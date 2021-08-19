U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,359.00
    -35.50 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,578.00
    -309.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,751.75
    -97.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,118.80
    -36.20 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.11
    -2.35 (-3.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    +6.07 (+33.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6460
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,353.61
    -736.23 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.63
    -15.06 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.27
    -145.05 (-2.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 364,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Facebook finally made a good virtual reality app

Lucas Matney
·3 min read

Facebook's journey toward making virtual reality a thing has been long and circuitous, but despite mixed success in finding a wide audience for VR, they have managed to build some very nice hardware along the way. What's fairly ironic is that while Facebook has managed to succeed in finessing the hardware and operating system of its Oculus devices -- things it had never done before -- over the years it has struggled most with actually making a good app for VR.

The company has released a number of social VR apps over the years, and while each of them managed to do something right, none of them did anything quite well enough to stave off a shutdown. Setting aside the fact that most VR users don't have a ton of other friends that also own VR headsets, the broadest issue plaguing these social apps was that they never really gave users a great reason to use them. While watching 360-videos or playing board games with friends were interesting gimmicks, it's taken the company an awful lot of time to understand that a dedicated ”social” app doesn't make much sense in VR and that users haven't been looking for a standalone social app, so much as they've been looking for engaging experiences that were improved by social dynamics.

Zuckerberg is turning trillion-dollar Facebook into a ‘metaverse’ company, he tells investors

This all brings me to what Facebook showed me a demo of this week — a workplace app called Horizon Workrooms which is launching in open beta for Quest 2 users starting today.

The app seems to be geared towards providing work-from-home employees a virtual reality sphere to collaborate inside. Users can link their Mac or PC to Workrooms and livestream their desktop to the app while the Quest 2's passthrough cameras allow users to type on their physical keyboard. Users can chat with one another as avatars and share photos and files or draw on a virtual whiteboard. It's an app that would have made a more significant splash for the Quest 2 platform had it launched earlier in the pandemic, though it's tackling an issue that still looms large among tech savvy offices -- finding tech solutions to aid meaningful collaboration in a remote environment.

Horizon Workrooms isn't a social app per se but the way it approaches social communication in VR is more thoughtful than any other first-party social VR app that Facebook has shipped. The spatial elements are less overt and gimmicky than most VR apps and simply add to an already great functional experience that, at times, felt more productive and engaging than a normal video call.

It all plays into CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent proclamation that Facebook is transitioning into becoming a "metaverse company.”

Now, what's the metaverse? In Zuckerberg's own words, “It’s a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces. You can kind of think of this as an embodied internet that you’re inside of rather than just looking at.” This certainly sounds like a fairly significant recalibration for Facebook, which has generally approached AR/VR as a wholly separate entity from its suite of mobile apps. Desktop users and VR users have been effectively siloed from each other over the years.

Generally, Facebook has been scaling Oculus like they're building the next smartphone, building its headsets with a native app paradigm at their core. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg's future-minded "metaverse" sounds much more like what Roblox has been building towards than anything Facebook has actually shipped. Horizon Workrooms is living under the Horizon brand which seems to be where Facebook’s future metaverse play is rooted. The VR social platform is interestingly still in closed beta after being announced nearly two years ago. If Facebook can ever see Horizon’s vision to fruition, it could grow to become a Roblox-like hub of user-created games, activities and groups that replaces the native app mobile dynamics with a more fluid social experience.

The polish of Workrooms is certainly a promising sign of where Facebook could be moving.

Not all is predictable on Facebook’s social Horizon

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Liquid Global Exchange Hacked; $90M in Crypto Siphoned Off

    While the total amount stolen is yet to be determined, the value taken could be upward of $90 million.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 19th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed morning for Dogecoin, which would need to avoid a fall back through the day’s pivot to support another day in the green,

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 19th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Failure to revisit Wednesday’s highs would leave the majors under pressure.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

    These fundamentally strong stocks have been solid performers in the past, and secular tailwinds can drive them even higher.

  • Snap Engages Users And Advertisers With Their Push Into Augmented Reality

    The app was introduced in 2011. It enables users to send photos and videos to other Snapchat users, with various gimmicks that employ augmented reality.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Over the last 15 years, growth investors have done quite well for themselves. In fact, according to S&P Global, growth stocks have generated an annualized return of 13.4% over that time period, significantly beating the 8% and 10.

