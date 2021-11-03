U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,660.57
    +29.92 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,157.58
    +104.95 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,811.58
    +161.98 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,404.28
    +42.43 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -3.80 (-4.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.10
    -19.30 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0038 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0300 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    +0.0065 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9690
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,187.08
    +83.90 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,561.77
    +30.24 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp again hit with outages for some users

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Yes, Facebook, Instagram and Meta's other platforms are having some issues.

Users on Facebook Messenger, along with Facebook and Instagram began reporting outages just after 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to DownDetector.com.

WhatsApp also began reporting problems about the same time, the site shows.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Meta, Facebook newly named parent company, addressed the situation: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Messenger, Workplace Chat and Instagram DMs. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

It was just a month ago that the company had one of the longest outages in its history with Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp being down for about six hours.

The incident comes less than a week after CEO Mark Zuckerberg changed the parent company's name to Meta as a pivot toward the metaverse. And fallout continues from the leaked documents provided by whistleblower Frances Haugen about harms caused by Facebook and Instagram and the company's failure to take action.

Of course, social networkers had fun – well, as much fun as they can have when their favorite apps are down – Wednesday by migrating to Twitter and making #instagramdown a trending hashtag. One tweeted how everyone goes to Twitter make sure it is not just them whose Instagram is malfunctioning.

While others poked fun at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg amid this latest outage.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Facebook and Instagram go down for some. Messenger, WhatsApp hit, too

