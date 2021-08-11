U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.75
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,213.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,095.00
    +50.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.30
    +2.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.56
    -0.73 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.20
    +11.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.49
    -0.23 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3858
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4770
    -0.0630 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,989.14
    +125.13 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,146.78
    +904.10 (+372.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.06
    +39.02 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Facebook engineers develop new open source time keeping appliance

Ron Miller
·5 min read

Most people probably don't realize just how much our devices are time driven, whether it's your phone, your laptop or a network server. For the most part, time keeping has been an esoteric chore, taken care of by a limited number of hardware manufacturers. While these devices served their purpose, a couple of Facebook engineers decided there had to be a better way. So they built a new more accurate time keeping device that fits on a PCI Express (PCIe) card, and contributed it to the Open Compute Project as an open source project.

At a basic level, says Olag Obleukhov, a production engineer at Facebook, it's simply pinging this time-keeping server to make sure each device is reporting the same time. "Almost every single electronic device today uses NTP -- Network Time Synchronization Protocol -- which you have on your phone, on your watch, on your laptop, everywhere, and they all connect to these NTP servers where they just go and say, 'what time is it' and the NTP server provides the time," he explained.

Before Facebook developed a new way of doing this, there were basically two ways to check the time. If you were a developer, you probably used something like Facebook.com as a time checking mechanism, but a company like Facebook, working at massive scale, needed something that worked even when there wasn't an internet connection. Companies running data centers have a hardware device called Stratum One, which is a big box that sits in the data center, and has no other job than acting as the time keeper.

Because these time-keeping boxes were built by a handful of companies over years, they were solid and worked, but it was hard to get new features. What's more, companies like Facebook couldn't control the boxes because of their proprietary nature. Obleukhov and his colleague research scientist, Ahmad Byagowi began to attack the problem by looking for a way to create these devices by building a PCIe card with off-the-shelf parts that you could stick into any PC with an open slot.

Facebook time keeping PCI card
Facebook time keeping PCI card

Image Credits: Facebook

They literally drew the first design on an iPad and began to build that vision into a prototype. A time appliance relies on a couple of key components: a GNSS receiver and what's called a high stability oscillator. In a blog post describing the project, Obleukhov and Byagowi explained the role of these two parts:

"It all starts from a GNSS receiver that provides the time of day (ToD) as well as the 1 pulse per second (PPS). When the receiver is backed by a high-stability oscillator (e.g., an atomic clock or an oven-controlled crystal oscillator), it can provide time that is nanosecond-accurate. The time is delivered across the network via an off-the-shelf network card," the two engineers wrote.

It all sounds pretty basic when described like this, but it's actually quite complex and perhaps that's why nobody had ever thought to attack the problem in this way, simply accepting that the current methods of determining time worked fine. But these two Facebook engineers were annoyed by the limitations of these approaches and decided to build something better themselves.

"A lot of it came from frustration. We were frustrated with whatever exists in the market, and we needed certain features like security features to maintain different things and monitor what's going on. And we had to always ask the vendors [for these new features] and every time a request would take like six months to one year, and [it wouldn't be exactly what we wanted] and we had to change things all the time, so that's why we had to basically make this from scratch in this way," Obleukhov said.

When It Comes To Facebook Scale, You Can Throw Out The Rulebook

One thing that made it possible to put a time keeping device on a PCIe card was the advances in miniaturization of the atomic clock/oscillator. So when you combine the timing of their frustration with the current capabilities of the technologies, they realized they could do this themselves if they dedicated themselves to the task.

As the design began coming together, the engineers decided to make it flexible to enable engineers to play off the basic design and drop in whatever components met their needs. Some might need highly sophisticated expensive parts, but others could get away with much cheaper parts, depending on their requirements.

They also decided early on to open source the design process, and to involve the Open Compute Project so that other companies and engineers could contribute to the design. "It was actually going to be open source from the get-go, and the reason for that is we needed to have community support. I didn't want it to be just one in-house project and let's say if I lost interest or the businesses lost interest [it could go away]. I wanted this to [keep going] regardless [of what happened]," Obleukhov said.

Today there are a dozen vendors involved in the project and a number of cards out there including the one designed by these engineers, as well as a commercial offering from Orilia, but the goal is to continue improving the design, and by making it open source, the community of companies and engineers involved will continue to improve it.

