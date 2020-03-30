Facebook Messenger preps Auto Status location type sharing

Facebook Messenger could soon automatically tell your closest friends you're at the gym, driving, or in Tokyo. Messenger has been spotted prototyping a ported version of the Instagram close friends-only Threads app's Auto Status option that launched in October.

The unreleased Messenger feature would use your location, accelerometer, and battery life to determine what you're up to and share it with a specific subset of your friends. But instead of sharing your exact coordinates, it overlays an emoji on your Messenger profile pic to indicate that you're at the movies, biking, at the airport, or charging your phone.

It's unclear if or when Messenger might launch Auto Status. But if released, the feature could become Facebook's version of the AOL Away Message, allowing people to stay in closer touch without the creepiness of exact location sharing. It might also help people coordinate online or offline meetups by revealing what friends are up to. Auto Status creates an ice breaker, so if it says a close friend is "at a cafe", or "chilling" you could ask to hang out.

Back in 2016, I wrote about how exact location sharing had failed to become mainstream because knowing where someone is doesn't tell you their intention. What matters is whether they're free to interact with you, which none of the social networks offered.





A few products like Down To Lunch and Free have came and went in the meantime. Snapchat's Snap Map and its acquisition Zenly both doubled down on precise location sharing, yet still we're often stuck home wondering if anyone we care about is similarly bored and might want to hang out.

Facebook has been experimenting in this space since at least early 2018, when its manual Emoji Status was spotted. That allowed you to append an emoji of your choosing to your Messenger profile pic. Then in October Facebook introduced Auto Status, but only in the Instagram side-app Threads.

Some users were initially creeped out by the idea of Facebook relaying battery status. But Instagram director of Product Management Robby Stein explained to me that since you might not respond to a message if your phone goes dead or is left on the charger, it's useful info to relay to friends who might be wondering what you're doing.

