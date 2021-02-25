U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,883.75
    -41.68 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,752.11
    -209.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,382.30
    -215.66 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.98
    -23.40 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.53
    +0.31 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.00
    -20.90 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2226
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    +0.0740 (+5.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4116
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.2660
    +0.3840 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,182.99
    +1,919.54 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.44
    +29.78 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,660.86
    +1.89 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     

Facebook and Instagram ban Myanmar's military

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Facebook and Instagram have indefinitely banned the Myanmar military (or Tatmadaw) from the platforms. Military-controlled state and media entities are no longer welcome on the platform following this month's coup either. Nor are ads from commercial entities linked to the military.

"Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban," Rafael Frankel, Facebook's director of policy for Asia-Pacific emerging countries, wrote in a blog post. "We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw on Facebook and Instagram are too great."

Frankel cited several reasons for the ban, including the "Tatmadaw’s history of exceptionally severe human rights abuses" and the risk that the military will initiate violence in the future. Repeated violations of Facebook and Instagram rules factored into the decision. The military has apparently been attempting to restore "coordinated inauthentic behavior" networks and posting "content that violates our violence and incitement and coordinating harm policies." Facebook has removed that content. Frankel noted the coup increases the chance that "online threats could lead to offline harm."

The move follows previous actions that Facebook has taken against the Tatmadaw and other groups in Myanmar in recent years. It banned 20 people and organizations in 2018 "for their role in severe human rights violations" and took down at least six coordinated inauthentic behavior networks that the military was running.

The blanket ban on the military follows other actions Facebook has carried out to stem the flow of misinformation since the coup. It banned a TV network with links to the Tatmadaw and took down the military's main Facebook page. The company also limited the military's reach on the platform to reduce the spread of misinformation. The Tatmadaw temporarily blocked Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp earlier this month, before limiting internet access more broadly.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Hot Boy' rapper Bobby Shmurda released from NY prison

    Bobby Shmurda, a once up-and-coming rapper thanks to a hit music video that popularized the “Shmoney dance,” was paroled on Tuesday after spending more than four years behind bars for a drug gang conviction. Authorities confirmed Shmurda was released from a New York prison amid speculation about whether he would attempt a music industry comeback. The 26-year-old performer out of Brooklyn had previously called the case a sham.

  • UK lawsuit asks Qualcomm to pay $680 million to Apple and Samsung phone owners

    Qualcomm is being sued by UK consumer association Which? for £482.5 million in damages over its alleged violation of competition law.

  • M&S’ wide leg trousers are the WFH staple you never knew you needed

    And an absolute bargain at £15.

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • With Atlanta rising as a new hub for tech, early stage firm Tech Square Ventures gets a new partner

    Atlanta is coming up in the tech world with several newly minted billion-dollar businesses hailing from the ATL and the city's local venture capital community is taking notice. The firm's latest hire is Vasant Kamath, a general partner who joins the firm from Primus Capital, a later stage investment vehicle based out of Atlanta. Originally from Augusta, Ga. Kamath left the south to attend Harvard and then went out west for a stint at Stanford Business School.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Liz Cheney in awkward clash over Trump after top Republican claims ‘there is no civil war’

    Congresswoman was previously censured by Wyoming’s GOP for voting to impeach the former president

  • Pro-military marchers in Myanmar attack anti-coup protesters

    Supporters of Myanmar’s junta attacked people protesting the military government that took power in a coup, using slingshots, iron rods and knives Thursday to injure several of the demonstrators. The violence complicates an already intractable standoff between the military and a protest movement that has been staging large rallies daily to demand that Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government be restored to power. Amid the international outrage, Facebook also announced it would ban all accounts linked to the military as well as ads from military-controlled companies.

  • Australian Parliament passes law that requires Google, Facebook to pay for news

    The Australian law that makes it mandatory for companies like Google and Facebook to pay for news they use is ready to be enforced.

  • Engadget editors talk about homeschool tech essentials

    Enagdget editors talk about the tech they're using to homeschool their kids.

  • Myanmar: The revolution will be Facebook-lived

    Armed with a smartphone and streaming via Facebook Live, Thar Lon Zaung Htet has been on the streets at anti-coup protests in Yangon capturing the demonstrations since the military seized power in Myanmar on February 1.The army detained Democratic party leaders earlier this month, including the popular figure, Aung San Suu Kyi, after alleging fraud in the November election. Founder of Khit Thit media, he is one of many fearless journalists in the country covering the protests day after day, despite the military turning the internet on and off and threats against media reporting on the coup."Although there are difficulties, citizen journalists and media outlets are posting online in every way possible in these situations. The main important thing is we need to show the world what's going on in Myanmar."The coup has prompted the biggest street protests in more than a decade.But one key difference between the last major uprising in 2007, known as the "Saffron Revolution," is the smart phone.Although Facebook is banned by the junta, downloads of VPNs to skirt the block have surged. These demonstrations are being constantly live streamed - not just by journalists but also by citizens on Facebook, which sees about half the country's 53 million people use the platform. Over 700 people have been arrested in the past month, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.Journalist Shwe Yee Win was taken away by police earlier this month.She'd been reporting on the demonstrations in the western city of Pathein.On Thursday (February 25), around 1000 supporters of the military gathered in Yangon for a rally.Some of them threatened news photographers, media workers said, as pro and anti-military demonstrators clashed.All of this was captured and shared online.Myanmar's military-appointed information ministry did not respond to a request for comment on livestreaming and the role of citizen journalists.Meanwhile, journalists and citizens are determined to get the word out one Facebook Live at a time.

  • Valve pushes developers to consider controller support in Steam games

    Valve is encouraging Steam game developers to add controller support to their titles by offering stats on the top gamepads.

