Facebook adds new audio and inbox features to Messenger and Instagram

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Facebook is introducing several new features to its suite of messaging apps. Looking at the list, one of the more handy new ones is the addition of inbox seen states within Instagram. Simply by looking at your inbox, you'll know if the person you recently messaged has seen your DM, making it easier to find out if your friend or online crush is ghosting you. Good times. 

Another useful inbox feature is coming to Messenger. Facebook is adding a swipe to archive gesture to make hiding old chats easier. At the same time, the company has made it less cumbersome to revisit those same conversations. There's no need to search for them anymore. Instead, you'll find them through a menu item you can access by tapping on your profile photo.

swipe to archive
swipe to archive

Since Clubhouse came on the scene, Facebook has been all about adding audio-related functionality to its apps, and that continues today. The next time you send a voice memo to a friend over Messenger, you won't have to hold the record button. Instead, all you need to do is tap the mic icon. Facebook says this feature is also coming to Instagram soon.

Visual Reply
Visual Reply

In the meantime, Instagram users on iOS (and soon Android) can reply to photos and videos with their own images and clips. When we say reply in this context, we mean when you pull a specific message to the right to tell your friend you're responding to that specific part of the conversation.

Star Wars theme
Star Wars theme

l find new camera stickers celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Lastly, Facebook has added two new chat themes in Messenger and Instagram. One is for all the Star Wars fans out there, while the other is tied to the second season of Netflix's Selena Quintanilla biopic. Both feature light and dark themes, and you switch over to them by digging into your chat settings.

  • Bitcoin will eventually hit '$1 million a coin,' CoinDesk editor predicts

    As investor interest in cryptocurrency spikes, bitcoin could rise to $1 million over the next five years, one expert told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • How low can you go? Volkswagen throws down the emissions gauntlet

    Volkswagen has softened its stance on tough new European carbon dioxide emissions targets for automakers, betting it can absorb more stringent cuts than its rivals, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The EU last month raised its target for cuts in net greenhouse gas emissions to 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels instead of 40% and Europe's automakers will find out in July what their contribution on CO2 emissions is expected to be. Three sources told Reuters that Volkswagen, which owns car brands including Porsche, Audi, VW, Seat and Skoda, is quietly letting policymakers in Brussels know that it would support more ambitious cuts in emissions than other car manufacturers.

  • Mortgage refinances slow as homeowners close their eyes to low rates

    Though mortgage rates are at their lowest levels in months, refinance activity is quieter.