Facebook speeds up its data center network with the launch of its Backpack switch platform

Recommended Stories

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • Chinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury

    Fretting about unprecedented regulatory heat for China's tech sector, some companies are no longer waiting for any official reprimands that may or may not be forthcoming. KE Holdings, China's largest platform matching buyers and sellers of real estate, is one such example. The decision to pull the plug on the VIP services was not prompted by a regulatory request but KE, which is currently the subject of an antitrust probe https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-launches-antitrust-probe-into-tencent-backed-property-broker-ke-2021-05-25, had wanted to move "proactively" and "voluntarily", said the people who declined to be identified as KE has not publicised its actions.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 11th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Tuesday, a move back through Tuesday’s highs would be needed to support a breakout day.

  • Google-Backed Duolingo Just Went Public. Here's What Investors Should Know

    Investors in Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world's top-grossing education app, are having a fun learning experience. Duolingo's shares have soared over 40% from its IPO price of $102 -- a sign of affection for this growing educational tech start-up. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has a 13% stake in Duolingo -- making it the biggest outside investor in the company.

  • These Apple Suppliers Could Benefit From New iPhone Models

    Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo, and Broadcom are among the suppliers that may be set to benefit with Apple's new iPhone models.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Latent AI, which says it can compress common AI models by 10x, lands some key backing

    It didn't win that contest, but that hasn't kept it from winning the interest of investors elsewhere. It just closed on $19 million in Series A funding in a round co-led by Future Ventures and Blackhorn Ventures, with participation from Booz Allen, Lockheed Martin, 40 North Ventures, and Autotech Ventures.

  • Apple to make video upgrades key focus of next iPhone launch: report

    Apple Inc. plans to focus on camera upgrades, particularly around video, with its next iPhone launch, according to a report.

  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Everything you need to know about Samsung’s foldable launch event

    Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will be revealed at the launch event tomorrow

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Liberty Defense Announces Collaboration with Micro-X

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company is pleased to announce that it has signed a technical and marketing collaboration agreement with Micro-X Inc, the US subsidiary of Micro-X Ltd. (ASX:MX1) to explore a combined technology offering with Liberty's HEXWAVE walk-through screening portal for enhanced people and passenger screening in aviation or commercial security

  • Apple drops its lawsuit against maker of iPhone emulation software

    Apple has settled its 2019 lawsuit with Corellium, a company that build virtual iOS devices used security researchers to find bugs in iOS devices.

  • The Cryptocurrency Tech That Could Replace Verizon

    For folks who are unaware, I run a cryptocurrency-focused research advisory called Crypto Investor Network with legendary early Bitcoin investor Charlie Shrem. Source: Shutterstock Together, we’ve created a blockbuster portfolio of crypto picks that, in less than a year, has risen more than 100%. Some of those picks are up more than 400%. Just two weeks ago, we introduced a brand-new cryptocurrency pick into that portfolio that we think could be our biggest winner yet…InvestorPlace - Stock Marke

  • Parallels 17 promises better M1 Mac performance and Windows 11 support

    Parallels, the company best know for its virtualization software that lets you run Windows and Linux directly on your Mac, has had a busy year. In addition to building a version of Parallels that can run on Chrome OS for the first time, the company also had to figure out how to quickly make its software work with the new, ARM-based M1 Macs that arrived last fall. Now, Parallels Desktop 17 is being released with improved performance on M1 Macs, as well as full support for the upcoming macOS Monterey and Windows 11 operating systems.

  • Microsoft protests Amazon's $10 billion government cloud computing contract

    Here we go again.

  • Best document scanner of 2021 is $95 off today at Amazon

    Tax season wrapped up a while ago. But for so many people out there, the pain of having to deal with taxes is still fresh. Did you have a new pile of papers that has already started growing to the point where it’s actually intimidating? Or perhaps you work from home now and you’re sick … The post Best document scanner of 2021 is $95 off today at Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • Niantic acquires 3D scanning app Scaniverse

    Niantic continues to push forward in its quest to build a 3D map of the world. This morning the company announced that it has acquired Scaniverse, an iPhone/iPad app for scanning objects and environments in high-resolution 3D. A rep for Niantic tells me that Scaniverse will remain on the App Store, with plans to continue supporting it as a standalone app.

  • Apple Readies New iPhones With Pro-Focused Camera, Video Updates

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s next iPhone lineup will get at least three major new camera and video-recording features, which the company is betting will be key enticements to upgrade from earlier models.The new handsets will include a video version of the phone’s Portrait mode feature, the ability to record video in a higher-quality format called ProRes, and a new filters-like system that improves the look and colors of photos, according to people familiar with the matter. The camera features are

  • Google's new safety measures are designed to protect kids on YouTube, Search and more

    Google has announced changes to YouTube, Search and its other apps designed to make them safer for kids.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. A move through to $0.27 levels, however, would bring $0.30 levels back into play.