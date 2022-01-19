U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,566.96
    -10.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,279.37
    -89.10 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,445.50
    -61.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.47
    -14.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.17
    +1.74 (+2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.30
    +27.90 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.57 (+2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8520
    -0.0130 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2600
    -0.3250 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,834.02
    +270.21 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.03
    -0.72 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.04
    +22.49 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Facebook Messenger: The battle over end-to-end encryption

Joe Tidy - Cyber reporter
·6 min read
Facebook Messenger on a phone
Facebook Messenger on a phone

The UK government and a coalition of charities are urging the British public to put pressure on Facebook not to introduce end-to-end encryption (E2EE) on its Messenger service.

If Facebook rolls out the ultra-secure messaging system, the campaign says, more children will be put at risk from online predators.

The public debate is likely to be fierce, as privacy campaigners and technology companies argue the system is needed to protect personal privacy and data security.

And the battle is being watched closely around the world, as many governments are also keen to halt the spread of end-to-end encryption in its current form.

For years, authorities in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United States, India and Japan plus law enforcement agencies such as Interpol and the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) have criticised the technology.

Meanwhile, billions of people have embraced end-to-end encryption by using services such as WhatsApp, iMessage and Signal.

On social media, the UK Home Office tweeted a video illustrating messages from a predator to a child, disappearing behind the encryption.

Meanwhile, the Open Rights Group tweeted a video in opposition, claiming: "Criminals love [Home Secretary] Priti Patel's plan to break encryption."

What is end-to-end encryption?

Encryption is the method of scrambling data to make it unreadable.

We use some form of encryption technology every day online without really noticing it.

That little padlock at the top of your internet browser, for example, shows the information you are sending to and receiving from the BBC website servers is encrypted. It means no-one intercepting the data can read it.

This is particularly important with sensitive online services such as internet banking or emails.

A secret code is agreed upon between a website or app and our devices.

Before we send any information to the web service over the internet, it is encrypted.

WhatsApp logo in close-up from a phone screen
WhatsApp is the most popular end-to-end encrypted app, with about two billion users

And once it reaches the company we are communicating with, it is decrypted into a readable form with the agreed-upon secret code.

This form of encryption has been welcomed by all, as it protects our data from hackers or criminals as it is travelling over the internet.

But the data is readable by the companies processing it, so security services or police can ask a company to hand over any messages or information stored.

This is an everyday part of evidence gathering for police around the world, helping them arrest and convict criminals.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption goes a step further.

The code agreed upon by a sender and receiver is so secret not even the company handling our data knows it.

Only the end-user can decrypt the messages, images or phone calls.

Imagine you want to receive a letter in the post that only you can read.

You could send someone a box only you have the key for. They put their letter inside it and it locks when they close it. Then they send it to you to open with your unique key.

The digital version of the locked box is known as a "public key", while your unique key is your "private key".

The system is beloved by privacy-minded people as the data is safe from everyone. Even the messaging company is unable to decipher the data you send.

infographic on end to end encryption
infographic on end to end encryption

But authorities dislike it as they have no way of reading the messages, looking at the pictures or listening to the calls, even if they suspect criminal activity

Is end-to -end encryption dangerous?

The UK's campaign is focusing on the potential dangers to children.

A spokesman for the No Place to Hide campaign says rolling out end-to-end encryption would be "like turning the lights off on the ability to identify child sex abusers online".

The Signal logo projected behind someone using a phone in silhouette
End-to-end-encrypted app Signal has approximately 50 million monthly active users

Police would be unable to read any messages predators may send to children on Facebook Messenger, according to the campaigners.

"We're calling on social-media platforms to make a public commitment that they will only implement end-to-end encryption when they have the technology to ensure children's safety won't be put in jeopardy as a result," a representative said.

According to the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), 21.7 million reports were made in the US in 2020 about child sexual-abuse material being exchanged on social media.

The campaigners say 14 million of these reports could be lost every year if end-to-end encryption is rolled out more widely.

And they want to work with technology companies to find solutions that protect children and privacy.

What does Facebook say?

In November, parent company Meta delayed plans to roll out end-to-end encryption to Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messages until 2023, after pressure from child-safety groups.

Meta's global head of safety, Antigone Davis, said at the time: "As a company that connects billions of people around the world and has built industry-leading technology, we're determined to protect people's private communications and keep people safe online."

The company has outlined measures it has put in place to protect children, including using machine learning to highlight unusual patterns of messaging behaviour and placing users aged under 18 into private or "friends only" accounts by default.

Is there a way to please both sides?

Ever since this debate began, around 2017, governments and charities have asked that some sort of technical workaround is created to allow security services to read end-to-end-encrypted messages.

But many cyber-security experts says it is impossible to create a security loophole, or "back door", without undermining the core principles of the technology.

Users would have to trust security services not to misuse a secret back-door key.

This is especially concerning in countries where end-to-end encryption is the only way for people to communicate safely or without censorship.

And if the UK government can convince Meta to invent some sort of new system, then it will no doubt spread to other end-to-end apps used by billions around the world.

