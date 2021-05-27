U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,215.00
    +16.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,608.00
    +171.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,707.25
    +41.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.30
    +12.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.18
    +0.33 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.30
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    +0.05 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    -0.62 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4200
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,329.68
    -823.84 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.36
    +23.06 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Facebook extends ban on donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden win

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook logo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it will resume making donations to U.S. lawmakers through its political action committee, but will not support 147 lawmakers who voted against President Joe Biden's electoral certification in January.

The company had suspended all donations in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack pending a review.

A company spokesman confirmed the decision to resume donations. The decision was reported earlier by BuzzFeed.

The company did not say how long the ban on donations to the Republicans who voted against certification will last.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

  • Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    PSTG earnings call for the period ending May 2, 2021.

  • Acorns Investing App To Go Public As Robinhood Nears IPO

    The company behind the popular Acorns app will go public by merging with blank-check company Pioneer Merger.

  • LUXXFOLIO Announces Closing of Acquisition of 2400 Bitcoin Miners

    LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "LUXXFOLIO") (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) is pleased to announce through its wholly owned subsidiary Luxxfolio Network Inc. ("LNI") that it has finalized the terms to finance the order of the 2400 Bitmain S19j Pro bitcoin miners ("New Miners") that was disclosed early this month. These top-of-the-line miners can operate at an estimated 100 TH/s with an aggregate estimated operating hash rate of 240 Petahashes (PH/s) per second. The quarterly delivery schedule, which includes the 590 Avalon A1246 miners ordered in December 2020, is planned as follows:

  • Dell, HP Inc. Fall on Concerns Strong PC Sales Have Peaked

    (Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. and HP Inc. reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results didn’t help the stocks, which declined in extended trading.Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12% to $24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27% to $15.9 billion, also topping estimates by $1 billion. HP also raised its annual profit target.Despite the positive numbers, some investors are betting that PC growth is peaking and won’t accelerate further, said Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross. Dell shares fell about 1% and HP dropped more than 6% in extended trading following Thursday’s earnings reports.HP has experienced a surge in demand for laptops needed by people working and going to school remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, and those sales are persisting, Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores said. The drag on the company’s performance is a continuing shortage of computer chips, which means HP can’t match supply to the demand for its products, Lores said. That situation will persist until the end of 2021.Dell executives echoed the concern about chips, predicting component supply constraints will continue into next year. The company will price into its products the higher costs of memory chips and displays while watching the impact that may have on demand for computers, Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said.“These are things we’re going to have to navigate through and they’ll be with us for a while,” he said in an interview. “In the long term we’re very optimistic about this space. If the pandemic did anything it accelerated customers thinking that they need to invest in technology.”Revenue in the second quarter typically increases about 6% sequentially, but will likely fall short of that this year, Sweet predicted.HP’s PC-related sales rose 27% in the three-month period, which ended April 30. Dell reported a 20% revenue increase at its laptop and desktop unit. Palo Alto, California-based HP said notebook sales surged 47% from the same period a year earlier.HP’s printer business had suffered from weak demand in the lockdown as companies held off on purchases of gear not needed in empty offices. But printing and supplies revenue rebounded strongly in the quarter, helped by more companies reopening their offices and stocking up again. Margins were hurt by increasing costs, Chief Financial Officer Marie Myers said.“We do expect revenue to be driven by available supply rather than demand,” Myers said. “Components and logistics costs are headwinds.”While Dell Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell is trying to reduce the reliance of his company on one-time hardware sales in favor of subscription-based computer services, PC purchases still generate about half of revenue.Sales from consumer PCs rose 42% to $3.5 billion in the quarter, the company said. That compares with a 19% expansion in the prior period. PC sales to business and government agencies were up 14% to $9.8 billion.Server and networking sales rose 9% to $4.1 billion from a year earlier. Storage hardware revenue was $3.8 billion. Services revenue rose 10% in the quarter to $6.45 billion.Sales from VMware Inc., which is majority-owned by Dell, were $3 billion, up 9%. In April Dell said it will spin off its stake in VMware, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt.(Updates with comments from Dell CFO beginning in the fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Loses Four Financial Institutions Bankers to Jefferies

