All Facebook and Instagram users in the US can now share NFTs, cross-post between both apps

Meta announced today that all Facebook and Instagram users in the U.S. can now connect their wallets and share their NFTs. All users in the U.S. also have the ability to cross-post the NFTs that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. The official roll out comes a few months after Meta first began testing NFTs with select users on Instagram in May, and on Facebook in June.

The company also launched NFT support on Instagram in 100 countries in August with select users. Today, Meta announced that all users in these 100 countries can now access the feature on Instagram.

Everyone on @instagram and @facebook can now share their digital collectibles in the US, and on Instagram in the previously announced 100+ countries. Creators like artist Lívia Elektra are sharing their #NFTs on our apps. https://t.co/6yV4HgfHSW https://t.co/wa2wkWgfWX pic.twitter.com/fRi0wA7a6l — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 29, 2022

Facebook and Instagram users can connect their wallets like Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet to post digital collectibles minted on Ethereum, Polygon and Flow.

To share your NFTs on Facebook or Instagram, you need to first make sure that you have the latest version of the apps downloaded. Next, you need to ensure that you have your preferred digital wallet installed on your phone. After signing into your Facebook or Instagram app, you can connect your preferred wallet by selecting the "digital collectibles" tab under settings.

Meta says a notification will then open on your screen and ask for your wallet password. You then need to follow the onscreen instructions for your installed wallet application. A second notification will open on your screen, after which you will have to click “Sign" and then tap “OK” to confirm your wallet connection.

Once your digital wallet is connected, you can view your NFTs from the wallet within the Facebook or Instagram app. Now, you will be able to share your NFTs to your feed by posting as usual and you will see a new collectibles section available for you to select from. Or, you can also share your NFTs directly from your wallet by selecting "Share to Feed."

After selecting an NFT to share, you can add a caption and then post it. Your NFT post will have a shimmer effect on it to set it apart from regular posts. Meta says that there are no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram or Facebook.