in Toronto, its biggest jump since April. Loblaw shares also rose 3.5% to C$69.32, its highest since October. Loblaw’s stock has lagged Canada’s S&P/TSX consumer staples index in the past year, despite a revenue jump during the pandemic.George Weston’s most valuable asset is its 54% stake in Loblaw. It also owns 17% of Choice Properties REIT, the country’s biggest real estate trust by market value, which owns retail properties and residential developments.Loblaw’s management changes see former Metro Inc. executive Robert Sawyer joining as chief operating officer and Chief Financial Officer Darren Myers departing, with his role taken on by George Weston’s President and CFO Richard Dufresne.The changes “signal what is likely to be a heightened focus on operational efficiency and productivity, which has been somewhat lacking,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Irene Nattel said in a note to investors.Unlocking PotentialGeorge Weston hired Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Houlihan Lokey Inc. to sell Weston Foods, which makes bread, doughnuts and other baked goods under a variety of brands including Wonder Bread. Proceeds will likely be returned to shareholders through stock buybacks over time, according to the company statement.George Weston had sought ways to make the food division larger and was said last July to be exploring an acquisition of ailing Swiss baking company Aryzta AG.“We spent last year exploring opportunities to create a step change in Weston Foods’ scale that would allow it to become a truly meaningful part of GWL value,” Weston said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts. “But in the end we did not find the right opportunity. Instead, it’s now clear that pursuing a sale represents the best way to unlock Weston Foods’ potential.”Weston Foods had revenue of C$2.1 billion ($1.7 billion) last year, the company said. It contributes about 4% of George Weston’s revenue, a Scotia Capital analyst estimated in December. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were C$200 million last year.“It really hasn’t been growing and is not a overwhelming strategic fit,” said Chris Kerlow, a portfolio manager at Richardson Wealth in Toronto who owns George Weston and Loblaw shares on behalf of clients. “Narrowing their focus and adding cash to balance sheet improves my outlook.”(Adds analyst comment, details on management shuffle and stock performance.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • YOLO Brigade Is in Retreat With Down Days in Stocks Piling Up

    (Bloomberg) -- A mini-skid in the S&P 500 is coinciding with a more serious development in the market’s underbelly: desertion by its fiercest bulls.The number of call options traded has slipped from the record highs notched earlier this year when stay-at-home traders piled into bullish bets. A daily average of 23 million contracts has changed hands on U.S. exchanges over the past five days -- down from more than 30 million in February.The frenzy is fading even as the latest wave of stimulus checks floods U.S. bank accounts. Though options activity is still elevated by historical standards, previous rounds of government payments were seen to coincide with a reliable jump in volumes for call options.All that suggests vaccinated Americans are emerging from lockdowns ready to splurge on plane tickets instead of equities, in a warning sign for a bull market famously powered by the Robinhood crowd. Waning retail support was likely one of the factors behind the S&P 500’s 0.8% slump on Tuesday, with recent favorites such as cruise operators and airlines faltering.Elevated call volumes “stood out to us as being the best indicator of the public’s intensity of affection for the equity markets,” said BTIG chief equity and derivatives strategist Julian Emanuel. “It’s not quite as elevated as it was in January, because frankly I think there’s a portion of the public that is sitting on losses in these meme stocks since that time.”Call options, which give holders the right to buy shares at a specified price, can be purchased for as little as a few pennies.Frenzied trading in the contracts has fueled a volatile rally in tech and small-cap stocks, with some traders piling in to push shares higher in what’s known as a “gamma squeeze.”Activity among the smallest traders -- those who buy or sell 10 or fewer contracts at a time -- surged earlier this year during the GameStop Inc. mania when stock tips engulfed online chatrooms.But this time time around, there are signs that the latest $1,400 checks are set to finance traditional pursuits from beach vacations to family visits.Read more: Americans Signal They’ll Spend Stimulus on Travel, Not GameStopFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Kuaishou Slides After Growth Sputters in Maiden Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology slid as much as 11% after revealing a drop in livestreaming revenue in its first results report since a $5.4 billion initial public offering, spurring concerns of heightened competition at home.The TikTok-like video service reported a 7.3% slide in December quarter sales from a division that competes with the likes of Joyy Inc. and Bilibili Inc., while overall revenue grew more than 50%. Kuaishou, which in February pulled off the biggest technology IPO since Uber Technologies Inc.’s, reported a 50% climb in 2020 revenue to 58.8 billion yuan ($9 billion), barely beating analysts’ lofty projections. Its shares fell to HK$271.40 on Wednesday, still more than double its IPO price.Kuaishou, the nine-year-old operator of China’s most popular short-video service after ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin, is trying to establish its place among a generation of mega-startups like food delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing. Backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., the startup’s February coming-out party in Hong Kong was the second-best debut ever for an IPO that raised more than $1 billion.But the company, which is expanding beyond its roots in short videos, is grappling with an influx of competitors keen to tap the world’s largest and fastest-growing livestreaming arena. Apart from direct rivals such as Joyy, it also has to contend with game-streaming services like Huya Inc. and e-commerce giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that are using the format increasingly to target consumers. Average users on both a daily and monthly basis slipped in the December quarter from the previous three months.Kuaishou is doing better in its other businesses, doubling online advertising in the December quarter and growing e-commerce several-fold from a low base. It posted a net loss for the three months of 19.3 billion yuan -- exceeding revenues in part because of fair value changes in preferred shares -- versus 18 billion yuan a year earlier.“While we want to expand our advertising revenue, we definitely have to maintain and also make sure we can deliver very excellent user experience,” Kuaishou Chief Executive Officer Su Hua told analysts on Tuesday. “So, in other words, we will not just blindly go for a sharp increase in advertising revenue in compromise of user experience.”The social media giant is counting on new ventures such as retail to help sustain its pace of growth over the longer term, despite competition from ByteDance and others exploring social commerce. Founded by former Google employee Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao as an app built around sharing animated GIF images, Kuaishou pivoted to short video in 2013 and added livestreaming in 2016, landing footholds in what eventually became two of the hottest social media formats.Read more: Kuaishou Surges 161% In Biggest Technology IPO Since UberFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Parler is sued by co-founder Matze over ouster following U.S. Capitol riot

