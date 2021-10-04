U.S. markets closed

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are all down

Amanda Silberling
·1 min read

Global users are experiencing outages on Facebook, including all social networks the company owns, which include Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. When navigating to these websites, a server error will appear -- Instagram shows a "5xx server error," which indicates that this is an issue with Facebook's servers. Users are also unable to send messages or load new content on the mobile apps for these platforms. Even Oculus, Facebook's virtual reality platform, and Workplace, its business communication tool, are down.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It appears that the outage is caused by a DNS (domain name server) fail -- this is the naming structure that forms the web's infrastructure. So, if you try to navigate to facebook.com right now, the internet won't know where to find facebook.com.

The trillion-dollar company, which boasts 2.9 billion monthly active users, has remained down for at least four hours -- and counting. At the same time, Facebook stock has gone down about 5.5%. This follows a recent downward trend for the stock as Facebook faces scrutiny in the U.S. Senate after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents to The Wall Street Journal.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is a developing story.

