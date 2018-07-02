Facebook and Instagram test a 'do not disturb' feature

Instagram and Facebook are both testing Do Not Disturb features, TechCrunch reports, meaning users could soon have more control over when they receive notifications from either app. WhatsApp Beta and Matt Navarra first spotted the features. Some Engadget staff have also noticed the Do Not Disturb feature on their Facebook apps and it allows you to activate the feature for a certain time frame or until you decide to turn it off. The features come as both Google and Apple have announced their operating systems will soon give users Do Not Disturb options. In May, Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom tweeted that usage stats were also in the works. "We're building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spend on Instagram - any time should be positive and intentional," he wrote.

Additionally, Instagram announced its "You're All Caught Up" feature today. Once you've scrolled through your feed and and seen every post published over the last two days, you'll get a message saying so. You can then scroll past that message to see older posts and those you've already viewed. "We've heard that it can be difficult to keep track of your seen posts," Instagram said today. "With this message, you'll have a better understanding of your feed and know you haven't missed recent photos or videos." It's rolling out now to both iOS and Android.

