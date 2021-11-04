U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,680.06
    +19.49 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,124.23
    -33.35 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,940.31
    +128.72 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,402.43
    -1.85 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.23
    -1.63 (-2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    +29.30 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.61 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0064 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0550 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3498
    -0.0185 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7630
    -0.2280 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,365.11
    -1,438.36 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,519.24
    -29.15 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,794.37
    +273.47 (+0.93%)
     

Facebook finds few friends at Web Summit as techies turn out to hear from whistleblower

Jayme Deerwester, USA TODAY
·4 min read

LISBON, Portugal — The tech conference that once had Facebook executives holding forth on their futuristic ambitions in headline keynotes treated the social network to an extended critique this week. And Facebook responded by streaming it in, with two executives appearing only via video.

Web Summit – taking place in person after the pandemic forced 2020’s event to go virtual – opened Monday night with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen telling an arena packed with masked attendees about her decision to bear witness against her former employer.

"I learned things that I believed were putting lives in jeopardy,” Haugen said of her "60 Minutes" interview during a conversation with moderator Laurie Segall.

► Who is Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen? Everything you need to know

► Facebook Papers: What USA TODAY found in whistleblower documents

She said the company’s reliance on large groups and algorithmic amplification accelerates extremism: "Right now, the most extreme content wins out in that footrace.”

But Haugen added that she continued to believe in Facebook’s core mission of connecting family and friends, declaring, "I have faith that Facebook will change." Then she answered a line of questioning from Segall by suggesting Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg should step down.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said the company&#x002019;s reliance on large groups and algorithmic amplification accelerates extremism: &quot;Right now, the most extreme content wins out in that footrace.&#x00201d;
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said the company’s reliance on large groups and algorithmic amplification accelerates extremism: "Right now, the most extreme content wins out in that footrace.”

Other Web Summit attendees took a sharper scalpel to Facebook. Tech investor and increasingly vocal tech-giant critic Roger McNamee suggested multiple felony charges should be in order for it.

New York Times reporter Cecilia Kang, co-author of the book "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination," criticized Facebook’s recent renaming of itself as Meta and planned pivot to a virtual-reality metaverse.

"The business of Facebook is not meta, the metaverse,” she told Yahoo News’ Michael Isikoff in an onstage interview Wednesday. “The business of Facebook is collecting your attention."

She continued: "How does Facebook do that? By agitating you."

Facebook name change: Meta will be company's new name, Zuckerberg says

Talking Tech newsletter: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

Facebook’s response at the conference amounted to: No, we’re not like that.

Nick Clegg, the former British politician who is now head of global affairs and communications for Facebook, said it would sandbag its own business model if it kept prodding its users into fits of rage.

"The people who pay, who generate those profits, are of course, advertisers," he said to the Financial Times’ Matthew Garrahan via video from his home in California. (Facebook spokesperson Riki Parikh emailed that Clegg had planned to speak in person but had to postpone his travel.) “They do not want that content next to unpleasant content.”

Clegg said that “over 90%” of the content Facebook users see comes from their friends there, groups they’ve joined and pages that they’ve followed. Left unsaid: How pushy Facebook can be in suggesting new friends, groups and pages.

"It's been a tough period for the company," Chris Cox, chief product officer, said to Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson Wednesday. "But there's not a more important set of questions for us to be answering right now."

Cox then said the conversation has lost track of “a lot of the facts and a lot of the science,” adding that the company takes these issues “super-seriously.”

Cox did not mention Facebook’s surprising move Tuesday to shut down its facial-recognition system and wipe the “faceprints” of a billion-plus users.

► 'Societal concerns': Why Facebook is shutting down facial recognition system

He and Clegg did, however, try to make Facebook’s metaverse pitch while tamping down expectations that this brave new virtual world would arrive quickly or dramatically.

"It's going to be 5, 10, 15 years before it comes fully to fruition,” advised Clegg.

"It should not replace real life,” Cox said. “Nothing should."

The frequent freezes of their video streams underscored that point.

Brittany Kaiser, the former Cambridge Analytica executive who helped expose that company’s use of data purloined from Facebook users, pronounced herself unpersuaded in an interview Wednesday. Her blunt assessment of the social network’s profile: "The brand has holes."

(Disclosure: I’m moderating four panels at Web Summit, for which the organizers are covering my flights and hotel.)

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington. To submit a tech question, email Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Facebook whistleblower: Mark Zuckerberg should step down as CEO

Recommended Stories

  • Barstool Sports Owner’s Stock Plunges Following ‘Violent’ Sex Allegations About President Dave Portnoy

    UPDATED: Shares of Penn National Gaming fell more than 20% Thursday, after the publication of an article in which several women alleged that they had “violent and humiliating” sexual encounters with Dave Portnoy, president of Barstool Sports. Penn National, which operates casinos, racetracks and online sports betting, owns a significant equity stake in Barstool. The […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in late July, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) made headlines for all the wrong reasons after California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DEFH) sued the video game maker over allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against its female employees. Many gamers had expected both sequels to arrive next year, but Zerza doused those hopes during the call by saying the company would give Blizzard's developers "the extra time they need to deliver the experiences that their communities deserve," and that it was no longer expecting a "material contribution" from either game to its sales in 2022.

