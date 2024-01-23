Facebook has failed to remove Holocaust denial content says network’s own oversight board

Holocaust denial-related content was easier to find on Instagram, the board found - Matthew Vincent/PA

Facebook and Instagram have been accused of failing to remove posts denying the Holocaust by the social media platform’s own panel of experts.

The Oversight Board, an independent panel set up to review content moderation decisions from parent company Meta, found that posts denying the Holocaust were still easily available more than three years after Facebook explicitly banned them.

“The board is concerned about Meta’s failure to remove this content and has questions about the effectiveness of the company’s enforcement,” it said in a decision on Tuesday.

It also found that Holocaust denial-related content was easier to find on Instagram than on Facebook.

The board reviewed Meta’s handling of Holocaust denial material after an Instagram post questioned the number of Jewish people killed during the Second World War.

The post used the cartoon character Squidward from the children’s television series SpongeBob SquarePants – a common theme among anti-semitic posts – and also contained conspiracy theories claiming chimneys at the Auschwitz concentration camp were built after the war.

The post was viewed around 1,000 times but Meta failed to take it down despite it being reported six times. In four of those cases, the report was dismissed by automated systems without being seen by a human moderator.

Instagram eventually removed the post as the board started examining the case.

Technology secretary Michelle Donelan has raised concerns about “vile, repugnant” content on Facebook following the war in Gaza - Belinda Jiao

The Oversight Board, whose members include the former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger and former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, was set up in 2020 to independently assess how Facebook handled controversial topics.

On Tuesday the board said Meta struggled to keep track of Holocaust denial on its services.

“While the assessment showed a marked decline since October 2020 in content using terms like ‘Holohoax,’ it found that there are gaps in Meta’s removal of Holocaust denial content,” the board said.

“The assessment showed that content denying the Holocaust can still be found on Meta’s platforms, potentially because some users try to evade enforcement in alternative ways, such as by replacing vowels in words with symbols, or creating implicit narratives about Holocaust denial using memes and cartoons.”

It said moderators were not able to specifically label content as “Holocaust denial”, instead grouping it under “hate speech”, which made it more difficult to track.

The board also found that Meta was continuing to rely on automation policies introduced as an emergency measure during the pandemic.

Meta told the board it had removed the post and its decision to leave it up, even after it had specifically banned Holocaust denial, was incorrect.

The case comes amid rising concerns about online antisemitism following Hamas’ attack on Israel in October and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Holocaust denial, especially among younger people, is seen as a rising problem. A recent poll by YouGov and The Economist found that one in five Americans between 18 and 29 believed the Holocaust was a “myth”.

It comes a day after Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, admitted that he had been “naive” about the extent of anti-Semitism in the West following a visit to Auschwitz.

Twitter, which Mr Musk has rebranded as X, has seen major brands suspend advertising on the service following accusations that it has failed to crack down on conspiracy theories, including allegations that Mr Musk himself has amplified them.

