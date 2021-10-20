U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.00
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,295.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,398.25
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.80
    -7.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.20
    -0.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.80
    +14.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.73
    -0.58 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2350
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,059.03
    +1,859.71 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.52
    +23.17 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.35
    +2.82 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Facebook fined $70M for flouting Giphy order made by UK watchdog

Natasha Lomas
·5 min read

Facebook -- or whatever name the tech giant picks for a reportedly looming rebrand of its data-mining empire as it seeks to teleport its business into the metaverse to escape the unending cavalcade of toxic publicity its execs generate -- has a new 'bad behavior' badge to sport: It's just been fined nearly $70 million (£50.5M) by a UK watchdog for deliberately withholding information related to ongoing antitrust oversight of its acquisition of Giphy.

It's the first time the UK's competition watchdog has found a company to have breached this type of order -- by "consciously refusing to report all the required information", as it puts it.

So that looks like an epic win for Facebook's current PR strategy of not giving two f***s what anyone else thinks of it.

The tech giant has also of course recently acquired an expensive taste in self-configured 'accountability apparatus' (aka the self-styled 'Facebook Oversight Board') -- which may have caused it some confusion over its legal requirements to comply with actual oversight bodies that exist within democratic societies.

But that might be a too generous an interpretation of what Facebook is doing here.

UK’s antitrust watchdog takes a closer look at Facebook-Giphy

The back story is that the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been scrutinizing Facebook's acquisition of the animated GIF repository for well over a year now. But back in April, a new, in-depth phase of the probe was announced -- after the regulator found concrete reasons to be concerned that Facebook owning Giphy would further reduce competition in the (already Facebook-dominated) digital advertising market.

In a statement at the time a faceless Facebook spokesperson claimed the tech giant would "continue to fully cooperate with the CMA’s investigation". However it turns out even that Facebook claim was fake.

Per the CMA, Facebook has failed to follow the standard oversight process -- failing to provide the regulator with required information related to an initial enforcement order (IEO) placed on it by the watchdog, despite repeated requests for it to do so.

Facebook's actions are such that they have led the CMA to conclude that non-compliance was deliberate. Hence the meaty penalty for what the CMA describes as a "major" breach.

"This is the first time a company has been found by the CMA to have breached an IEO by consciously refusing to report all the required information," it writes. "Given the multiple warnings it gave Facebook, the CMA considers that Facebook’s failure to comply was deliberate. As a result, the CMA has issued a fine of £50 million for this major breach, which fundamentally undermined its ability to prevent, monitor and put right any issues."

The tech giant was also criticised last year by the Competition Appeal Tribunal and Court of Appeal over its lack of cooperation with the CMA -- with judges calling it out over what they suggested “might be regarded as a high-risk strategy” in relation to not complying with the IEO and not keeping the CMA updated as the order required.

An IEO is intended to place a freeze on any further integration and ensure companies can continue to compete against each other in situations where an acquisition that's under antitrust scrutiny has already been completed, as is the case with the Facebook-Giphy buy.

Facebook has been under a CMA IEO order since June 2020 in relation to its purchase of Giphy. But the watchdog said today that the tech giant "significantly limited" the scope of required updates related to its compliance with the order.

The concern driving what looks like an unprecedented penalty from the CMA appears to be both Facebook's conscious flouting of standard compliance requirements, and the risk of it doing that to conceal what it's doing with Giphy -- in order to carry out activity that could, for example, make it harder for the watchdog to order a full unwinding of the acquisition -- which is one of a number of possible remedies it laid out this summer. (And which Facebook quickly denounced in a highly critical public response that also questioned the authority of the CMA to regulate the purchase at all.)

There's another tidbit here too: The CMA has also issued a separate fine -- stinging Facebook a further £500,000 for changing its Chief Compliance Officer on two separate occasions without first seeking consent from the regulator.

