U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.50
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3480
    +0.0052 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3070
    -0.6520 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,679.06
    +2,496.34 (+6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Facebook grilled in Senate hearing over teen mental health

Amanda Silberling
·5 min read

Last night, Facebook published two annotated slide decks in an attempt to contextualize the documents that The Wall Street Journal published this month, which reported evidence that the company is aware of its negative impact on teen mental health. These documents were released in anticipation of today's Senate hearing on the mental health harms of Facebook and Instagram.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation questioned Facebook Global Head of Security Antigone Davis over two and a half hours, but lawmakers grew frustrated with Davis' reticence to answer their questions directly, or provide much information that hasn't been written in Facebook blog posts rebuking the WSJ reports.

"I congratulate you on a perfectly curated background," Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn chided Davis. "It looks beautiful coming across the screen. I wish the messages that you were giving us were equally as attractive."

Davis insisted that research from Facebook and Instagram has shown eight out of 10 young people say they have a neutral positive experience on the app, and that her team wants 10 out of 10 young users to have a good experience. But Senators pushed back with other findings from Facebook's own data, like the fact that among teenagers with suicidal thoughts, 13% of British users and 6% of American users said they could trace those thoughts to Instagram. Senator Richard Blumenthal (who serves as Chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security) said that his office did their own research by creating an account pretending to be a 13-year-old girl. Senator Blumenthal said they followed "easily findable accounts associated with extreme dieting and eating disorders." Within a day, he said, the account's recommendations were solely composed of accounts promoting self-harm and disordered eating.

"That is the perfect storm that Instagram has fostered and created. Facebook has asked us to trust it. But after these evasions and these revelations, why should we?" Senator Blumenthal asked.

Seeking to respin Instagram’s toxicity for teens, Facebook publishes annotated slide decks

But in the midst of filibustering tactics that fit right in on the Senate floor ("We're pretty good at filibustering in the Senate, too," Senator Klobuchar told Davis), the Facebook Global Head of Safety did elaborate on some of the company's plans to improve young users' experience, which Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri previously mentioned on Twitter.

"Young people indicated that when they saw uplifting content or inspiring content, that could move them away from some other issues that they're struggling with," Davis said at the hearing. "So one of the things that we're actually looking at is called 'nudges,' where we would actually nudge someone who we saw potentially rabbit-holing down content towards more uplifting or inspiring content."

In addition to a "nudges" feature, Davis said that the company is looking at a "take a break" feature, which would encourage users to stop looking at the app if they've been browsing certain content for too long. In 2018, Instagram introduced a "you're all caught up" notice, which would appear when the user had scrolled through all posts from the last two days. This feature was introduced alongside "do not disturb" toggles, which helped users control when they wanted to receive notifications. These updates were part of "Time Well Spent" initiatives, designed to curb screen time and encourage healthier social media habits. But by 2020, the space beneath the "caught up" notice was turned into a feed of suggested posts and ads.

At the hearing, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey (a social media star in his own right) announced that he would reintroduce legislation with Senator Blumenthal called the KIDS (Kids Internet Design and Safety) Act, which seeks to create new protections for online users under 16. The bill would prohibit platforms directed at children from leveraging follower and like counts, push alerts that encourage users to use the app more, auto-play settings, badges that award elevated levels of engagement, or any design feature that unfairly encourages a user ("due to their age or inexperience," the bill specifies) to make purchases, submit content, or spend more time on a platform.

Previously introduced in March 2020, Facebook has known about the proposed legislation for almost a year and a half.

"I think our company has made its position really well known that we believe it's time for the update of internet regulations, and we'd be happy to talk to and work with you on that," Davis told Senator Markey.

But when Markey directly asked if Facebook would support the KIDS Act, Davis said that Facebook would follow up on the question later.

"Well, your company has had this legislation in your possession for months. And you're testifying here today before the committee that would have to pass this legislation," said Senator Markey. "I just feel that delay and obfuscation is the legislative strategy of Facebook, especially since Facebook has spent billions of dollars on a marketing campaign calling on Congress to pass internet regulations, and Facebook purports to be committed to children's well being."

At the end of the hearing, Davis said that she hopes the Senate will have hearings with companies that have kid-focused apps, like TikTok and YouTube. Currently, Facebook has a Messenger Kids app, but the company but its Instagram for kids product on hold in light of WSJ's reporting. Though WSJ has published six leaked documents from Facebook, the company itself only annotated and re-published two of them.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawmakers grill Facebook over teen mental health concerns

    One of Facebook's top executives, Antigone Davis, is testifying before the Senate subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security on issues including Instagram's impact on the mental health of teenage users. Clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula, author of "Don't You Know Who I Am?": How to Stay Sane in an Era of Narcissism, Entitlement, and Incivility," joins CBSN to discuss social media and teen mental health.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- already one of the biggest names in video games -- got a bit bigger this morning when the company announced it has landed a new partner for its Nvidia GeForce NOW online gaming service. In today's press release, Nvidia says Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) will make its "hit games" and Apex Legends available on Nvidia's cloud gaming service. This is good news for Nvidia, which last year lost multiple high-profile partners after it declined to strike revenue-sharing deals with them -- and as some of its partners struck out on their own to develop independent online gaming systems.

