U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.00
    -18.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,072.00
    -118.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,161.75
    -76.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,121.20
    -10.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.10
    +1.86 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.50
    +9.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.60
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7700
    -1.0960 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,339.86
    -180.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.41
    +4.04 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.43
    +1.18 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Facebook drives sceptics towards climate denial

Merlyn Thomas - Climate disinformation reporter
·4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg announcing the launch of meta on a phone
Mark Zuckerberg announcing the launch of meta on a phone

Facebook pushes climate sceptics towards increasingly extreme disinformation and conspiracy groups, a human-rights body's research suggests.

A report released Wednesday by Global Witness found Facebook's algorithm amplified doubts rather than nudging people towards reliable information.

Facebook says its systems are "designed to reduce misinformation".

Researchers created two users - climate sceptic "Jane" and "John" who followed established scientific bodies.

They then tracked what Facebook's algorithm suggested to both accounts.

Jane soon saw content denying man-made climate change, including pages calling it a "hoax" and attacking measures to mitigate its effects.

Examples included posts accusing the "green movement" of "enslaving humanity" and calling the United Nations "an authoritarian regime with less credibility than Bugs Bunny".

Other posts, such as this one from CFact Campus, denied humans influenced the climate.

The group is part of the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, a Washington-based libertarian think tank against the consensus on climate science.

Screenshot of quote from Patrick Moore, on climate change, saying: &quot;heat spells are not new. the 1930s were often warmer than today when CO2 was at about 300 parts per million compared to today&#39;s 417 parts per million&quot;. The post goes on to deny that carbon dioxide causes global warming.
Screenshot of quote from Patrick Moore, on climate change, saying: "heat spells are not new. the 1930s were often warmer than today when CO2 was at about 300 parts per million compared to today's 417 parts per million". The post goes on to deny that carbon dioxide causes global warming.

The researchers had Jane's account "like" a Facebook page spreading climate disinformation, as a "starter" page, repeated this process twice, each time choosing a page with at least 14,000 followers, and expressed scepticism about the existence of climate change or its human origins.

In one simulation, Jane "liked" a Facebook page called I Love Carbon Dioxide.

Three pictures of Al Gore speaking. The top one, labelled 2009, has the caption &#39;Climate change will melt all ice by 2013&#39;. The next, labelled 2013, has Gore shifting his prediction to 2016. And the last, labelled 2016, has him repeating the claim, this time saying it will happen by 2019.
Three pictures of Al Gore speaking. The top one, labelled 2009, has the caption 'Climate change will melt all ice by 2013'. The next, labelled 2013, has Gore shifting his prediction to 2016. And the last, labelled 2016, has him repeating the claim, this time saying it will happen by 2019.

The post above blends fact and fiction.

In 2009, former US Vice-President Al Gore cited climate scientists, saying: "There is a 75% chance that the entire North Polar ice cap during some of the summer months could be completely ice free within the next five to seven years."

Although this was a mischaracterisation of climate scientists' findings, it was not a prediction "all ice would melt by 2013".

Nor did Mr Gore repeatedly make this claims over the next few years, as the post suggests.

Another post on the page highlighted a legitimate concern about the source of power for electric vehicles but also called climate change a "make-believe" crisis.

False picture implying that electric cars are being powered by coal
False picture implying that electric cars are being powered by coal

From these beginnings, over a period of about two months, Jane was recommended more and more conspiratorial and anti-science content, researchers say.

Of all the pages recommended to her account, only one was free of climate-change disinformation.

And two-thirds did not contain a warning label pointing towards Facebook's climate-science centre, an information hub created last year, after Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told a US congressional hearing climate disinformation was "a big issue".

Meanwhile, John's account began by liking the page of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations scientific body.

And in contrast to Jane, John was consistently shown reliable science-based content.

As the simulation continued, Facebook began to recommend even more extreme and fringe content to Jane, including conspiracy theories, such as ones about "chem trails" - false claims condensation left by planes contains chemical agents that can control the weather.

A picture of an ocean along with a false claim by a climate sceptic organisation that carbon dioxide poses no threat to ocean life
The claim carbon dioxide poses no threat to oceans is false, according to leading scientists

The Facebook algorithm has been shown to send users down rabbit holes - where content becomes increasingly fringe as users engage with posts on a particular topic - in other areas, such as gender-based abuse.

The IPCC says disinformation is one of a number of issues preventing governments and the public from addressing climate change.

Its latest report, backed by 195 governments, emphasises misinformation around climate science "undermines climate science and disregards risk and urgency".

Problematic content

Meta, which owns Facebook, says it is flagging more posts about climate with information labels.

A company representative told BBC News: "Our systems are designed to reduce misinformation, including climate misinformation, not to amplify it.

"We use a combination of artificial intelligence, human review, and input from partners - including fact-checkers - to address problematic content.

"When they rate this content as false, we add a warning label and reduce its distribution so fewer people see it.

The company announced a $1m (£650,000) grant programme to support organisations working to combat climate misinformation.

But another recent study, by the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, said less than 10% of misleading posts on the platform were marked as misinformation.

Global Witness researcher Mai Rosner said: "Facebook has repeatedly said it wants to combat climate disinformation on its platform - but our investigation shows how worryingly easy it is for its users to be led down a dangerous path that flies in the face of both science and reality.

"Facebook is not just a neutral online space where climate disinformation exists - it is quite literally putting such views in front of users' eyes.

"The climate crisis is increasingly becoming the new culture war, with many of the same individuals who for years have sought to stoke division and polarise opinion now viewing climate as the latest front in their efforts."

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Today

    The share price of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) company, skyrocketed this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be taking a second look at the EV stock and seeing a buying opportunity after its share price plummeted over the past six months. Its share price has fallen 49% over the past six months as many investors have fled high-growth stocks -- and EV stocks in particular -- as they've processed information about sky-high inflation, interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and the war in Ukraine.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • Alibaba Makes Metaverse Bet in China’s Magic Leap Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led a $60 million investment in Chinese augmented reality glasses maker Nreal, joining rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. to stake a claim in the future of the metaverse.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passe

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Rep. Mace talks cannabis legislation, inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and midterm elections

    Rep. Nancy Mace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis legislation, inflation, midterm elections, and the outlook for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Retirement-Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House is ready to vote on H.R. 2954, also known as SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sankaran Sees Ukraine-Russia Rally as a ‘Blip’

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Head of U.S. and European Credit Strategy Srikanth Sankaran said a rally in equity and credit markets on optimism about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine is just a temporary blip.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBi

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Novavax (NVAX) might still be waiting for emergency use authorization (EUA) in the US for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373, but B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes two recent key developments which bolster the vaccine’s “long-term competitive positioning.” One concerns a recent head-to-head immune profiling study overseen by “independent, highly reputable research groups (La Jolla Institute, USCD)” which showed that, both on durability and cross-variant protection, Novavax’ offering was “at le