Commenting on the action in a statement, Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at the CMA, said: "We warned Facebook that its refusal to provide us with important information was a breach of the order but, even after losing its appeal in two separate courts, Facebook continued to disregard its legal obligations."

"This should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law," he added.

Explaining the IEO requirement Bamford also said: "Initial enforcement orders are a key part of the UK’s voluntary merger control regime. Companies are not required to seek CMA approval before they complete an acquisition but, if they decide to go ahead with a merger, we can stop the companies from integrating further if we think consumers might be affected and an investigation is needed."

Facebook was contacted for a response to the CMA penalties -- and in statement it criticized the action as "unfair", claiming it had sought to take a "best effort compliance approach".

"We strongly disagree with the CMA’s unfair decision to punish Facebook for a best effort compliance approach, which the CMA itself ultimately approved. We will review the CMA’s decision and consider our options,” said Facebook's unnamed spokesperson.

The company also provided some "background" information that it said this was not for direct quoting or for attribution -- so we won't be publishing it.

Instead, here's a GIF:

Facebook to acquire Giphy in a deal reportedly worth $400 million

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped by Nearly 5% Today

    Judge James Donato of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued a fresh order in a lawsuit Nikola filed in 2018 against fellow EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The judge is allowing the case to go forward, after Nikola responded to an earlier ruling that the company show cause as to why it should continue. The company did so, and as a result Donato's new order stipulates that the case will not be dismissed.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Credit Suisse Regulator Restricts Bank’s Lending After Scandal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathSwiss regulator Finma imposed temporary restrictions on Credit Suisse Group AG in making new loans to financially weak countries and those with a high risk of co

  • Activision Blizzard says over 20 employees have 'exited' following harassment cases

    Activision Blizzard has fired more than 20 employees as part of its efforts to change its company culture.

  • Britain fines Facebook $70 million for breaching order in Giphy deal

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator has fined Facebook 50.5 million pounds ($69.6 million) for breaching an order imposed during its investigation into the U.S. social media giant's purchase of GIF platform Giphy, the agency said on Wednesday. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Facebook had deliberately failed to comply with its order, and the penalty served as a warning that no company was above the law. Facebook has increasingly come under fire from regulators and lawmakers about its business practices.

  • Russia to go after Google this month with fine of up to 20% of annual turnover

    Russia said on Tuesday it would this month seek to fine U.S. tech giant Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete content deemed illegal, Moscow's strongest effort yet to rein in foreign tech firms. Communications regulator Roskomnadzor said Google had failed to pay 32.5 million roubles ($458,100) in penalties levied so far this year and that it would now seek a fine of 5-20% of Google's Russian turnover, which could reach as much as $240 million, a significant increase. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • J&J Wants Talc Suits On Hold After Unit’s Bankruptcy Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson wants a bankruptcy judge to immediately halt all lawsuits targeting the company over its talc-based powders in the wake of its controversial decision to put a newly created unit into bankruptcy to deal with the litigation. J&J’s lawyers asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Whitley to order plaintiffs’ lawyers to stop litigating talc cases against the world’s largest maker of health-care products and all its subsidiaries while the unit proceeds with its Chapter 11 ca

  • Amazon accused of possibly lying to Congress

    U.S. lawmakers have accused Amazon's top executives, including founder Jeff Bezos, of possibly lying to Congress.On Monday, five members of the House Judiciary Committee wrote to Amazon boss Andy Jassy, accusing Amazon executives of possibly lying about the firm's business practices.They are now considering whether to refer the company for criminal investigation.The letter follows an investigation by Reuters which found that Amazon conducted a systematic campaign of copying products and rigging search results in India to boost sales of its own brands.Amazon denies the allegations.The letter states that "credible reporting" in the Reuters story "directly contradicts the sworn testimony and representations of Amazon's top executives – including former CEO Jeffrey Bezos.""At best, this reporting confirms that Amazon's representatives misled the Committee," it states. "At worst, it demonstrates that they may have lied to Congress in possible violation of federal criminal law".In response, an Amazon spokesperson issued a statement, saying the company did not mislead the committee and has sought to correct the record on, quote: "the inaccurate media articles in question."Since 2019, the House Judiciary Committee has been investigating competition in digital markets.Last year in sworn testimony before an antitrust subcommittee, Jeff Bezos said Amazon prohibits its employees from using data on individual sellers to benefit its own private-label product lines.

