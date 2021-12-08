Facebook's 'Professional Mode' lets creators monetize their own profile page

Facebook has launched a new professional mode for profiles that will let eligible creators earn money without the need to create a separate Page. The feature is part of Facebook parent Meta's $1 billion investment in creators that includes bonuses for Instagram influencers and an expansion to the Stars program announced yesterday by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The biggest feature of professional mode profiles is the addition of the Reels Play bonus program that allows creators to earn up to $35,000 a month based on views of qualifying reels (videos). Previously, that program was only open to users with Pages. It'll be invitation-only for professional profiles to start with, with more information about how to create reels here.

As part of Reels, Facebook is planning to add the ability to create longer, 60 second reels, save drafts mid-creation and create compositions from multiple clips. Those features are coming "soon" and it's planning to expand Reels to more countries next year, too. Professional Mode also lets profiles see the same kind of post and audience analytics data that Page users get, including shares, reactions and comments. You can also see your follower growth over time.

There's a caveat that, not surprisingly, involves privacy. Once you turn on professional mode, "anyone can follow you and see your public content in their feed," Facebook said. However, you'll still be able to limit specific posts or updates to friends only.

Facebook is playing catchup to rival platforms with the creator community, particularly TikTok, which recently passed 3 billion downloads and is ahead of Facebook in user engagement. On top of the new profiles, it recently introduced the Stars store website that lets creators earn cash from followers without paying app store commissions. Professional mode is testing with a limited number of profiles today in the US, but will be expanded to more people in the US "soon" and more countries in the coming months.