  • BOE Foresees Biggest U.K. Spending Boom Since Thatcher Era

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England expects the biggest surge in household spending since 1988 -- when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister -- to help power a strong economic rebound after the pandemic.Officials, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, said they expect consumers to use up 10% of the savings glut built during lockdowns, double the pace previously forecast. The central bank also sees the U.K.’s economic output recouping losses by the end of this year instead of in early 2022.While the BOE on Thursday opted to slow emergency bond buying, in tune with a shift by some global counterparts toward deescalating monetary stimulus, policy makers insisted this isn’t a switch in stance. However, the strength of the recovery did lead outgoing Chief Economist Andy Haldane to cast a sole minority vote to end purchases sooner.The success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has driven down infection and death rates and allowed the government to stay on track to fully re-open the economy in June. The next stage in the loosening of restrictions is due later this month, when indoor hospitality will open and two households will be able to mix inside.“This growing confidence in the recovery has enabled the bank to cut the weekly pace of its asset purchases,” James Smith, an economist at ING, wrote in a report. While that shouldn’t come as a “huge surprise,” he said “the next question is how –- and when –- the Bank of England will enter a formal tightening cycle.”Officials remain confident that the recovery won’t spur a sustained spike in inflation, although they see the risk of that as more balanced than before.The central bank estimates consumers accumulated more than 200 billion pounds ($278 billion) during the pandemic, more than the 125 billion pounds estimated in November, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told journalists at a press conference on Thursday.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of England delivered a big forecast upgrade today as well as a slowdown in bond purchases and a dissenting vote from its outgoing chief economist. All of that suggests increasing confidence about the economic outlook.”--Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist. Click here for full REACT.The figures help explain the BOE’s bullish outlook for economic growth this year after pandemic lockdowns caused the worst recession in three centuries. It now sees the economy expanding 7.25% this year, with unemployment peaking at only 5.4%, rather than 7.8% as previously predicted.“The impact of restrictions on activity appears to have been smaller than anticipated, as households and companies have adapted,” Bailey told reporters.But Haldane, who is set to quit the BOE in June, voted to cut the target for the current round of bond purchases to 100 billion pounds from the present total of 150 billion pounds, meaning the program would finish in August rather than at the end of the year.“There was now clear evidence that the economy was growing rapidly, with both household and company spending surprising significantly and persistently to the upside, and consumer and business confidence bouncing back,” he argued to his colleagues.The BOE did reduce the pace it buys government debt to 3.4 billion pounds a week, 1 billion pounds lower than the previous amount, though officials cautioned not to read too much into that tweak.Still, the more optimistic outlook may put the institution in a vanguard of global central banks starting to contemplate an end to crisis stimulus, reflecting a broader discussion in major economies about how long to keep emergency life support flowing.“The BOE is already positioning itself at the hawkish end of the central bank spectrum,” HSBC Holdings Plc economists wrote in a report. “The Bank of Canada has started tapering, but has no end-date for purchases, while the U.S. Fed is not expected to start tapering until the end of the year.”Vivek Paul, the U.K. chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute, cautioned that the sunnier outlook isn’t a promise of sustainable expansion over time.“It would be a mistake to extrapolate from eye-watering growth rates inthe near term to stronger growth in the future,” he said. “After all, this is a restart, not a recovery.”(Updates with economists’ comments throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commodities Boom Grips Steel as ArcelorMittal Profit Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA reported its highest quarterly profit in a decade as steel prices soared amid a commodities boom that’s touched everything from copper to corn.The biggest steelmaker outside China said it now expects steel demand this year -- a key barometer for global economic growth -- to be at or above the upper range of its February forecast. It projected an increase in demand of 4.5% to 5.5%, following a contraction in 2020 during the pandemic.Aditya Mittal took the helm at ArcelorMittal from his father this year as rebounding demand from the manufacturing and construction industries collides with tight supply. The resulting boom has pushed benchmark European steel prices to the highest on record, as the reopening of economies sparks a surge across commodities markets from iron ore to lumber.“As prices have continued to increase I would expect the second quarter to be even stronger,” said Ingo Schachel at Commerzbank AG. “I like the consistently good performance in all steel segments.”First-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $3.24 billion, ArcelorMittal said Thursday in a statement. That surpassed analysts’ estimates.“The first quarter of this year has been our strongest in a decade,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal. “While this is naturally a very welcome development following a highly challenging 2020, we are mindful that Covid continues to be a health challenge across the world especially in developing economies.”ArcelorMittal fell 0.9% in Amsterdam trading, after gaining 4.9% on Wednesday. The shares have surged 168% over the past 12 months.Steel producers in Europe and America have suffered for years from low prices caused by global overcapacity. That was initially compounded by the onset of the pandemic, before a dramatic turnaround over the past year.Futures in China, by far the biggest producer, have smashed records -- even outpacing gains in key ingredient iron ore -- as the government took measures to curb output. That’s supercharged rallies of benchmark prices in Europe and America, where mills were already running at maximum capacity as they try to meet unexpectedly high demand.Steel and iron ore futures resumed trading on a strong foot on Thursday as investors in China returned after a public holiday. Expectations are building that iron ore prices can reach $200 a ton, while rebar and hot-rolled coil futures in Shanghai marched to new heights, as demand continues to be robust from Asia to North America.ArcelorMittal and other western steelmakers could further benefit should China’s output decline on the back of a crackdown on emissions. Keeping prices higher for longer could also help fund decarbonization initiatives in the steel industry.Other highlights:First-quarter Ebitda from iron ore mining more than tripled to $1.07 billion from year earlier.Gross debt declined to $11.4 billion at end of first quarter, while net debt dropped to $5.9 billion.Company to pay 30 cents a share dividend in June as part of plan to return $570 million to shareholders.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB to inspect loans to shadow banks after Greensill, Archegos fiascos

    The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters. Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from. The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.

  • US STOCKS-Futures flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

    U.S. stocks were set for a subdued open on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.8% and 9.2% in premarket trading.

  • Recently filed taxes? A bonus stimulus check from the IRS may be on its way

    You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.

