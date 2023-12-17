Facebook hosts adverts with anti-Semitic phrase ‘from the river to the sea’

Mark Zuckerberg has faced scrutiny over his company's handling of online advertising and rhetoric amid the war in Gaza - AP Photo/Nick Wass

Facebook and Instagram allow adverts featuring the controversial slogan “from the river to the sea”, despite the phrase being condemned as anti-Semitic.

The social networks have run multiple adverts in the UK and Europe, some seen by hundreds of thousands of people, containing the phrase since the October 7 attacks.

The adverts range from political statements to promotions for art, clothing and jewellery seeking to capitalise on the phrase.

Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, said it did not ban the phrase outright but blocked adverts when the phrase was used in a way that violated its policies.

The extended phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” has been criticised by Israel’s supporters as an anti-Semitic phrase calling for the destruction of the Jewish people.

Its defenders insist it is merely an aspirational call for freedom and coexistence in the region.

The language has been banned by online marketplace Etsy, while Elon Musk has said using it will lead to suspension from Twitter.

Etsy banned the phrase last month, with an executive telling staff it had been co-opted by Hamas. Mr Musk said the phrase “necessarily implies genocide” and are against Twitter’s terms of service.

As I said earlier this week, “decolonization”, “from the river to the sea” and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide.



Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension. https://t.co/1fCFo5Lezb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023

One advert that ran on Meta’s platforms and was taken out by the Dutch political party Denk was seen more than 100,000 times, according to Meta’s online ad library.

Others looking to sell goods or supporting Palestine received thousands of views. While several were removed, it was largely for not including disclaimers on who had paid for the ads, rather than their content.

Story continues

One advert from a Muslim clothing specialist that declared “the world is against the genocide in Palestine” was removed last week.

The US House of Representatives recently censured a Democratic member partly over her use of the phrase “from the river to the sea”, which it said was “widely recognised as a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel”.

Downing Street has said the chant, used by pro-Palestine protesters, is “deeply offensive” to many.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, has been questioned over the company’s alleged suppression of Palestinian people.

Left-wing Democrat senator Elizabeth Warren wrote to Mr Zuckerberg on Friday demanding more information on the company’s policies after reports that Instagram was restricting content related to Palestine, including banning accounts with little warning.

The company has also been warned by the EU to be vigilant about a rise in hate speech since the October 7 attacks and subsequent war in Gaza.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.