Facebook taught a computer vision system how to supervise its own learning process

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·4 min read

As impressively capable as AI systems are these days, teaching machines to perform various tasks, whether its translating speech in real time or accurately differentiating between chihuahuas and blueberry muffins. But that process still involves some amount of hand holding and data curation by the humans training them. However the emergence of self supervised learning (SSL) methods, which have already revolutionized natural language processing, could hold the key to imbuing AI with some much needed common sense. Facebook’s AI research division (FAIR) has now, for the first time, applied SSL to computer vision training.

“We’ve developed SEER (SElf-supERvised), a new billion-parameter self-supervised computer vision model that can learn from any random group of images on the internet, without the need for careful curation and labeling that goes into most computer vision training today,” Facebook AI researchers wrote in a blog post Thursday. In SEERs case, Facebook showed it more than a billion random, unlabeled and uncurated public Instagram images.

Under supervised learning schemes, Facebook AI head scientist Yann LeCunn told Engadget, “to recognize speech you need to label the words that were pronounced; if you want to translate you need to have parallel text. To recognize images you need to have labels for every image.”

Unsupervised learning, on the other hand, “is the idea of a problem of trying to train a system to represent images in appropriate ways, without requiring labeled images,” LeCunn explained. One such method is joint embedding wherein a neural network is presented with a pair of nearly identical images — an original and a slightly modified and distorted copy. “You train the system so that whatever vectors are produced by those two elements should be as close to each other as possible,” LeCunn said. “Then, the problem is to make sure then when the system is shown two images that are different, it produces different vectors, different ‘embeddings’ as we call them. The very natural way to do this is to randomly pick millions of pairs of images that you know are different, run them through the network and hope for the best.” However, contrasting methods such as this tend to be very resource and time intensive given the scale of the necessary training data.

Applying the same SSL techniques used in NLP to computer vision poses additional challenges. As LeCunn notes, semantic language concepts are easily broken up into words and discrete phrases. “But with images, the algorithm must decide which pixel belongs to which concept. Furthermore, the same concept will vary greatly between images, such as a cat in different poses or viewed from different angles,” he wrote. “We need to look at a lot of images to grasp the variation around a single concept.”

And in order for this training method to be effective, researchers needed both an algorithm flexible enough to learn from large numbers of unannotated images and a convoluted network capable of sorting through the algorithmically generated data. Facebook found the former in the recently released SwAV, which “uses online clustering to rapidly group images with similar visual concepts and leverage their similarities,” six times faster than the previous state of the art, per LeCunn. The latter could be found in RegNets, a convoluted network which can apply billions (if not trillions) of parameters to a training model while optimizing its function depending on the available computing resources.

The results of this new system are quite impressive. After its billion-parameter pre-training session, SEER managed to outperform state-of-the-art self-supervised systems on ImageNet, notching 84.2-percent top-1 accuracy. Even when it was trained using just 10-percent of the original dataset, SEER achieved 77.9-percent accuracy. And when using only 1-percent of the OG dataset, SEER still managed a respectable 60.5-percent top-1 accuracy.

Essentially this research shows that, as with NLP training, unsupervised learning methods can be effectively applied to computer vision applications. With that added flexibility, Facebook and other social media platforms should be better equipped to deal with banned content.

“What we'd like to have and what we have to some extent already, but we need to improve, is a universal image understanding system,” LeCunn said. “So a system that, whenever you upload a photo or image on Facebook, computes one of those embeddings and from that we can tell you this is a cat picture or it is, you know, terrorist propaganda.”

As with its other AI research, LeCunn’s team is releasing both its research and SEER’s training library, dubbed VISSL, under an open source license. If you’re interested in giving the system a whirl, head over to the VISSL website for additional documentation and to grab its GitHub code.

Recommended Stories

  • Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

    Jack Dorsey's Square is buying control of Tidal in hopes of finding new ways for musicians to get paid.

  • Apple's new service lets you transfer your iCloud Photos to Google

    Apple has launched a new service that automates the process of copying your iCloud Photos collection to Google Photos

  • Bloomberg: Next Nintendo Switch can output 4K and has a 7-inch OLED

    The 4K-ready 'Switch Pro' (or whatever it's called) seems poised for release this year.

  • WhatsApp adds voice and video calls to its desktop app

    One-on-one voice and video calling is now finally available on WhatsApp's desktop app for Window and Mac.

  • Zynga buys the studio behind 'Torchlight 3'

    The studio was started by Blizzard North co-founder and Diablo series co-creator Max Schaefer after he left his previous stint at Runic Games in 2016.

  • Apple's iPad Air 256GB drops to an all-time low price at Amazon

    Apple's iPad Air 256GB model with WiFi connectivity is down to an all-time low price of $680 on Amazon.

  • Amazon UK's first checkout-free Fresh grocery store opens in London

    Amazon has opened its first checkout-free Go grocery store in the UK in the West London borough of Ealing.

  • House Democrats ask YouTube to explain extremism policies

    House Democrats on the Energy and Commerce Committee are again pushing YouTube to explain its policies around extremist content.

