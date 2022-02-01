U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,520.57
    +5.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,191.30
    +59.44 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,258.00
    +18.12 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.92
    +7.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.43
    +0.28 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.37 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1250
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8130
    +0.0310 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3509
    +0.0065 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7700
    -0.3540 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,816.17
    +940.59 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.22
    +7.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.39
    +69.02 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Facebook-funded cryptocurrency Diem winds down

·2 min read
Facebook an diem logos

Meta's experiment with cryptocurrency, Diem, is shutting down.

The Diem Association, which runs the project, announced the sale of assets of the cryptocurrency venture to Slivergate Capital Corporation for $182million.

Launched as Libra in 2019, the project quickly ran into opposition from policy-makers.

The association said it became clear from "dialogue with federal regulators" that the project could not move ahead.

"As a result, the best path forward was to sell the Diem Group's assets, as we have done today to Silvergate," Diem chief executive Stuart Levey wrote.

The Diem Association is a separate organisation from Facebook, although its funding came from the firm.

Facebook intended Diem to be a stablecoin which, as the name implies, is a type of cryptocurrency designed to be less of a financial rollercoaster, its value linked to less volatile assets such as national currencies or commodities.

But that did not stop the venture causing concern.

"This is an alternative money," Prof Ross Buckley at the University of New South Wales told the BBC in 2019, warning that it was unlikely to get the kind of easy treatment from regulators that an in-game currency might,

In a research paper, Prof Buckley and colleagues argued the currency was "the ultimate example of something that is highly likely to move from 'too small to care' to 'too big to fail' in a very short period of time".

Regulators and politicians did indeed put Diem under the microscope.

Facebook's former crypto head and Diem co-creator David Marcus said on Twitter the idea might fare better with a more "acceptable" promoter.

The Financial Times wrote that "regulator hostility put a stop to the Diem experiment".

Facebook's size, the newspaper argued, meant that Diem was a "challenge to the status quo" and it was surprising the firm had not foreseen the problems ahead.

But for Diem's Stuart Levey, the technology it developed addressed many key concerns that have emerged as cryptocurrencies have taken off: "One of our highest priorities in designing the Diem Payment Network was building in controls to protect it against misuse by illicit actors.

"Among these controls was a prohibition on anonymous transactions, which pose both a sanctions and money-laundering risk".

Mr Levey added: "We look forward to seeing the design choices - and the ideals - of Diem thrive."

Stephane Kasriel, head of Novi - Meta's digital wallet project - tweeted that the company "would continue to execute on our existing fintech plans to create economic opportunities and champion greater financial inclusion today, and as we look ahead to the metaverse".

Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • 3 Stumbling Growth Stocks That Could Soon Soar

    Stocks of young companies typically entail high risks. Analysts and investors usually try to estimate how a new company may fare based on its plans, target market, demand for its products, management's experience, viability of its business model, financial estimates, and several other similar factors. Change in one or more of these factors may drastically impact a stock's price.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Warren Buffett has given Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders a lot through the years. Most importantly, under his direction, Berkshire has handily beaten the market. Here are three Buffett dividend stocks to buy in February.

  • Altria Delivers a Perfect Quarter for Retirees

    U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter numbers for the year ending Dec. 31. Altria is one of the best-performing stocks in history, but its days of making investors rich are likely over. Altria has turned into a cash cow despite the general decline of smoking in the United States.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy InMode Stock?

    On that note, InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) develops minimally invasive medical-aesthetics devices that can provide similar effects to laser skin treatments and even plastic surgery. Its aesthetics hardware might be able to steal market share from multiple competing techniques, as it's far easier for customers to commit to a less-invasive beauty treatment performed under local anesthesia than it is to commit to undergoing highly invasive plastic surgery. Plus, the stock's valuation is currently quite reasonable, which might leave investors wondering what the catch is.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia May Disappoint Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    AT&T ‘s decision Tuesday to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders isn’t a surprise given recent comments by CEO John Stankey. But the move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T ‘s shares outstanding. Shares of AT&T (ticker: T) were down 93 cents, or 3.6%, to $24.57 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

  • Exxon to Accelerate Buybacks After Biggest Profit Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will accelerate the pace of a $10 billion share buyback after posting the biggest profit in almost eight years amid a broad rally in energy prices. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesIndia Finally Warms