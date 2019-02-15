Facebook might have to pay billions of dollars in fines to FTC for privacy violations

Twitter More

Facebook More

Facebook may soon set a new record, just not the kind it likes to brag about.

The social network is facing a multibillion-dollar fine from the Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations, according to a new report in The Washington Post.

SEE ALSO: Snopes quits Facebook's fact-checking program

The FTC previously confirmed it had opened an investigation into the social network last March, following the Cambridge Analytica debacle. Last month, The Washington Post reported Facebook's potential fine could be "record-setting," and significantly higher than the $22.5 million Google was fined in 2012 — the current record-holder for biggest FTC fine against a tech company. Read more...

More about Tech, Facebook, Ftc, Social Media Companies, and Tech