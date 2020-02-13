Facebook Dating launch blocked in Europe after it fails to show privacy workings

ANKARA, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 04: Icons of WhatsApp Messenger messaging and voice over IP service, Instagram social networking service, Social network company Facebook, YouTube video sharing company, Snapchat multimedia messaging app, Swarm mobile app, Facebook Messenger messaging platform and Gmail email service applications are seen on a screen of smart phone in Ankara, Turkey on September 04, 2018. (Photo by Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Facebook has been left red-faced after being forced to call off the launch date of its dating service in Europe because it failed to give its lead EU data regulator enough advanced warning -- including failing to demonstrate it had performed a legally required assessment of privacy risks.

Late yesterday Ireland's Independent.ie newspaper reported that the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) had sent agents to Facebook's Dublin office seeking documentation that Facebook had failed to provide -- using inspection and document seizure powers set out in Section 130 of the country's Data Protection Act.

In a statement on its website the DPC said Facebook first contacted it about the rollout of the dating feature in the EU on February 3.

"We were very concerned that this was the first that we’d heard from Facebook Ireland about this new feature, considering that it was their intention to roll it out tomorrow, 13 February," the regulator writes. "Our concerns were further compounded by the fact that no information/documentation was provided to us on 3 February in relation to the Data Protection Impact Assessment [DPIA] or the decision-making processes that were undertaken by Facebook Ireland."

Facebook announced its plan to get into the dating game all the way back in May 2018, trailing its Tinder-encroaching idea to bake a dating feature for non-friends into its social network at its F8 developer conference.

It went on to test launch the product in Colombia a few months later. And since then it's been gradually adding more countries in South American and Asia. It also launched in the US last fall -- soon after it was fined $5BN by the FTC for historical privacy lapses.

At the time of its US launch Facebook said dating would arrive in Europe by early 2020. It just didn't think to keep its lead EU privacy regulator in the loop -- despite the DPC having multiple (ongoing) investigations into other Facebook-owned products at this stage.

Which is either extremely careless or, well, an intentional fuck you to privacy oversight of its data-mining activities. (Among multiple probes being carried out under Europe's General Data Protection Regulation, the DPC is looking into Facebook's claimed legal basis for processing people's data under the Facebook T&Cs, for example.)

The DPC's statement confirms that its agents visited Facebook's Dublin office on February 10 to carry out an inspection -- in order to "expedite the procurement of the relevant documentation".

Which is a nice way of the DPC saying Facebook spent a whole week still not sending it the required information.

"Facebook Ireland informed us last night that they have postponed the roll-out of this feature," the DPC's statement goes on.

Which is a nice way of saying Facebook fucked up and is being made to put a product rollout it's been planning for at least half a year on ice.

The DPC's head of communications, Graham Doyle, confirmed the enforcement action, telling us: "We’re currently reviewing all the documentation that we gathered as part of the inspection on Monday and we have posed further questions to Facebook and are awaiting the reply."

"Contained in the documentation we gathered on Monday was a DPIA," he added.

This begs the question why Facebook didn't send the DPIA to the DPC on February 3 -- unless of course this document did not actually exist on that date...

We've reached out to Facebook for comment -- and to ask when it carried out the DPIA. Update: A Facebook spokesperson has now sent this statement:

It’s really important that we get the launch of Facebook Dating right so we are taking a bit more time to make sure the product is ready for the European market. We worked carefully to create strong privacy safeguards, and complete the data processing impact assessment ahead of the proposed launch in Europe, which we shared with the IDPC when it was requested.

We've asked the company why, if it's "really important" to get the launch "right" it did not provide the DPC with the required documentation in advance -- instead of the regulator having to send agents to Facebook's offices to get it themselves. We'll update this report with any response.

We've also asked the DPC to confirm its next steps. The regulator could ask Facebook to make changes to how the product functions in Europe if it's not satisfied it complies with EU laws. So a delay may mean many things.

