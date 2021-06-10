Facebook Messenger adds custom QR codes for Facebook Pay transactions

Facebook is making it easier to send money in Messenger. The app now supports Venmo-like QR codes and personalized links for person-to-person payments with Facebook Pay. With the update, users can access their QR code and link in Messenger’s settings in order to request a payment. Facebook notes the features work even if you aren’t already Facebook friends, which should make it easier to send or request payments to strangers.

That may not seem like the biggest use case, but it could be especially handy for those who buy and sell on Facebook Marketplace, where transactions often begin on Messenger. Now, instead of turning to Venmo or another third-party app to finalize the payment, buyers and sellers might have more incentive to use Facebook Pay instead. The feature is only available in the US for now, but the company said additional updates will be "coming soon."

Messenger showed off a couple other new features as well, including a new “quick reply” bar for responding to photos and videos, and new chat themes to customize inboxes.