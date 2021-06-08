U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,227.23
    +0.71 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,598.57
    -31.67 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,924.91
    +43.19 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,347.15
    +27.97 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    +0.97 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.60
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    27.75
    -0.26 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0410 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4157
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4750
    +0.2460 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,950.45
    -2,728.37 (-7.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.96
    -3.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.09
    +17.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,963.56
    -55.68 (-0.19%)
     

Study finds Facebook's free data app favored its own services

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·3 min read

Last year, Facebook started a program called Discover, which builds on its Free Basics internet accessibility service. It offers users in some countries an allowance of free daily data to access any website through the mobile web and an Android app.

Discover simplifies web pages by running them through a proxy server. It removes video and audio streams, as well as some images. However, a new paper suggests Discover favored Facebook and Instagram.

Researchers from the University of California, Irvine and the University of the Philippines studied how the service rendered content from popular websites. The study was conducted last summer in the Philippines, a country with a high level of internet usage.

The researchers found that Discover rendered Facebook and Instagram with "their features nearly intact, while other sites become broken or difficult to use." Messaging didn't work on Instagram, but it did on Facebook. "On both Globe and Smart [networks used to test Discover], images on Facebook and Instagram appeared, while most or all images were redacted from every other site we encountered," the researchers wrote. "On a few sites, images appeared only for advertisements."

According to the paper, Facebook was deemed fully functional, as were Google, the Philippines Department of Education website, job portal Jobstreet and the World Health Organization's site. Instagram, YouTube and Yahoo (owned by Engadget's parent company Verizon) were among those listed as semi-functional. Netflix, Roblox and Twitter were found to be non-functional. It wasn't possible to create or log into accounts on some sites, partly because Discover often blocked images in CAPTCHA tests.

Facebook told Rest of World, which first reported on the study, that it didn't mean to favor its own services. It attributed that to a technical error which it said has been resolved. It's impossible to check that every site is rendered properly through Discover because of high volume, a spokesperson said.

“As this report identified, there was a proxy error in the Discover app that resulted in inconsistent image loading across many websites that load images involving HTTP redirection,” the spokesperson told the publication. “​This was a technical error that has since been resolved and all websites are being proxied the same as intended.”

Regardless of whether Facebook favoring its own services was intentional, net neutrality advocates may take issue with Discover, as might those who've suggested the company is using it to onboard Facebook and Instagram users in developing countries. These aren't necessarily new issues, however.

India blocked Free Basics in 2016 over net neutrality concerns and Egypt followed suit soon after when Facebook refused to enable government surveillance through the service. Citizen media nonprofit Global Voices criticized Free Basics in 2017 for failing to work properly in multilingual countries and only supporting a limited selection of websites, mostly originating in the US and UK. As such, users weren't able to access local services and information that might have been more beneficial to them.

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram reveals more about how its algorithms decide what you see

    Instagram has shared a new blog post that attempts to address some of the "misconceptions" around how it surfaces content.

  • Google will let rivals appear as default search engine options on Android for free

    The EU pressured the company to ditch the pay-to-play format in Europe.

  • Arturia FX Collection 2 packs 22 plugins ‘you’ll actually use’

    Arturia's updated FX collection adds seven new plug ins and is a much better bang-for-your-buck.

  • US PC shipments soar 73% in the first quarter as Apple falls from top spot

    With increased demand from the pandemic, Canalys reports that U.S. PC shipments were up 73% over the same period last year. While Apple had a good quarter with sales up 36%, it was surpassed by HP, which sold 11 million units in total with annual growth up an astonishing 122.6%. As Canalys pointed out, the first quarter tends to be a weaker one for Apple hardware following the holiday season, but it's a big move for HP nonetheless.

  • Facebook won't take a cut of creators' earnings until 2023

    Mark Zuckerberg took a shot at Apple in his announcement.

  • Facebook offers 'extra cash' for creators who stream more

    At its first Creator Week event, Mark Zuckerberg introduced new features that will help influencers to earn “extra cash” for meeting specific goals.

  • Microsoft Outlook on iOS adds voice dictation for emails, search and calendar invites

    Microsoft is making voice a much more significant part of the Outlook experience.

  • Fortnite's new season lets you fly UFOs and play as Superman

    Fortnite has unveiled its 7th season of chapter 2 with the ability to play as Superman or Rick & Morty's Rich Sanchez and fly in a UFO

  • Eating This Nut Once a Week Slashes Your Heart Disease Risk, Study Says

    We all know we should be trying to fit more fruits and vegetables into our daily diet, but that's easier said than done. Try as we might, eating certain foods every singly day doesn't always pan out. But what about keeping up with a weekly habit? Not only is that significantly more manageable, but the health benefits may be just as enticing. One study found that eating a particular type of nut just once a week could substantially improve your heart health. Read on to find out which type of nut y

  • 'Loki' brings the MCU's next phase into focus

    With Marvel's movies on hold for the past year, our first look at the future of its wider Cinematic Universe is its newest Disney+ show.