  • Facebook: Meta Rebranding, Stock Valuation, and More

    Facebook’s (FB) rebranding to Meta reflects its intention to get a head start on its rivals as the advent of the metaverse potentially ushers in a whole new era. Mizuho analyst James Lee thinks that in contrast to Facebook following trends over the past several years, investing “on the front-end of the innovation curve,” is a “strategically” positive move. “We believe the metaverse opportunity could be as big as existing social media in terms of addressable users as the new social experience rep

  • Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

    Meta's metaverse will be an entirely new opportunity to track you like never before.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Get Pummeled

    Silver markets have been crushed heading into the announcement coming out of the Fed, as tapering is going to be a main catalyst one way or the other.

  • Facebook has already announced its first acquisition as Meta

    In December 2020, the US federal government and 46 state attorneys general sued Facebook, claiming that its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp violated antitrust law. Last Friday, just one day after rebranding as “Meta,” Facebook announced that it’s acquiring Within, a Los Angeles-based startup behind the virtual-reality workout app Supernatural. Within has raised just over $52 million in investment to date, and Supernatural—which requires a subscription—has been available exclusively for Oculus, Facebook’s VR platform.

  • Facebook tests paid subgroups in subscription push

    Facebook is testing ways for creators to make money through Facebook Groups, such as users paying fees for exclusive access to content or conversations within subgroups, the company said on Thursday. Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta, said the test was part of its broader paid subscription effort. The social media company is one of many tech giants that have been working to woo social media creators and their large followings through payments and new tools.

  • Yahoo Quits China in Wake of LinkedIn Exit as Media Hurdles Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Yahoo, the dot-com pioneer that’s now part of Apollo Global Management Inc.’s media empire, is getting out of China because of the mounting hurdles to doing business in the country. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watc

  • ‘You Just Wanted to Break the Internet Today?’: Kelly Rowland Has Fans Drooling Over Her Barely-There Dress

    Whether it’s makeup, music or movies, Kelly Rowland is always on top of her game. A recent example of her being on top of things […]

  • SHIB Slumps Amid Speculation About Large Investor’s Holdings

    There has been an increased SHIB sell-off on centralized exchanges as the hype around the meme token has tapered off.

  • This West Virginia town will give you a $20,000 incentive to move in

    The pandemic has undoubtedly served as a catalyst for home buying and moving as Americans continue to search for new employment opportunities en masse. Some cities are looking to capitalize on this migration and grow their communities by offering up to $20,000 in cash and other incentives to move there.

  • Will Smith Reveals His First Marriage Ended After He Fell In Love with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ Co-Star

    Will Smith’s new memoir “Will” is soon to be released, and the legendary actor is said to be spilling all of his juicy secrets. In […]

  • Gal Gadot To Play Evil Queen In Disney's Live-Action Remake Of 'Snow White'

    Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has cast Gal Gadot to play the Evil Queen in a live-action adaptation of its 1937 animated feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” What Happened: Disney has already signed Rachel Zegler to play Snow White. Zegler is also starring as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” which is also a Disney release via its 20th Century Studios division. Marc Webb, who directed the 2012 “The Amazing Spider-Man” and its 2014 sequel, will direct the new film. Gado

  • 'Indiana Jones' crew member Nic Cupac found dead

    The film's production company, Lucasfilm, confirmed Cupac's death in a statement to Fox News on Thursday.

  • A Dog Attack Disfigured Her Face But Didn’t Stop This Skateboarding Influencer

    “I don’t want to go on social media and feel like I’m not a whole person looks-wise.”View Entire Post ›

  • Former Starbucks barista reveals order hack for saving over $2 on a popular menu item: ‘Dirt cheap’

    The Starbucks Dirty Chai Latte is one of the most popular secret menu items out there.

  • Natalie Wood was assaulted by Kirk Douglas, sister alleges

    For decades, it's been one of Hollywood's darkest rumors: A teen-age Natalie Wood was sexually assaulted by a top movie star more than twice her age when she met with him at a hotel in Los Angeles. In a memoir coming out next week, Wood's younger sister identifies the long-suspected assailant: Kirk Douglas. “I remember that Natalie looked especially beautiful when Mom and I dropped her off that night at the Chateau Marmont entrance,” Lana Wood writes in “Little Sister,” alleging that the incident happened in the summer of 1955, around the time Natalie Wood was filming “The Searchers.”

  • Why Activision Blizzard Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 14% on Wednesday after the digital-entertainment company postponed two major game launches. Revenue in the video game maker's Blizzard segment jumped 20% to $493 million, fueled by strong sales of Diablo II: Resurrected. Meanwhile, revenue in the company's King mobile gaming division leaped 22% to $652 million, driven by in-app purchases and advertising sales in popular games like Candy Crush.

  • Will Smith reveals why he wasn't satisfied with the legendary success of I Am Legend

    The film's record-breaking box office success just wasn't enough for its star, as he explains on the latest episode of The Oprah Conversation.

  • Ether to Extend Outperformance Versus Bitcoin Following Recent Breakout, FSInsight Says

    Ether should rally “with little to no resistance” after outperforming bitcoin, while solana may consolidate, according to FSInsight.