  • SocGen Posts Rebound With Best Equities Revenue Since 2015

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA turned in its best equities-trading performance since 2015, rebounding from a disastrous quarter a year earlier and providing relief to Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea as he prepares to unveil his new investment bank strategy.Revenue at the equities business -- hit last year by market volatility -- was the high point in a strong trading quarter for the French bank, soaring to 851 million euros ($1.02 billion) compared with analyst estimates of 573 million euros. Fixed income revenue and provisions were also better-than-expected.European and Wall Street banks reported their best equities revenue in years after booming stock markets and retail-investor volatility during the height of the pandemic continued into the new year. The rally is easing pressure on Oudea after the bank’s first annual loss in more than three decades last year, prompting him to reshuffle top management and pledge buybacks.“Market conditions were very positive in the beginning of the year, and there’s always a seasonality,” Oudea said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “But we are confident for the overall year.”SocGen rose as much as 4.5% in early Paris trading and gained 4.3% as of 9:05 a.m., taking this year’s increase to about 45%.Equities revenue was hammered in the first half of 2020 by losses on structured products hurt by companies canceling dividends, triggering a review and a 684 million-euro writedown at the unit. SocGen is cutting about 450 million euros of costs until 2023 at the business and has designed new products. Still, its equities performance since then has been uneven, with gains in the third quarter giving way to declines in the fourth.The first-quarter performance of the equities unit “shows that the franchise is really intact, and that we made the right decision to redesign the portfolio of structured products,” Oudea said. The bank plans a group-wide strategic plan in the first half of next year once there’s greater clarity on the economic recovery, he said.In a bid to boost profitability, he’s started cutting hundreds of jobs at the investment-banking unit and merged the domestic retail networks to reduce the number of branches. Last month, SocGen also agreed to sell its 170-billion euro asset management arm Lyxor to Amundi for 825 million euros. The deal accelerates the bank’s exit from asset management, even as the sector shows higher valuation multiples, making it a growth priority for some peers.French rival BNP Paribas -- which also saw equities income erased a year earlier -- posted its best quarter from that business since 2018, though couldn’t match SocGen’s performance in fixed income, where it missed estimates. On Friday, Barclays Plc’s equities unit reported a 65% year-on-year jump in equities revenue, making it its best quarter ever.Elsewhere, the implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management spoiled what would otherwise have been strong trading performances by the Swiss banks. U.S. banks’ equity-underwriting fees were almost quadruple their first-quarter 2020 level in aggregate, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, marking the third quarter in a row of growth more than doubling.SocGen’s investment bank saw its revenue soar 54% to about 2.5 billion euros in the first three months topping analysts’ estimates. The division’s new head, Slawomir Krupa, will update strategy on Monday, just as the unit is dealing with a round of job cuts announced in November.During the first quarter, SocGen also joined other European lenders in posting lower provisions and set aside 276 million euros to cover potential bad loans, less than the the 715.8 million euros that analysts anticipated. The lender expects its cost of risk for the year at between 1.6 billion euros and 1.85 billion euros, or about half its 2020 level.Many big European lenders have bolstered profit by stashing less money for doubtful loans than last year or by freeing up reserves. Deutsche Bank AG, Banco Santander SA and Lloyds Banking Group Plc are among the firms to argue that rosier economic prospects justify such moves.SocGen’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of its capital strength, rose to 13.5%, above analysts estimates. The bank expects the Lyxor deal to have a positive impact of about 18 basis points on its core capital ratio, while share buybacks should have a negative impact of 13 basis points.Other highlights of SocGen’s earnings:Revenue EU6.24b vs EU5.89b est.Global Markets EU1.65b vs. EU1.31b est.Fixed Income & Currencies EU625m vs. EU569.7M est.Equities & Prime Services EU851m vs. EU572.7M est.CET1 Ratio 13.5% vs. 12.99% est.Net income EU814m vs. EU258.3M(Updates with strategic plan in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m getting a $450 car allowance with my new job and want to lease a luxury car. My wife says buy a used car — who’s right?

    Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.

  • More stimulus checks on the way: IRS distributes another 1.1M, including 'plus-up' payments

    Another than 1.1 million economic stimulus checks worth more than $2 billion are on the way, the IRS said. The payments included "plus-up" checks.

  • Actress-Turned-Mogul Alba Makes $122 Million in Honest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Plunges to All-Time Low With IPO ETF in Freefall

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange tumbled as much as 7% to $254.02 on Thursday, slumping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares in danger of breaching the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, sank more than 5%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped as much as 4.9% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 21%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Overtaxed IRS warns of long delays for millions of tax refunds

    More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.

  • Massachusetts sues Publicis over ties to Purdue Pharma, opioids

    Massachusetts sued a unit of French advertising company Publicis Groupe SA on Thursday, accusing it of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic by using unfair and deceptive marketing to help the drugmaker Purdue Pharma sell more OxyContin. The state's attorney general, Maura Healey, accused Publicis Health of working with drugmakers from 2010 to 2019 on campaigns to persuade doctors to prescribe more opioids for longer periods of time, including to patients who did not need them. She said Publicis collected more than $50 million from Purdue alone, including for efforts to "humanize" opioids and make doctors prescribe them to a wider pool of patients.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Mortgage rates drop to lowest level since mid-February, but economists warn higher rates could come soon

    Home buyers continue to pour into the real-estate market, encouraged by the favorable financing they can score.

  • Don’t look now, but mortgage rates are plunging again

    The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.