  • Apple's creepy new show 'Calls' is a star-filled visual podcast

    Apple's latest TV show, Calls, is a podcast thriller in visual form.

  • The CPU from Apple's iMac G3 is powering NASA's Perseverance rover

    When NASA's Perseverance guided itself to the surface of Mars on February 18th, it did so with the help of the same processor that powered the 1998 iMac G3.

  • Amazon is reportedly close to a deal to carry more exclusive NFL games

    If the deal goes through, Amazon will reportedly have exclusive rights to a “significant” number of Thursday night games.

  • Goldman Says Market Overpricing Odds of Fed Rate Hike, In Relief for Bitcoin Bulls

    The Fed futures market now anticipates interest rate hikes in 2022, up from 2024 just four weeks ago.

  • Australia Plans to Loosen China’s Grip on Minerals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia wants to leverage off its position as a top mineral producer by boosting processing and manufacturing, part of a plan to challenge China’s dominance in the supply of products key to the clean-energy transition.The government unveiled a 10-year road map on Thursday that includes A$1.3 billion ($1 billion) of funding to help businesses capitalize on the country’s abundant natural resources and exploit opportunities in a de-carbonizing world. It encourages growth in high-value products like batteries and solar cells, as well as technologies and equipment that make mining safer and more efficient.The Modern Manufacturing Initiative comes as the U.S. and Japan look to cut their dependence on China for minerals that are vital to many manufacturing sectors. Australia is the top exporter of lithium, a key component in batteries, and is also a major source of rare earths. Beijing is reviewing its rare earths policy and there are signs it may ban the export of refining technology to nations or firms that it deems are a threat to state security.See also: Biden’s Hopes for Rare Earth Independence at Least a Decade Away“It’s a sovereign and strategic priority for Australia to ensure that we are hard-wired into this supply chain around the world,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a media briefing following the announcement. It has to be “a supply chain that Australia and our partners can rely on, because these rare earths and critical minerals are what pull together the technology that we will be relying on into the future,” he said.Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. currently sends rare earths from its operations in Australia to Malaysia for processing, but has plans to build a facility close to its Mt. Weld mine in the country’s west. Lynas’ rival Iluka Resources Ltd. is also assessing options to build processing capacity. Energy Renaissance, meanwhile, and other companies are looking to establish a domestic battery manufacturing industry on Australia’s east coast.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

  • European Stocks Steady as U.K. Budget Winners Boost FTSE 100

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities were little changed as investors rotated into cyclicals and out of defensive shares, while some U.K. firms and sectors rose following the country’s budget.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed up less than 0.1%, as gains for carmakers and travel shares offset declines in utilities and health-care shares. The FTSE 100 rallied 0.9% after Britain’s spring budget. U.K. homebuilders climbed after the government confirmed support measures, while Diageo Plc advanced as a planned increase in alcohol duties was canceled in the announcement.Equities in Europe have had a bumpy start to 2021, with a vaccination-driven rally peaking in mid-February. Since then, spiking yields in U.S. treasuries and German bunds have damped investors’ appetite for stocks, particularly weighing on so-called bond-proxy haven sectors.“Markets are transitioning to a more robust and mature phase of the recovery trade,” according to Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau. They expect European stocks to continue to catch up with U.S. peers, because cheaper value shares and non-U.S. equities stand to benefit from rising growth and inflation expectations.Automotive stocks accounted for most of the day’s top performers, buoyed by overall cyclical strength, while UBS Group AG analyst upgrades additionally boosted Renault SA and Continental AG. British insurer Hiscox Ltd. trailed the pack, having scrapped its dividend amid worse-than-expected gross written premiums.You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • The $1 Trillion Electric Vehicle Boom Is Just Getting Started

    It started 125 years ago with this strange new technology, but now electric vehicles are set to become a $912 billion industry. Here’s who’s set to benefit in 2021

  • Saudi Wealth Fund May Close Its Biggest-Ever Loan Deal This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is set to close a deal for its biggest loan ever as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter.The Public Investment Fund is raising about $15 billion from a group of international banks to finance new investments, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The final bank group participating in the facility is still being determined, and the size of the loan as well as the timing may change, they said.The PIF declined to comment.The wealth fund has more than doubled the size of the loan from an initial plan to raise up to $7 billion, Bloomberg reported last month.The $400 billion sovereign investor fund is tapping banks for its third loan so far, after borrowing $11 billion in its debut debt raising, and another $10 billion bridge facility in 2019 that it paid off last year.The fund has also received cash injections in the form of the $30 billion proceeds from the sale of shares in Saudi Aramco and a $40 billion transfer from the kingdom’s foreign reserves last year as it looked to finance an asset-buying spree during a slump in equity markets caused by the coronavirus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • Tesla and Nio have sold off, but the EV party is just getting started and China is key, say these analysts

    Electric-vehicle stocks have lost their charge in recent weeks, with Tesla shares down more than 23% over the past month.