  • How to opt out of Amazon's bandwidth-sharing Sidewalk network

    Echo and Ring devices in the US are automatically enrolled in the program.

  • Ohio sues to have Google declared a public utility

    Ohio asked a court on Tuesday to declare Alphabet's Google a public utility, a step the state's Republican attorney general said would forbid the search and advertising giant from giving preferential treatment to its own products. "When you own the railroad or the electric company or the cellphone tower, you have to treat everyone the same and give everybody access," Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. The lawsuit, which estimates that Google is used for nearly 90% of internet searches and has 95% of the search share on mobile devices, accuses Google of responding to certain search requests in a way that prioritizes Google's products even if other responses would give better answers.

  • Suze Orman thinks rising stock prices could be a problem for you — here’s why

    The financial expert wants you to keep your portfolio properly balanced.

  • U.S. job openings, quits hit record highs in April

    U.S. job openings surged by nearly one million to a new record high in April, while more people voluntarily left their employment, strengthening the view that a recent moderation in job growth was due to supply constraints. The Labor Department's monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday also showed layoffs hit a record low in April. Millions of unemployed Americans remain at home because of trouble securing child care, generous unemployment benefits and lingering fears over COVID-19 even as vaccines are widely accessible and the pandemic is subsiding.

  • Hong Kong to test linking China's digital yuan with domestic payments

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong is to test connecting China's digital yuan with its domestic payments network, officials said on Tuesday, the second stage of trials of China's digital currency in the financial hub. China's e-CNY is one of the most advanced central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects among major economies. Chinese officials say the project will be initially domestically focused, but cross-border trials are also under way in Hong Kong.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Appoints Deputy Governors to Spur Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s $430 billion sovereign wealth fund appointed two deputy governors as it expands investments in the oil-rich kingdom and abroad.Turqi Alnowaiser and Yazeed Alhumied will take on the new roles alongside their current responsibilities “to support the fund’s continued growth and expansion,” the Public Investment Fund said Tuesday. They will also act as deputies at selected existing management committees on behalf of governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.Alnowaiser heads the PIF’s

  • Bitcoin falls to three-week low as IRS seeks approval for reporting rules

    Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Tuesday amid signs of institutional investor caution, while the head of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service called for lawmakers to provide authority for tighter reporting rules on crypto transfers. IRS chief Charles Rettig said on Tuesday that Congress needs to provide clear statutory authority for the tax agency to collect information on cryptocurrency transfers valued at over $10,000 that largely go unreported. Rettig said before the Senate Finance Committee that cryptocurrency market capitalization is over $2 trillion, with more than 8,600 exchanges worldwide.

  • Analysis: Big countries' tax deal to reveal rift in Europe

    A global deal on corporate tax looks set to bring to a climax a deep-seated European Union battle, pitting large members Germany, France and Italy against Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Although the smaller EU partners at the centre of a years-long struggle over their favourable tax regimes, welcomed the Group of Seven deal on June 5. The European Commission, the EU's executive, has long struggled to get agreement within the bloc on a common approach to taxation, a freedom which has been jealously guarded by all its 27 members, both large and small.

  • EU quizzes industry over euro clearing as LSE offers olive branch

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union is asking financial market participants to suggest legislative changes that would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc as Britain's stock exchange offered an olive branch. Britain's access to the EU financial market was largely severed after Brexit fully took effect on Dec. 31, 2020 and the London Stock Exchange Group's clearing unit LCH has permission to serve EU customers only until June 2022. The EU's executive European Commission is due to hold workshops with customers of clearing houses about shifting euro interest rate swaps contracts worth trillions of euros from London to Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt.

  • Bosch opens German chip plant, its biggest-ever investment

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Robert Bosch opened a 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) chip plant in Germany on Monday, a record investment by the leading automotive supplier as it stakes a claim to equipping the latest electric and self-driving cars. The plant, located in a semiconductor hub near Dresden, opens as the automotive industry battles a global chip shortage, and will increase Bosch's ability to serve carmakers directly, relying less on third-party manufacturers. Addressing an online opening ceremony, Chancellor Angela Merkel said semiconductor shortages were hampering Germany's economic recovery, and that it was important to strengthen resilience against external supply disruptions.