  • Should You Buy Roblox Stock Right Now?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is pioneering the metaverse, an area where individuals can interact with each other and the environment virtually. The company has proven its utility with its popularity and rapid growth in users and engagement, but does that make Roblox stock a buy? Interestingly, the Roblox app is free to join.

  • Congress Avoids Government Shutdown. Debt Ceiling, Infrastructure Now in Focus.

    Congressional Democrats also are pushing forward huge infrastructure and spending bills that are at the heart of President Biden's domestic agenda.

  • FB Stock Still A Buy? Analyst Defends Facebook As It Looks For A Floor

    Is FB stock a buy? Facebook stock is sliding as Wall Street assesses the impact of Apple's privacy change. Should investors go bargain-hunting?

  • Netflix Stock Surges After Fan Event, 'Squid Game' Success

    Netflix stock has rallied since the internet television network hosted an online fan event and touted the global success of its series "Squid Game."

  • Netflix Stock Hits an All-Time High. Here’s What All the Excitement Is About.

    The rally seems to be driven by Netflix's continued commitment to aggressively drive the creation of compelling new content—and a push into mobile videogaming.

  • Review: Craig's Bond exits in big, brash 'No Time to Die'

    The 25th James Bond adventure is finally hitting screens a year and a half after its originally scheduled April 2020 release date, and is central to Hollywood’s hopes of luring pandemic-weary audiences back into movie theaters. Moviegoers certainly get a lot of Bond for their buck in Daniel Craig’s fifth and final adventure as the suave but by now battered secret agent. The coronavirus does not trouble James Bond’s world in “No Time to Die.”

  • Dow sinks nearly 550 points to end ugly September even as Congress passes bill to temporarily avoid government shutdown

    U.S. stocks closed out the month and quarter on a sour note Thursday as investors shed equities and losses accelerated within the final hour of trading, continuing a trend of weakness on Wall Street that has played out over the past several weeks. The declines for stocks came even as Congress passed a bill extending government funding through Dec. 3, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk hours before current funding expires and completing one of several pressing measures before l

  • French TV group M6 partners with Snapchat

    French TV group M6 has set up a partnership with Snap Inc's messaging app Snapchat to make extracts of its programmes available on the social media group's platform, it said on Thursday. The broadcaster's content will be available via the Discover tab of the app, becoming the first French TV group to link up with Snapchat, M6 said. The company said it will publish extracts of some of its top shows, such as food programmes "Top chef" and "Meilleur pâtissier" as well as real estate programme "Recherche Appartement ou Maison".

  • Netflix buys indie studio Night School, prepares for video game streaming war

    Can the streaming giant take on Microsoft, Sony and others?

  • UPDATE 7-Test of Biden's agenda looms after Congress votes to avert government shutdown

    President Joe Biden's agenda faced a key test on Thursday among fellow Democrats as the House of Representatives prepared a vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that progressives have threatened to block unless there is also a deal on a larger social spending plan. That vote was to come just hours after Congress wrestled Washington back from the brink of a government shutdown, which would have been a black eye for Democrats, by voting to continue funding the government through Dec. 3. The House approved the measure in a bipartisan 254-175 vote, hours after it passed the Senate 65-35.

  • Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown

    With only hours to spare, Congress passed legislation that would avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3, and sent the bill to President Joe Biden. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House will help avert one crisis, but just delay another as the political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government's borrowing cap before the United States risks a potentially catastrophic default. The House approved the short-term funding measure by a 254-175 vote not long after Senate passage in a 65-35 vote.

  • Facebook grilled by lawmakers over social media pressures teens face

    Josh Golin, Fairplay Executive Director, discusses Facebook facing questions from lawmakers about Instagram's impact on teens' mental health.

  • Ana de Armas Flaunts Her Bond Girl Bod In A Racy High-Slit Plunging Gown

    Ana de Armas shows off toned legs and arms in a high-slit plunging velvet gown at the 'No Time To Die' premiere. She trained for five hours a day for the role.

  • What happens if the government runs out of money? How debt ceiling crisis could impact your finances

    Negative effects from the debt ceiling standoff will probably be limited for Americans' pocketbooks if a default is avoided, financial experts say.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Test Gravity

    Natural gas markets have rallied again during the course of the trading session on Thursday only to turn around and show signs of exhaustion.

  • Schumer Escalates Pressure on Debt Limit, Plans Vote Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer ratcheted up pressure on Republicans in their feud over raising the national debt limit, announcing Thursday he will seek a vote “as early as next week” on House-passed legislation suspending the legal ceiling.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as

  • Facebook grilled in Senate hearing on protecting kids online

    "Facebook has weaponized childhood vulnerabilities" in its ruthless pursuit of profits --- despite knowing the deep harm it causes, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) said in an opening statement. "Facebook has evaded, misled and deceived."

  • Manchin sets $1.5 trillion limit on spending package, dealing blow to Biden agenda

    Sen. Joe Manchin dealt a blow to fellow Democrats and President Joe Biden Thursday, announcing he won’t back a massive social welfare spending package that costs more than $1.5 trillion.