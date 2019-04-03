Why killing a law that shields tech companies would actually cement the dominance of Facebook, Google, and Twitter

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc's annual F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S. May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The law that made social media viable in America isn’t getting many Likes these days.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grants sites general immunity for their users’ posts, has become enough of a bipartisan punching bag that even Facebook’s (FB) founder is suggesting his industry needs regulation.

“Internet companies should be accountable for enforcing standards on harmful content,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Saturday. The company has since said Zuckerberg meant regulation by industry bodies—but Facebook’s support of an earlier weakening of “CDA 230” still leaves digital-liberties experts alarmed.

In fact, we should all be alarmed. Killing CDA 230 would be a toxic remedy for social media that would help cement the dominance of Facebook, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR) by making it impossible for newcomers to put up any kind of a challenge. The reason? These giants will have more resources than smaller players to protect themselves if the law is erased.

What the law actually says

The core of CDA 230—“no provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another”—means you can’t successfully sue a site for what somebody posts there. You can only sue the poster.

Sites retain Section 230 immunity if they enforce their own rules, even against constitutionally protected speech they dislike.

Major social networks like YouTube aren't likely to have much trouble dealing with the loss of 230. (Image: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) More

For years, people generally accepted its logic: Platforms don’t equate to publishers because forums that let people converse directly aren’t letters-to-the-editor pages that curate their content.

The statute’s only major recent change was last year’s Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, the Facebook-endorsed law targeting social sites which “facilitate the prostitution of another person.” The move caused the likes of Craigslist to close their personals ads, and may have made life more dangerous for sex workers.

Two arguments against 230

Since then, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have repeatedly flailed in the face of violent extremism. Following attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during which one of the shooters live streamed the shooting via Facebook, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D.-Miss.) issued a letter threatening tech CEOs, and the law enabling their services, with undefined new policies from Congress.

“Repeal the legislation that’s responsible for it all,” urged Fortune’s Adam Lashinsky in a March 22 post.

Analyst Tim Bajarin, president of Creative Strategies, agreed in a post Friday, writing, “Not holding Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and others accountable has become a great threat to democracy.”

More recently, Republican politicians have said 230 allows social sites to suppress right-wing voices—despite a lack of evidence of such discrimination.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, Sen. Josh Hawley (R.-Mo.) called CDA 230 a “sweetheart deal” that should be rewritten to prohibit “viewpoint discrimination” by sites.

In March, Rep. Devin Nunes (R.-Calif.) filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter, Republican political strategist Liz Mair and two anonymous, satirical Twitter accounts called Devin Nunes’ Mom and Devin Nunes’ cow. The complaint alleges that “Twitter contributed materially to the illegal conduct of defamers Mair, Devin Nunes’ Mom and Devin Nunes’ cow.”

Lawsuit fuel

“Most of the people who talk about Section 230 nowadays think that is basically a giveaway,” said Mike Godwin, a fellow with the R Street Institute. But it was actually written to safeguard independent forums, not comfort tech giants: “None of us anticipated that Facebook would exist.”