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top financial services banker is leaving the firm for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. along with at least three colleagues, as departures accelerate at the scandal-plagued firm.Alejandro Przygoda, global head of financial institutions, is joining Jefferies along with Carlos Marque, Fitzgerald Woolcott and Henry Kong, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.The departures follow a wave of exits from Credit Suisse in the wake of debacles involving Archegos Capital Management and supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. The financial-institutions group has seen at least four senior exits in recent weeks, with defections to Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Representatives for Credit Suisse and Jefferies declined to comment. The bankers didn’t respond to requests for comment.Przygoda, who focuses on deals in the insurance sector, joined Credit Suisse in 2011 from Greenhill & Co. Prior to that he had worked at UBS Group AG and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks: Excluding Crypto Banks From Fed System Is ‘Dangerous’

    Brooks had some choice words for U.S. policymakers in an appearance Thursday at Consensus 2021.

  • UPDATE 3-Senator Warren attacks JPMorgan's Dimon over 'baloney' overdraft fees

    Progressive firebrand Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday attacked JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon after the country's largest lender reaped $1.46 billion in overdraft fees during 2020 while borrowers were struggling to make ends meet amid pandemic lockdowns. Warren told Dimon during a banking industry U.S. Senate hearing that the fees were especially egregious after federal agencies and Congress gave lenders a raft of regulatory breaks to allow them to preserve capital and better help customers. JPMorgan collected more overdraft fees than its immediate competitors, Warren said.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Canadian Banks Signal Covid All-Clear Earlier Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s biggest banks are signaling that financial issues from the Covid-19 crisis are largely in the rear-view mirror in North America -- and earlier than analysts had expected.After a year of stockpiling record amounts of capital to protect against a wave of loan defaults, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank -- the country’s two largest banks -- reversed course last quarter. Toronto-Dominion on Thursday reported a surprise C$377 million ($312 million) release of provisions for credit losses for its fiscal second quarter, while Royal Bank released C$96 million. Analysts had projected both lenders would continue setting aside capital to absorb potentially soured loans.With vaccination campaigns putting economic reopenings in reach in Canada and the U.S., strong housing markets fueling mortgage lending, and surging equity markets supporting capital-markets and wealth-management businesses, Toronto-Dominion and Royal Bank are asserting they have more than enough capital to handle any bumps along the road to recovery.Even after reporting smaller set-asides than analysts expected in the fiscal first quarter, bank executives still struck a cautious tone on their preparations for potential credit losses, leading many analysts to expect reserve releases wouldn’t begin until the second half of the year.“They definitely are a lot more positive than they were three months ago,” Paul Gulberg, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s a combination of vaccines and a stronger economy -- not just in the U.S. and Canada -- but an improving economy globally.”While the reserve releases were the banks’ first in data going back to 2012, key measures of capital on hand for Royal Bank and Toronto-Dominion continued to rise. Royal Bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio increased to 12.8% in the three months through April from 12.5% in the first quarter. Toronto-Dominion’s CET1 rose to 14.2% from 13.6%.Those rising measures may put pressure on Canada’s bank regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, to allow the country’s banks to resume share buybacks and dividend increases. The U.S. Federal Reserve allowed American banks to resume buybacks last year.“OSFI should be looking into it,” Gulberg said. “Dividend increases, which have been locked for over a year, and some buybacks could bring capital ratios back to more normal, more palatable levels for the banks.”The comeback from the pandemic made its way to banks’ bottom lines. At Royal Bank, net income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion in the second quarter. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share, topping analysts’ C$2.51 average estimate. Toronto-Dominion’s net income more than doubled to C$3.7 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled C$2.04 a share, beating analysts’ C$1.76 estimate.The rebound in earnings is a big part of why Toronto-Dominion was able to release some of its provisions, and progress on vaccine rollouts and healthy economic-growth forecasts leave the bank poised for continued strong performance in the U.S. and Canada, Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said.‘Very Encouraged’“We’re very encouraged by those developments in Canada, and some of the announcements that are coming out of the various provinces about what the next three to four months will look like,” Ahmed said in an interview.While the high level of deposits that have built up over the past year present challenges for growth in credit-card balances and commercial loans, a number of factors are lining up that could overcome those headwinds, Royal Bank Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger said.“You have strong GDP growth, strong customer demand, building confidence levels and also a desire to work through some of the global supply-chain issues and potentially build inventory where many places have no inventory,” Bolger said in a phone interview. “Those should be constructive for overall loan growth.”Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also reported second-quarter results Thursday. Its net income quadrupled to C$1.65 billion, and adjusted profit was C$3.59 a share, higher than the C$3 average estimate. CIBC shares rose as much as in 3.6% in Toronto trading, its biggest intraday gain since November. Royal Bank advanced 1.4% as of 3:22 p.m., and Toronto-Dominion slipped 2.1%.CIBC’s results were driven by gains in its Canadian banking franchise, with increases in mortgages and deposits. CFO Hratch Panossian said revitalizing the Canadian consumer business has been the No. 1 priority for the bank.“There has been lots of management attention, investment and focus that has gone into that,” he said in an interview. “We’re pleased to see some of that paying dividends.”(Updates with CFOs’ comments in 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HK's Next Digital shares soar as trading resumes after Jimmy Lai assets frozen