    Parler, a social media app popular among right-wing users, is being sued by co-founder John Matze for wrongful termination and taking away his 40% stake after the app was taken offline following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In a complaint filed on Monday, Matze said Parler officials and investors conspired to steal his ownership stake and fire him as chief executive, including by leveling false accusations of misconduct, so co-owner Rebekah Mercer could co-opt the platform for "her brand of conservatism." He said this occurred after Parler resisted his efforts following the riot to ban "identifiable extremist groups like QAnon and neo Nazis," while preserving the platform as a forum for free expression.

  • Hedge Funds Capitulate on Dollar Short Bets as Losses Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have capitulated on their short-dollar bets after surging Treasury yields upended a favorite global macro strategy.Leveraged funds flipped to become net buyers of the world’s reserve currency during the week to March 16 -- a tumultuous period that saw Treasury yields breaching key levels on feverish inflation fears. They added bearish bets on the yen and euro, and switched from bullish positions on the New Zealand dollar, data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.An intensifying debate over the pace of inflation gains has split investors, with some seeing Treasury yields soaring to 2% amid a global recovery spurred by vaccine rollouts and stimulus spending. That in turn is trouncing one of Wall Street’s most popular macro calls of 2021.The great unwind may just be gaining traction, some strategists said.“It is the bond market that has been driving the U.S. dollar in the past couple of months, and it appears to be intensifying,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “I would expect further short-covering versus the U.S. dollar.”Holding dollar shorts would have served traders a 1.8% loss this year after being a profitable strategy in eight of the nine months through to December, Bloomberg data shows.Dollar buying by hedge funds rose to the most since August 2014, according to an analysis by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. strategists including Khoon Goh. “With U.S. 10-year bond yields poised to rise further, expect financial market volatility to increase,” he said.Hedge funds’ long dollar positions climbed to 2,414 contracts, compared with shorts of 62,781 a week earlier, according to CFTC data on seven major currencies aggregated by Bloomberg. It is the first time they are bullish on the greenback since November.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose Monday before trading little changed, after the Turkish lira’s plunge spurred demand for haven assets. Meanwhile, there were signs that commodity-linked currencies were losing momentum.The Australian dollar, one of the year’s best performers to date, led G-10 losses to fall as much as 0.7%, its lowest level in nearly two weeks. The pound also slipped, as the U.K.’s feud with the EU over vaccines intensified.“U.S. Treasury yields and virus dynamics will probably determine where the leverage community will land,” said Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. While the pound and commodity-linked currencies have risen against the dollar this year, “any question marks on vaccine supplies or commodity weakness will likely see these pairs come under pressure.”(Updates with additional chart, prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off $2.5 Billion IPO, U.K.’s Largest in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc started taking investor orders in a share sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds ($2.45 billion), marking the largest initial public offering in the U.K. since September.Deliveroo is selling shares at 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds apiece, according to a statement Monday, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds to 8.8 billion pounds.The offering is the biggest float on the London Stock Exchange since THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company will take investor orders through March 30, with the stock set to start trading the next day, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.The sale consists of as many as 384.6 million shares, and that amount could be increased by as much as 10% if there’s enough demand. Besides the 1 billion pounds the company aims to raise selling new shares, existing shareholders will also offer stock in the IPO, Deliveroo said, without providing details. It plans to to invest its proceeds to fuel growth.Deliveroo had gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size throughout the price range within hours of opening the book, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.It is coming to the market at a time when coronavirus restrictions have caused soaring demand for food delivery. Gross transaction value -- the total value of purchases on its platform -- rose 121% in January and February versus the same period last year, the company said Monday, after a 64% increase in 2020.In its last full-year results, Deliveroo said that it had been profitable “at the operating level” for more than six months in 2020. Still, the company posted an underlying loss for the year of 223.7 million pounds.“Bringing the food category online represents an enormous market opportunity,” it said, adding that less than one of 21 meals a week including breakfast lunch and dinner are ordered online now.CompetitionMarket opportunity for the sector “has always been there,” but there’s also competition, said Shaunak Mazumder, a global equities fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management, adding that he would have preferred for the offering “to come in slightly below the range to give more of an IPO discount and to account for possibly slower growth as we transition out of lockdown.”Deliveroo competes with the likes of Uber Technologies Inc.’s Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, besides a host of smaller grocery delivery apps. Progress in vaccine rollouts across the U.K., Deliveroo’s biggest market, threatens to lead to a drop in at-home dining later this year. Still, if the company manages to hold on to its lockdown gains and keeps up with new restaurant signings, it would be “attractive,” Mazumder said.The company won’t be profitable again until 2023, according to some analyst estimates, said Dev Chakrabarti, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.“What you can’t capture is how competitive the marketplace will be, and whether one of the other large players will throw in the towel and leave; until that happens the pricing will likely remain in promotional mode as opposed to rational,” he said.Food-delivery companies also face increasing questions about the gig economy model, especially after a watershed ruling in Britain’s Supreme Court last week, under which Uber will reclassify all of its 70,000 drivers in the country as workers, who are guaranteed specific benefits under U.K. law.Although this won’t apply to its Uber Eats brand, “winds of change are blowing through the sector,” Hargreaves Lansdown Plc analyst Susannah Streeter wrote in an emailed statement.“It’s clear the challenge to Deliveroo’s contractor model is likely to continue,” she said, noting that the European Commission is set to draw up new legislation governing how the gig economy model works across the bloc. Just Eat Takeaway has already pledged to offer U.K. workers hourly wages, sick pay and pension contributions.Deliveroo this month announced plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. The company will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Dual-Class StructureDeliveroo is listing with two classes of shares, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years. Shu holds 6.1% of the company according to a registration document, which would be valued at as much as 540 million pounds at the top end of the valuation expectations disclosed Monday.The offering comes after a government-backed report this month made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules, including allowing such dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are implemented.The proposals are part of London’s attempts to retain its clout as a major financial center in a post-Brexit world and attract fast-growth technology companies to its stock exchange. About 4.8 billion pounds has been raised in the U.K. through IPOs in the first three months of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in what might end up as the busiest-ever first quarter for listings in the City.Even at the low end of the price range, Deliveroo would have the highest market value upon admission of any company to go public in London since Allied Irish Banks Plc listed in June 2017 with a market value of 12 billion euros ($14.3 billion).Deliveroo’s shareholders include Amazon.com Inc., which holds a 16% stake, venture capital firms DST Global and Index Ventures, who own about 10% each, and U.S. mutual-fund company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with a 8.1% interest.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Updates to add investor comments, CEO’s stake.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish lira falls 15% after bank governor sacked

