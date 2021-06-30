U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,294.65
    +2.85 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,432.26
    +139.97 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.77
    -15.56 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.86
    +3.02 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.37
    +0.39 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.80
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.17 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0370 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0660
    +0.5060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,164.40
    -2,003.26 (-5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.79
    -26.13 (-3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

Facebook and Matterport collaborate on realistic virtual training environments for AI

Devin Coldewey
·5 min read

To train a robot to navigate a house, you either need to give it a lot of real time in a lot of real houses, or a lot of virtual time in a lot of virtual houses. The latter is definitely the better option, and Facebook and Matterport are working together to make thousands of virtual, interactive digital twins of real spaces available for researchers and their voracious young AIs.

On Facebook's side the big advance is in two parts: the new Habitat 2.0 training environment and the dataset they created to enable it. You may remember Habitat from a couple years back; in the pursuit of what it calls "embodied AI," which is to say AI models that interact with the real world, Facebook assembled a number of passably photorealistic virtual environments for them to navigate.

Many robots and AIs have learned things like movement and object recognition in idealized, unrealistic spaces that resemble games more than reality. A real-world living room is a very different thing from a reconstructed one. By learning to move about in something that looks like reality, an AI's knowledge will transfer more readily to real-world applications like home robotics.

But ultimately these environments were only polygon-deep, with minimal interaction and no real physical simulation — if a robot bumps into a table, it doesn't fall over and spill items everywhere. The robot could go to the kitchen, but it couldn't open the fridge or pull something out of the sink. Habitat 2.0 and the new ReplicaCAD dataset change that with increased interactivity and 3D objects instead of simply interpreted 3D surfaces.

Simulated robots in these new apartment-scale environments can roll around like before, but when they arrive at an object, they can actually do something with it. For instance if a robot's task is to pick up a fork from the dining room table and go place it in the sink, a couple years ago picking up and putting down the fork would just be assumed, since you couldn't actually simulate it effectively. In the new Habitat system the fork is physically simulated, as is the table it's on, the sink it's going to, and so on. That makes it more computationally intense, but also way more useful.

They're not the first to get to this stage by a long shot, but the whole field is moving along at a rapid clip and each time a new system comes out it leapfrogs the others in some ways and points at the next big bottleneck or opportunity. In this case Habitat 2.0's nearest competition is probably AI2's ManipulaTHOR, which combines room-scale environments with physical object simulation.

Where Habitat has it beat is in speed: according to the paper describing it, the simulator can run roughly 50-100 times faster, which means a robot can get that much more training done per second of computation. (The comparisons aren't exact by any means and the systems are distinct in other ways.)

The dataset used for it is called ReplicaCAD, and it's essentially the original room-level scans recreated with custom 3D models. This is a painstaking manual process, Facebook admitted, and they're looking into ways of scaling it, but it provides a very useful end product.

The original scanned room, above, and ReplicaCAD 3D recreation, below.

More detail and more types of physical simulation are on the roadmap — basic objects, movements, and robotic presences are supported, but fidelity had to give way for speed at this stage.

Matterport is also making some big moves in partnership with Facebook. After making a huge platform expansion over the last couple years, the company has assembled an enormous collection of 3D-scanned buildings. Though it has worked with researchers before, the company decided it was time to make a larger part of its trove available to the community.

Matterport raises $48M to ramp up its 3D imaging platform

"We've Matterported every type of physical structure in existence, or close to it. Homes, high-rises, hospitals, office spaces, cruise ships, jets, Taco Bells, McDonalds... and all the info that is contained in a digital twin is very important to research," CEO RJ Pittman told me. "We thought for sure this would have implications for everything from doing computer vision to robotics to identifying household objects. Facebook didn't need any convincing... for Habitat and embodied AI it is right down the center of the fairway."

To that end it created a dataset, HM3D, of a thousand meticulously 3D-captured interiors, from the home scans that real estate browsers may recognize to businesses and public spaces. It's the largest such collection that has been made widely available.

3D spinning views of building interiors scanned by matterport.
3D spinning views of building interiors scanned by matterport.

Image Credits: Matterport

The environments, which are scanned an interpreted by an AI trained on precise digital twins, are dimensionally accurate to the point where, for example, exact numbers for window surface area or total closet volume can be calculated. It's a helpfully realistic playground for AI models, and while the resulting dataset isn't interactive (yet) it is very reflective of the real world in all its variance. (It's distinct from the Facebook interactive dataset but could form the basis for an expansion.)

"It is specifically a diversified dataset," said Pittman. "We wanted to be sure we had a rich grouping of different real world environments — you need that diversity of data if you want to get the most mileage out of it training an AI or robot."

All the data was volunteered by the owners of the spaces, so don't worry that it's been sucked up unethically by some small print. Ultimately, Pittman explained, the company wants to create a larger, more parameterized dataset that can be accessed by API — realistic virtual spaces as a service, basically.