  • Apple iPhone Sales In China Picking Up Pace, Expect Continued Strength With iPhone 13 Launch, Says Analyst

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is seeing huge demand for iPhones in China, ahead of the expected launch of a newer version sometime next month, Barron’s reported on Wednesday, citing a Morgan Stanley analyst. What Happened: Apple’s iPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, as per estimates by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty. While iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the most popular models in China, iPhone 11 sales remain “resilient,” the analyst said. The jump in Ju

  • The Roblox Game Is Still Playing Out

    On "Mad Money" Tuesday night, Jim Cramer spoke with David Baszucki, founder and CEO of the online gaming company Roblox , which on Monday reported mixed results for the quarter. Baszucki explained that Roblox has come a long way over the past year. The world is reopening and Roblox is still seeing growth in its daily active users.

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • More than 90 policy groups call for Apple to abandon plan to scan images on iPhones

    Apple has been urged to drop its plans to scan iPhones for child sexual abuse material, in a new open letter signed by more than 90 policy and rights groups. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would add a feature to the iPhone that scanned images for known child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, when they were uploaded to its servers, and alert the company if it was found. It also said that phones would use artificial intelligence to spot when children were exchanging pictures that appeared to feature nudity, and alert their parents.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Bounces From 200 Day EMA

    The British pound has bounced ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday at the 200 day EMA region. Because of this, the market may be worth paying close attention to over the next several sessions.

  • Inside Kabul: Taliban Use Military Vehicles, Man Whips Pedestrians on Crowded Street

    Footage shot on August 17 and supplied to Storyful offers a glimpse into life in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul just days after the Taliban regained control of the war-torn Middle East country.In these videos, shot by Gulzar Khan and compiled by Storyful, pick-up trucks with mounted machine guns are seen on streets (00:34). Later, a man can be seen whipping people walking on a crowded street, causing pedestrians to run (04:09).An M1117 armoured vehicle, commonly used by Afghanistan’s military, can be seen parked on a street with an armed man standing nearby (06:34).The Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital city on August 15, causing many residents to desperately rush to the airport in attempts to leave the country. Credit: Gulzar Khan via Storyful

  • iOS 15: Apple gives users option to reverse controversial new Safari redesign entirely

    Apple has reversed a controversial part of its new iOS 15 update yet further, almost entirely reversing it. When the company introduced the new iPhone and iPad software in June, one of the chief features was a new design for Safari. It changed how tabs work and moved the address bar to the bottom of the screen.

  • Apple Seeing Surging China iPhone Demand, Analyst Says

    IPhone shipments in China in July were up 79% on a year-over-year basis, while China’s own handset vendors saw just a 27% increase, writes Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty,

  • The Biggest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    The success of Apple's biggest product line in the 5G smartphone era is going to be a big catalyst for the stock.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Failure to Return to $45,500 Would Bring sub-$44,000 into Play

    It’s been a mixed morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to revisit $45,500 levels else face the prospect of a 5th consecutive daily loss…

  • Facebook launches VR remote work app, calling it a step to the 'metaverse'

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a test of a new virtual-reality remote work app where users of the company's Oculus Quest 2 headsets can hold meetings as avatar versions of themselves. The beta test of Facebook's Horizon Workrooms app comes as many companies continue to work from home after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down physical workspaces and as a new variant is sweeping across the globe. Facebook sees its latest launch as an early step toward building the futuristic "metaverse" that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has touted in recent weeks.

  • Google Pixel 6 and other phones will come without a charger in the box, company announces

    Google will stop include charging plugs in the boxes for its phone. Apple and Samsung have done the same, and the move looks set to become standard within the phone industry. Google told The Verge that it had made the decision because there was no longer a need to include the chargers given that most people still had one.

  • ‘Don’t Look Up’: Teaming Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Cost $55 Million

    Bringing together two of the biggest A-list actors on the planet isn't cheap.

  • The company behind the internet’s favorite viral robots is now showing off their parkour skills

    When it comes to attention-grabbing virality, the team at Boston Dynamics has possessed the Midas touch for a while now. The best example of this came late last year, with a video that practically broke the internet and showed not one Boston Dynamics robot, but three, all dancing in sync to the song Do You … The post The company behind the internet’s favorite viral robots is now showing off their parkour skills appeared first on BGR.