    The outgoing central bank chief is the third exit in under two years under Turkey's President Erdogan.

  • Lira Plunge Squeezes Traders as Swap Rates Surge to 1,400%

    (Bloomberg) -- International investors fleeing Turkish assets have created a massive bottleneck in the market for liras.As funds scramble to unwind their positions, they’re driving the cost of borrowing the local currency to extreme levels. At one point on Tuesday, the overnight rate reached as high as 1,400%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Foreign investors poured around $19 billion into Turkish assets since November, with the vast majority of these inflows going into lira swaps, securities that pay a juicy yield but lock traders into a risky currency position for a fixed term.When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the central bank governor over the weekend though, the investors balked. Rather than wait for their swap contacts to mature, they rushed to buy back all the dollars they had exchanged for liras. However, to do that they needed to borrow the Turkish currency in the offshore market and compete with a stampede of investors all looking to do the same thing.“As everyone tries to exit at the same time, it causes spikes in lira rates,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul.Another reason behind the crunch: Turkey severely restricts how much banks can lend to foreign investors via swaps. The rules, which were imposed after the currency collapse of 2018, are designed to make it prohibitively expensive for anyone to short the lira during a time of crisis. They can also make trading difficult for investors with hedged lira positions.Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyViolent swings in Turkish markets have been unleashed this week after Erdogan unexpectedly fired his central bank chief, sowing uncertainty about the country’s future monetary policy. Among investors, there are concerns that the central bank has lost credibility, and with inflation accelerating to almost 16% in February, the economy faces severe challenges.Just a few weeks ago, the lira was among the best-performing emerging-market currencies and investors were returning to Turkey on the belief that former central bank Governor Naci Agbal’s policies could bring inflation under control. Now the big question is whether the country will once again embark on a path of cutting rates, how quickly it might happen.As investors hunt for lira to close the swaps, some of the demand showed up in the local spot market. The currency was only 0.6% weaker at 7.8525 against the dollar on Tuesday -- a sign of stability after yesterday’s 8% plunge.Still, many analysts are unconvinced that the losses are over. Renaissance Capital predicts the currency could slide a further 12% by year-end, while Commerzbank AG expects it to reach 10 per dollar.(Updates to show swap flows in third paragraph and lira pricing in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.