Recommended Stories

  • Distrust in political, media and business leaders sweeps the globe

    Trust in government is collapsing, especially in democracies, according to a new global survey. Why it matters: People also don't think media or business leaders are telling them the truth, and this suspicion of multiple societal institutions is pushing people into smaller, more insular circles of trust.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Government leaders and journalists are considered the least trustworthy societal leaders, according to Edelman'

  • HSBC sounds the alarm on Hong Kong's ultra-strict quarantine rules

    HSBC has raised the alarm on Hong Kong's strict quarantine rules by warning traders that the finance hub's extreme Covid measures are a risk to its business.

  • Top 100 Banks Leading the US in 2022

    When it comes to choosing a bank, you have plenty of options. You may elect to bank with a national bank so that you can easily access your funds and get in-person customer service no matter where you...

  • More expats may quit Hong Kong over its tough Covid laws: Survey

    The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong pointed to border closures as an issue for those surveyed.

  • Hong Kong democracy activist Edward Leung released from prison

    Hong Kong activist Edward Leung, 30, who first used one of the most popular protest chants of the 2019 pro-democracy demonstrations and the first slogan to be declared illegal under a national security law, was released from prison on Wednesday. The Correctional Services Department told Reuters that "taking into consideration the wish and safety of the person in custody, (it) has taken corresponding measures to arrange for the person in custody concerned to be released from Shek Pik Prison in the small hours".

  • Kenyan low-cost ISP Poa Internet secures $28 million in round led by AfDB-backed Africa50, plans to link region with cheap, limit-free connectivity

    In 2020, Africa50, an infrastructure financier backed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group and a good number of African governments, hosted an innovation challenge that sought affordable and reliable solutions for last-mile internet connectivity across the continent. A proposal by Poa Internet, a Kenyan startup, beat 673 others from across the world as a result of which it was added to Africa50’s investment pipeline in addition to winning a cash prize. Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million.

  • Why 5G fight has no quick fix for AT&T, Verizon as aviation jitters grow

    A permanent fix over 5G technology still eludes telecoms, the government and airlines worried about the impact on flight technology.

  • Why I See Airbnb Keeping Investors Awake at Night

    Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday night that the market has turned sour on turbocharged growth stocks, and that's why in 2022, investors need to stick with companies that make real products and have real earnings. One of those companies is Action Alerts PLUS holding Airbnb , which has seen its shares fall from highs of $212 in November. Airbnb is still the safest way to travel, according to Cramer, and unlike most recent IPOs, Airbnb has been making money for years.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • Analysis-Sony faces deep-pocketed rivals in war over future of gaming

    Sony Group, perched atop the gaming sector, is facing a fresh challenge from cash-rich rivals betting on a next-generation online video game boom as the Japanese conglomerate eyes expansion on multiple fronts, including electric cars. Microsoft Corp, a laggard in the generational console battle with Sony, took a major step to position itself for the "metaverse" - a proposed immersive experience where people game, shop and socialise online - with a $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard. Sony's shares slumped 13% on Wednesday amid concern Activision titles would be pulled from PlayStation systems.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Apple Wants to Push Further Into This Major Smartphone Market in 2022

    The tech giant's impressive growth in this lucrative Asian market is not likely to let up in the coming year.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Intel orders ASML system for well over $340 million in quest for chipmaking edge

    Intel has placed the first order with ASML for a new, advanced chipmaking tool that will cost "significantly" more than $340 million, as semiconductor manufacturers look to get ahead in a booming industry. Alongside better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, ASML said on Wednesday it had received orders for five of its next- generation lithography machines, plus an order for an even newer model that is still being designed. In a separate joint statement, the companies said Intel was the buyer.

  • Student accidentally becomes a millionaire after turning selfies into NFT as a joke

    ‘I was thinking it might be funny if one of the collectors collected my face,’ 22-year-old says

  • Martello Provides Update on Vantage DX Business Activity

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today provided a progress report on its recently launched Vantage DX single platform DEM solution for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Note that Martello's fiscal year ends on March 31st.

  • Apple, Google Tell U.S. Senators That Tech Bills Will Harm Privacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Google warned U.S. lawmakers Tuesday that bipartisan antitrust legislation aimed at curbing the power of big technology companies will threaten the privacy and security of users.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DaySt

  • 7 Companies Owned by Microsoft

    LinkedIn, Skype, Mojang, GitHub, aQuantive, and ZeniMax are major companies owned by Microsoft. Its acquisition of Nuance Communications is pending.

  • Sony slides on 'monumental challenge' from Microsoft gaming deal

    Shares in Japan's Sony Group fell 9% on Wednesday after gaming rival Microsoft said it will buy developer Activision Blizzard in a record $68.7 billion deal for the industry. While Sony's PlayStation is widely seen as having a lead in the generational battle with Microsoft's Xbox, the purchase of the "Call of Duty" maker comes as Microsoft is aggressively expanding its Game Pass subscription service. Sony has strengthened its network of in-house games studios in recent year and delivered a string of exclusive hits including in its "Spider-man" franchise, with Microsoft left playing catch-up.

  • Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era

    Microchip design software maker Cadence Design Systems Inc is betting on growth from automakers and other chip users strapped by global supply shortages who face mounting competition from rivals such as Tesla Inc and Apple Inc that design their own chips. Cadence and rivals Synopsys Inc and Siemens EDA are at the center of a microchip industry shift as cloud computing providers, software makers and others who traditionally have bought semiconductors from a few big companies now want to draw up their chips own in-house. Tesla, Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google are among the leaders of in-house design.