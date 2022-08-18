Dozens of Facebook contractors lost their jobs after an algorithm reportedly chose them 'at random'

A firm contracted by Meta recently told dozens of its workers that their work for Facebook “was soon being taken away,” according to a new report from Insider. The cuts affect about 60 employees of Accenture, a firm that oversees teams of Facebook moderators and other contractors.

The reasons for the cuts are unclear as workers were not given an explanation for the changes. According to Insider, workers were informed of the news during a hastily scheduled video call during which nameless Accenture representatives told the contractors they had been selected “at random” via an algorithm.

Facebook declined to comment to Insider and an Accenture rep denied that “layoff actions” had taken place. Affected workers were reportedly told they could reapply and interview for new roles within the firm.