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares in jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital Ltd soared on Thursday, the first day of trading after a suspension of longer than a week following a freeze in the pro-democracy activist's assets under the national security law. In a late Wednesday statement, the media publisher said it had enough working capital for at least 18 months from April 1 without additional funding from Lai, its controlling shareholder. Shares opened 141.9% higher at HK$0.45, the highest since December 2020, when Lai was charged under the security law imposed by China earlier that year.

  • Iran Bans Bitcoin Mining, Echoing China, After Blackouts

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin after a series of blackouts across major cities, in the latest sign of growing unease over the digital asset’s energy usage.The ban is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 22, President Hassan Rouhani said on state TV on Wednesday.It follows a regional ban within top Bitcoin-mining country China, and electric car-maker Tesla Inc.’s decision to stop selling cars using the token. Both cited environmental concerns, triggering a drop in Bitcoin’s value from April’s record high.Iranian officials blame a surge in mining -- as well as increased manufacturing and a drop in hydroelectricity supply -- for blackouts that are playing havoc with businesses and daily life.Drought and Crypto Mining Fuel Iran’s Business-Choking BlackoutsThe government has been cracking down on the 85% of mining that is unlicensed, even enlisting spies to locate miners who hide computers everywhere from homes to mosques. Subsidized power prices allow miners to run the complex computers that compete to solve mathematical problems and receive Bitcoin as a reward.The University of Cambridge estimates Iran was home to 3.4% of Bitcoin mining in the first four months of 2020, putting it in sixth place globally, with China far in front at 69.3%. Another estimate by analytics company Elliptic puts the Islamic Republic’s share at more than a percentage point higher.Iran’s 50 licensed mining centers are spread across 14 of its 31 provinces and consume a combined 209 megawatts of electricity, grid operator Tavanir said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.Iran is negotiating with the U.S. and other world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would ease sanctions and allow foreign companies to provide much-needed infrastructure investment in its power grid.(Updates with grid operator statement in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Trend Up, but Momentum Has Turned Down

    The direction of the June E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 34312.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Fed reverse repo facility sees record $485.3 billion of overnight demand from Wall Street awash in cash

    Banks and other financial firms on Thursday parked nearly $500 billion of cash with the Federal Reserve in its overnight, reverse repo facility, a record high.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

    Millions of early tax filers wait for a special refund that could involve a few thousand dollars, as the IRS corrects returns to reflect a new waiver.

  • AMC Stock Is Soaring, Leaving GameStop in the Dust

    (AMC) stock rocketed more than 50% higher on Thursday before paring gains a bit. AMC shares (ticker: AMC) closed up 36% to $26.52, its highest close since May 12, 2017, according to Dow Jones Market Data. GameStop stock (GME) was up 4.9%, to $254.13.