  • Do You Lose Any Social Security Benefits If Your Ex Claims on Your Work Record?

    Spousal benefits could equal as much as 50% of the primary insured's benefit amount. Typically, it would make sense for your ex to do this only if you were the higher earner in the marriage and spousal benefits are higher than what the former partner would otherwise receive, or if your ex didn't work and pay into the system for long enough to be eligible for benefits. If your ex wants to claim spousal benefits, you don't get to opt out of this, and it has nothing to do with any divorce settlement that you may reach.

  • Lawmakers accuse Amazon of misleading Congress about business practices

    The House Antitrust Subcommittee, in a letter released Monday, questioned if Amazon misled or lied to Congress through testimony from the company's top executives — including former CEO Jeff Bezos — regarding its business practices.Why it matters: Reuters published a report last week detailing how the e-commerce giant's India branch manufactured knockoffs of popular goods and manipulated search results to advertise its own items over the original product.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • Class Action lawsuit tests new Florida law targeting robocalls and texts

    A new law in Florida is taking aim at telemarketers who call or text consumers who didn’t give written permission. Taking Action Reporter Jackie Callaway found a class-action lawsuit filed in Pinellas County will put this new rule to the test.

  • WSU Fires Unvaccinated Coaches as School Claims ‘Just Cause’

    Washington State’s decision to fire head football coach Nick Rolovich and four staff members, reportedly with cause, for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is less likely to deliver a clear solution than prompt a legal fight. Rolovich, 42, had until Monday to meet a deadline, imposed by Gov. Jay Inslee, for state employees and […]

  • Vanessa Bryant asked for psychiatric evaluation to prove distress in Kobe crash pictures lawsuit

    NBA superstar and teenage daughter Gianna among nine who died in California helicopter accident in January 2020

  • House committee seeks more info from Amazon, issues warning

    U.S. House lawmakers held out the threat of seeking a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying they’re giving the tech giant a “final chance” to correct previous testimony by executives on its competition practices

  • Stiffed Investors Win Arbitration Cases, but Never See a Dime. Do Regulators Have a Fix?

    An average of $22 million in arbitration awards went unpaid annually from 2015 to 2019. For wronged investors, that’s adding insult to injury.

  • US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

    Pointing to recent news reports on how Amazon advantages its own products over third-party items, a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday questioned whether the tech giant had committed perjury.

  • McKinsey & Company Sued Over Alleged Role in Opioid Epidemic in Canada

    Sotos Class Actions and Goldblatt Partners LLP have commenced a class action lawsuit against global consulting firm McKinsey & Company for its role in fuelling the opioid epidemic in Canada. The class action names McKinsey's Canadian and US arms as defendants. The representative of the class, Jordan Francis Charlie, a resident of Northern Ontario, was first prescribed OxyContin in 2007 due to a back injury sustained while working in forestry. Mr. Charlie soon developed a devastating addiction to

  • House Lawmakers Accuse Amazon of Lying to Congress, Threaten to Open Criminal Investigation

    Members of the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Amazon warning that they will seek a criminal investigation into the company’s competition practices.

  • Last minute lawsuit could change one of Denver's ballot questions substantially

    A last-minute lawsuit by the City and County of Denver could significantly change the way a proposed ballot initiative would be applied if passed.

  • Two Crypto-Lending Firms Ordered Shut by New York’s James

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said she ordered two cryptocurrency lending platforms to stop operating in the state, and sent three other platforms letters with questions about their operations.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces