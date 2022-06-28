U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.50
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,968.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,690.00
    +15.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.50
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.26
    +0.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0720
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,308.04
    -524.13 (-2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.82
    -10.24 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,786.16
    -263.31 (-0.97%)
     

Facebook and Instagram are removing posts offering to mail abortion pills

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some Facebook and Instagram users planning to help distribute legal abortion pills are finding themselves censored.

According to a Motherboard report, users on Friday began seeing Facebook remove posts offering to mail abortion pills — the same day that the Supreme Court issued the ruling.

Remarkably, Facebook's moderation on the issue was so aggressive that users saw their posts removed within seconds. One user observed that their account was suspended after a post that read "I will mail abortion pills to any one of you. Just message me."

Motherboard was able to replicate the phenomenon, also earning a 24-hour account suspension in the process. The key phrase for automated removal appears to be "abortion pills" as other posts with other combination of terms didn't flag the platform's moderation systems.

The Associated Press reported similar behavior on Instagram, with some users seeing their posts offering to support others in obtaining abortion pills removed "within moments." The AP made a test post repeating the message about abortion pills and also saw the message removed in less than a minute.

Meta Policy Communications Director Andy Stone addressed in a Twitter reply reports of both platforms censoring posts about abortion pills, noting that the company's policies do not allow transactions of prescription drugs.

Stone admitted that Meta found "some instances of incorrect enforcement" of its rules, though declined to clarify in more detail. He did not explain why posts with the phrase "abortion pills" saw such swift enforcement, even while other prohibited content about guns, pain pills and cannabis did not.

Stone cited Meta's rules on restricted goods and services, which prohibit efforts to buy, sell or trade pharmaceuticals except in cases where "legitimate healthcare e-commerce businesses" offer delivery.

Instagram also tweeted Tuesday that some users were seeing "sensitivity screens" hiding posts that shouldn't be hidden. The company called the behavior a bug and confirmed to TechCrunch that it was related to user reports about abortion-related content being censored. A Meta spokesperson noted that posts about abortion aren't the only topic affected by the "bug," but did not name other kinds of content that were affected.

With the aftershocks of the Supreme Court's Roe decision beginning to reverberate, prescription abortion pills are poised to be a topic of extreme controversy. The White House issued a fact sheet on Friday noting the administration's plans to defend access to mifepristone, which has been FDA approved to end pregnancy for over two decades.

The fact sheet mentioned that the Biden administration would work with Health and Human Services to "identify all ways" to maximize access to mifepristone, including through telehealth and the mail. As the legal status of mifepristone faces potential future state-level challenges, Biden's Department of Justice could also become involved.

"And we stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "... States may not ban Mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy."

Tech companies respond to US Supreme Court abortion decision

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: The party's over — Airbnb bans all disruptive gatherings in perpetuity

    Oh, and TechCrunch+ is having an Independence Day sale! Kid ’n Play would not be amused: Airbnb has spoken and is putting an end to party houses with a permanent ban, Ivan reports. The headline speaks for itself: Mike scored a home run with his headline for a story about four European founders turned angel investors who are giving some of their venture capital firm competitors — many they say have not operated a company before — a run for their money.

  • UK urgently needs new laws on use of biometrics, warns review

    An independent review of UK legislation has concluded the country urgently needs new laws to govern the use of biometric technologies and called for the government to come forward with primary legislation. Among the legal review's ten recommendations are that public use of live facial recognition (LFR) technology be suspended pending the creation of a legally binding code of practice governing its use, and pending the passing of wider, technologically neutral legislation to create a statutory framework governing the use of biometrics against members of the public. A year ago, the UK's information commissioner also went public with concerns about reckless and inappropriate use of LFR in public places.

  • This co-worker does not exist: FBI warns of deepfakes interviewing for tech jobs

    The FBI has warned of an uptick in cases where "deepfakes" and stolen personal information are being used to apply for jobs in the U.S. — including faking video interviews. Security standards are being updated, recruiters are adapting, and of course the labor market is wild enough that hiring companies and applicants both are trying to move faster than ever.

  • Pinterest pins down a new CEO: Google exec Bill Ready

    After a 12-year run, Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann is stepping down from his perch as CEO of the popular image and link-sharing service. Following word of Silbermann's departure, Pinterest's stock price rose by more than 8% in after-hours trading. In 2021, Pinterest announced a goal to steeply increase the number of women among its leadership ranks.

  • ‘Axie Infinity’ is back open for business following $625 million hack

    In a blog post, the company described a new “circuit-breaker” system designed to flag “large, suspicious withdrawals,” withdrawal limits and human reviewers. It also promised players that a new land staking feature will be released later this week.

  • ‘Get a haircut’ - Police report details moments before musician was attacked outside South Station

    A Boston Police “incident report” released Monday in the alleged beating of a local musician outside South Station offers some new insight into the attack on Adam Neufell by a group of young men.

  • Amazon to limit purchases of Plan B and other emergency contraceptive pills

    Amazon is the latest, and the largest, retailer to cap purchases of the drug.

  • Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) are soaring this morning following a positive mid-stage data readout for its lupus nephritis candidate zetomipzomib. This potentially deadly autoimmune disorder is characterized by swelling of the kidneys in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. What appears to be driving this massive uptick in Kezar's shares today is the drug's 65% overall renal response among patients who reached the end of treatment.

  • FDA Advisers Recommend Modifying Covid-19 Boosters to Target Omicron

    The FDA will need to make a final decision soon on the composition of the shots if they are to be ready for a vaccination drive planned to start in October.

  • FDA advisers say the U.S. needs updated COVID-19 boosters to fight omicron

    A new COVID-19 booster strategy should focus on developing new shots that better protect against omicron and its subvariants.

  • 2 Contraceptive Stocks That Could Benefit From Roe v. Wade Reversal

    Recent events, particularly the reversal of the long-standing Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed women’s right to have an abortion, have put women’s health matters squarely in the spotlight. It also opens up an opportunity for biomed firms involved in the fields of reproductive health and contraception. So today we’ll look at two stocks closely tied to the contraceptive business – to the research and marketing of new methods. But that's not all, according to TipRanks database, these are stocks

  • J&J does not plan to update its COVID-19 vaccine

    Johnson & Johnson does not plan to update its COVID-19 vaccine, though other vaccine makers like Moderna Inc. , BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. , and Novavax Inc. are already working on new versions that aim to better protection against the currently circulating strains of the virus. "The company will focus on supplying its COVID-19 vaccine in parts of the world where the pandemic remains an emergency and there is acute need," a J&J spokesperson told MarketWatch in an email on Tuesday. "To date, two

  • Walmart and CVS Will No Longer Let You Do This, Effective Immediately

    Many of us rely on stores like Walmart and CVS for daily necessities, whether we're heading out to shop for groceries or to pick up a prescription. So, when these retailers announce restrictions, it can be frustrating and inconvenient. And now, both Walmart and CVS have said that they will no longer allow customers to do something they used to be able to do in stores, effective immediately. Read on to find out what these retailers are putting limits on, and how it might affect you.READ THIS NEXT

  • P&G, Target to Cover Employee Travel for Abortions

    Big employers in Midwest states joined tech giants and big banks in adding the benefit after the Supreme Court decision.

  • How UnitedHealth, Medtronic, Wells Fargo and others are responding to Roe ruling's impact on employees

    Many Minnesota employers have big decisions to make on how they'll handle health coverage for abortions, and whether they'll help workers travel to states that allow them.

  • Canadian man explains why he is planning on assisted suicide at 20 years old

    Last month, Eric Coulam held a farewell barbecue that was attended by 600 people

  • Doctors threaten to join rail workers by going on strike as they demand 30pc pay rise

    Doctors are calling for a 30 per cent pay rise and have warned they are willing to join rail workers in strikes if their demands are not met.

  • Early lupus patient data sends Kezar Life Sciences' stock soaring after-hours

    The company's stock also took a substantial dive early last month after the same drug missed its mark in two other diseases.

  • Abortion pill access may be limited in states after SCOTUS ruling

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexis Keenan discusses what women can expect in regards to accessing abortion pills, amidst the SCOTUS abortion ruling. Keenan also discusses how some states’ trigger laws are being challenged on Yahoo Finance Live, June 27, 2022.

  • FDA Advisers Recommend Updating Covid-19 Boosters for Omicron Component

    The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccines advisers voted in favor of updating Covid-19 booster shots to protect specifically against the Omicron variant.