  • Dr. Dre Wants a Trial Over the Validity of Prenup in Divorce Case

    Dr. Dre’s lawyer has filed legal documents asking for a five-day trial over the validity of his prenup with his estranged wife amid their divorce case.

  • Arizona man ‘fakes own kidnapping’ to get out of work

    The man gagged himself and bound his hands for his failed attempt at staging his own kidnapping

  • New Facebook ad campaign extols the benefits of personalized ads

    Online advertising can be a "pretty dry topic," as Facebook's head of brand marketing Andrew Stirk acknowledged, but with a new campaign of its own, the social networking giant is looking to "bring to life how personalized ads level the playing field" for small businesses. The Good Ideas Deserve To Be Found campaign will include TV, radio and digital advertising. Individual businesses will also be able to promote it using a new Instagram sticker and the #DeserveToBeFound hashtag on Facebook.

  • The night KKK attacked Charlie’s Place, Myrtle Beach’s melting pot during segregation

    The Sun News spoke with multiple people who lived through the KKK attack at Charlie’s Place and still live in the neighborhood. Here’s what they had to share.

  • Startup designs a modular, repairable laptop

    Framework wants to apply the Fairphone model to laptops.

  • Marvel series 'Loki' will premiere on Disney+ on June 11th

    It'll be the third major Marvel Studios show to hit the streaming service.

  • We’ve Gone Overboard Disinfecting Surfaces During COVID

    Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty A lot has happened over the past year, so you can be forgiven for not having a clear memory of what some of the major concerns were at the beginning of the pandemic.However, if you think back to the beginning of the pandemic, one of the major concerns was the role that surfaces played in the transmission of the virus.As an epidemiologist, I remember spending countless hours responding to media requests answering questions along the lines of whether we should be washing the outside of food cans or disinfecting our mail.I also remember seeing teams of people walking the streets at all hours wiping down poles and cleaning public benches.But what does the evidence actually say about surface transmission more than 12 months into this pandemic?Before addressing this, we need to define the question we’re asking. The key question isn’t whether surface transmission is possible, or whether it can occur in the real world—it almost certainly can.The real question is: what is the extent of the role of surface contact in the transmission of the virus? That is, what is the likelihood of catching COVID via a surface, as opposed to other methods of transmission?There’s little evidence that surface transmission is a common way in which the coronavirus is spread. The main way it’s spread is by the air, either by larger droplets via close contact, or by smaller droplets called aerosols. As a side note, the relative role these two routes play in transmission is probably a much more interesting and important question to clarify from a public health perspective. A member of the Hygiene Team sanitizes the doors at Rod Laver Arena during the 2021 Australian Open. Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty One of the best commentaries on COVID surface transmission was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases in July 2020 by Emanuel Goldman, a professor of microbiology from the United States.As he described, one of the drivers for the exaggerated perception of the risk of surface transmission was the publication of a number of studies showing SARS-CoV-2 viral particles could be detected for long periods of time on various surfaces.You probably saw these studies because they received enormous publicity worldwide and I remember doing numerous interviews in which I had to explain what these findings actually meant.As I explained at the time, these studies could not be generalized to the real world, and in some instances the media releases accompanying them tended towards overstating the significance of these findings.The key issue is that as a general principle the time required for a population of microorganisms to die is directly proportional to the size of that population. This means the greater the amount of virus deposited on a surface, the longer you will find viable viral particles on that surface.So in terms of designing experiments that are relevant to public health, one of the more important variables in these studies is the amount of virus deposited on a surface—and the extent to which this approximates what would happen in the real world.If you understand this, it becomes apparent that a number of these virus survival studies stacked the odds of detecting viable virus by depositing large amounts of virus on surfaces far in excess of what would be reasonably expected to be found in the real world. What’s more, some of these studies customized conditions that would extend the life of viral particles, such as adjusting humidity and excluding natural light.Is Soap or Hand Sanitizer Best for Stopping Coronavirus?Although there was nothing wrong with the science here, it was the real world relevance and the interpretation that was amiss at times. It’s notable that other studies which more closely replicated real world scenarios found less impressive survival times for three other human coronaviruses (including SARS).It’s important to note we’re relying on indirect evidence in assessing the role of surface transmission for the coronavirus. That is, you can’t actually do an ethical scientific experiment that confirms the role surface transmission plays because you’d have to deliberately infect people. Despite being such a seemingly straightforward question, it’s surprisingly difficult to determine the relative importance of the various transmission pathways for this virus.What we have to do instead is look at all of the evidence we do have and see what it’s telling us, including case studies describing transmission events. And if we do this, there isn’t a lot out there to support surface transmission being of major importance in the spread of COVID.We need to put the risks of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 via the various modes of transmission into perspective, so we focus our limited energy and resources on the right things.This isn’t to say surface transmission isn’t possible and that it doesn’t pose a risk in certain situations, or that we should disregard it completely. But, we should acknowledge the threat surface transmission poses is relatively small.We can therefore mitigate this relatively small risk by continuing to focus on hand hygiene and ensuring cleaning protocols are more in keeping with the risk of surface transmission.In doing this, we can potentially save millions of dollars being spent on obsessive cleaning practices. These are probably providing little or no benefit and being done solely because they’re easy to do and provide the reassurance of doing something, thereby relieving some of our anxieties.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Facebook bowed to demands from Turkey to block one of its military opponents

    Forced to make a decision, the company prioritized staying online over objecting to censorship, new internal emails show.

  • Spotify can play your liked songs by genre or mood

    Spotify's mobile apps can now sort your liked songs by genre and mood — you don't have to listen to your entire collection.