"Maybe you're building a hospitality robot, for bed and breakfasts of a certain style in the U.S — wouldn't it be great to be able to get a thousand of those?" he mused. "We want to see how far we can push advancements with this first dataset, get those learnings, then continue to work with the research community and our own developers and go from there. This is an important launching point for us."

Both datasets will be open and available for researchers everywhere to use.

Google research makes for an effortless robotic dog trot

This bathroom cleaning robot is trained in VR to clean up after you

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal takes on Square with launch of card readers in the U.S.

    PayPal Holdings Inc. plans a challenge to Square Inc. as it launches a physical card reader in the U.S.

  • AT&T to run core 5G network on Microsoft's cloud

    Microsoft Corp and AT&T Inc on Wednesday said that the carrier will run core parts of its 5G wireless network on Microsoft's cloud computing platform. The newer generation of networks, which AT&T began rolling out in 2018, is designed to rely more heavily on software and data centers for routing traffic rather than telecommunications specific gear. Microsoft, which analysts believe to be the second largest cloud computing provider by revenue behind rival Amazon Web Services, has been building out specific cloud computing offering to go after carriers, and AT&T is the Redmond, Washington-based company's first major win.

  • Apple Stock Shakes Off Growth, Antitrust Worries, Nears Buy Point

    Apple investors appear to have gotten over concerns about slowing growth and possible antitrust actions.

  • Intel Falls on Latest Server Chip Delay; Rival AMD Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. fell after saying a new version of its Xeon server chip line will go into production in 2022, rather than by the end of this year as promised, the latest in a series of delays that have cost the company technology leadership of the chip industry.Rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose after Intel said Tuesday that a chip design, code-named Sapphire Rapids, will begin production in the first quarter of 2022 with the “ramp” beginning the following quarter. The world’s lar

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Corp. To Acquire Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software, Inc.

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Vicom Infinity, Inc. and Infinity Systems Software, Inc.

  • Google and Microsoft End Their Five-Year Ceasefire

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft and Google have decided to stop playing nice. The two tech giants recently ended a years-long truce during which they agreed not to aim their substantial lobbying firepower against each other. With regulators around the world threatening to impose limits on the power of the biggest technology companies, the two rivals — which compete in web search, cloud computing and artificial intelligence — are now free to step up behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts and public complain

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – June 30th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start for the majors. A move back through the early highs would be needed to support further upside in the day ahead.

  • Dogecoin Mining 2021: Everything You Need to Know

    Much mining. So computer.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own depends on corporate and government spending priorities. The shift to remote work boosted cloud security. Then the Sunburst government hack impacted budgets.

  • 10 Best App Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best app stocks to buy today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best App Stocks to Buy Today. Mobile apps form the basis of the modern tech revolution. Billions of people access the internet for […]

  • Software Giant Microsoft Readies 'Next Killer Platform'

    Fresh from announcing its Windows 11 operating system, Microsoft is preparing to introduce its Windows Cloud PC desktop-as-a-service.

  • Elon Musk’s Starlink to Deliver Internet Nearly Worldwide Within Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s satellite network Starlink is on track to beam broadband internet everywhere in the world except the polar regions by August.Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has launched more than 1,500 satellites so far and has Starlink operations in about a dozen countries, Musk said during a presentation at the Mobile World Congress conference on Tuesday. That’s costing a lot. SpaceX’s total investment in the network will be between $5 billion and $10 billion before cash flow i

  • Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne raises over $1 billion in upsized U.S. IPO

    SentinelOne said it also sold around 1.43 million shares of its Class A common stock in a private placement concurrent to the public offering to certain existing shareholders at the IPO price. SentinelOne protects laptops and mobile phones from security breaches by using artificial intelligence technology to identify unusual behavior in enterprise networks.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –June 30th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day. A move through the day’s pivot level, however, would give Dogecoin a run at the major resistance levels.

  • Phones that fold and flip can still be the future – if Samsung and Google show why Apple doesn’t have to do it first

    Flipping, folding, and rolling devices are coming into the mainstream for Android users - but do any of them matter until Apple makes one?

  • Another Intel product delay drags on chip stocks, Dow

    Intel Corp. shares dragged on both the broader chip sector and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Tuesday after the chip maker announced yet another delay for one of its next-generation products.

  • Ahead of the Apple iPhone 13 Launch, These Chip Makers Look Like Buys

    Mobile-chip makers Qorvo, Cirrus Logic, Skyworks, and Broadcom are favorites of Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis as Apple's iPhone 13 launch looms.

  • Peloton Reveals the Dark Side of Connected Fitness

    You may have paid a pretty penny for your connected treadmill, but the manufacturer can still change the rules about how you use it later.

  • Apple intros country-specific Watch bands and faces ahead of the Olympics

    Apple has introduced 22 Watch bands that will help you cheer on your country in the Olympics, including the US, UK and South Africa.