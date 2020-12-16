U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,702.00
    +7.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,268.00
    +65.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,607.25
    +15.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.30
    +9.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.64
    +0.02 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.60
    +6.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.63 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.57
    -2.15 (-8.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0096 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.3300
    -0.3500 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,778.72
    +365.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.24
    +9.24 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,565.90
    +52.58 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,757.40
    +69.56 (+0.26%)
     

Facebook to move UK users out of EU's privacy jurisdiction next year, post-brexit

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: In this photo illustration, the WhatsApp application is displayed on a iPhone on April 6, 2016 in San Anselmo, California. Facebook-owned mobile mobile messaging application WhatsApp announced that it has completed end-to-end encryption of of all communication and data shared on the app. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: In this photo illustration, the WhatsApp application is displayed on a iPhone on April 6, 2016 in San Anselmo, California. Facebook-owned mobile mobile messaging application WhatsApp announced that it has completed end-to-end encryption of of all communication and data shared on the app. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Facebook is to follow Google's lead and move millions of UK users out of the jurisdiction of EU privacy laws to the US (which has no such comprehensive data protection framework) next year under a looming Brexit-related change to its T&Cs, Reuters reported yesterday.

Confirming the switch, Facebook told the news agency: “Like other companies, Facebook has had to make changes to respond to Brexit and will be transferring legal responsibilities and obligations for UK users from Facebook Ireland to Facebook Inc."

"There will be no change to the privacy controls or the services Facebook offers to people in the UK," Facebook added, using phrasing that elides the fact that the switch from the EU to the US inevitably involves a radical downgrading in legal protection for data and privacy.

Per Reuters, Facebook will inform users of the switch within the next six months -- giving them the 'option' to stop using Facebook's services (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) if they're unhappy with the legal switch.

As we reported in February when Google announced a similar legal migration for UK users, shifting them from its EU subsidiary to the US, the move is a consequence of the UK's vote to leave the European Union -- which moves it away from EU standards, including its long-standing data protection framework.

Google’s new T&Cs include a Brexit ‘Easter egg’ for UK users

Now, with just days before the end of the brexit transition period, it's still not clear whether the UK will get a trade deal with the EU or leave with no deal -- the latter ramping up the possibility the UK will also not get a data adequacy agreement from the EU, arguably making future divergence on data protection standards more likely (since there will be no 'carrot' of continued friction-free EU-UK data flows to encourage continued alignment).

The UK has also signalled it wants a data-fuelled levelling up of the economic, publishing a National Data Strategy in September that talks about making pandemic levels of data-sharing the new normal.

The document threw shade at the entire concept of data protection -- saying the government plans to "promote domestic best practice and work with international partners to ensure data is not inappropriately constrained by national borders and fragmented regulatory regimes so that it can be used to its full potential".

Since then privacy experts have expressed concern that clauses in a UK-Japan (post-brexit) trade deal are weakening the UK's existing data protection regime (which is, for now, based on transposed EU standards) -- and could allow for flows of citizens' data to nations with "weak or voluntary data protection arrangements", as the Open Rights Group warned last month.

The US is one such nation that lacks a comprehensive framework for data protection. Though California has passed its own consumer privacy law and residents voted in November to strengthen the regime. But at the federal level there's no GDPR equivalent -- yet.

With so much uncertainty on where exactly the UK is headed on standards post-brexit, it's little wonder tech giants like Google and Facebook are taking the opportunity to shrink their liability under EU privacy rules -- by removing the 45M+ UK users from its Dublin subsidiary's jurisdiction, in Facebook's case.

The recent Schrems II judgement by Europe's top court has also ramped up legal risk and uncertainty over EU to US transfers of personal data, giving Facebook another potential reason to rework its UK T&Cs.

Europe puts out advice on fixing international data transfers that’s cold comfort for Facebook

Of course it's not so great for UK users, given the privacy protections they're losing.

But this time that's more on brexit than big tech. And in this case brexit means that from next year UK users are going to have to hope their own government doesn't decide to junk national privacy standards in its bid to ink trade deals with countries like the US, while trusting that Facebook (er!) will look out for their privacy interests.

Yes UK data protection law will continue to apply. (Though good luck getting the ICO to stand up for your rights.)

But the overarching guarantee of standards provided for by EU law is going in 2021.

The US Cloud Act, which was passed in 2018, already makes it easier for data on Internet services users to be passed between UK and US agencies for investigative purposes, for example.

While the UK government has a worrying record on mass surveillance and attacks on encryption.

Its new 'child-safety-focused' plan to regulate Internet services also looks set to apply pressure on digital services not to use strong encryption to allow for mandatory content monitoring and other types of identity checks.

So, tl;dr, brexit is shaping up to mean the opposite of taking back control in the data sphere -- with less privacy and reduce online freedom speeding down the pipe for Brits.

UK Online Safety Bill, coming next year, will propose fines of up to 10% of annual turnover for breaching duty of care rules

Latest Stories

  • Tesla is a 'prime' candidate to see its stock plummet after it enters S&P 500, analyst says

    At least one Tesla analyst says the company's lofty stock price should come crashing down to $60 to $80 a share.

  • Vanguard Makes History With the First $1 Trillion Equity Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A Vanguard Group equity fund has become the first of its kind to eclipse $1 trillion of assets, a testament to the rise of index-based investing over the past three decades.Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which includes both a mutual fund and an exchange-traded fund, had $1.04 trillion of assets as of Nov. 30, company data show.“Given that Vanguard birthed index investing, it seems only fitting that one of their flagship funds would be the first to reach this historic mark,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an investment advisory firm.While soaring U.S. stocks are fueling the fund, it’s also being bolstered by falling fees, a trend stoked by Vanguard, a pioneer in low-cost passive investing. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund was created in 1992, with the corresponding ETF following in 2001.“Investors have become much more educated on the importance of fund fees and the serial underperformance of active management,” Geraci said. Those factors could further propel the fund for decades, he said.Read more: The Unsung Art of Managing the First (Almost) Trillion Dollar FundVanguard follows an unusual format, with its ETFs existing as a share class of its mutual funds. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF attracted the most cash of any ETF so far this year, with $30.8 billion of net inflows. Vanguard, the top issuer for ETF inflows this year, controls 28% of the $5.3 trillion U.S. ETF industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t contribute to your 2020 IRA until you read this

    Before you plunge your $6,000 annual limit into a “Roth” individual retirement account for 2020, stop for a second and look at some fresh data out of Boston College. New research from the BC Center for Retirement Research finds that most of us don’t pay much in income tax once we’re retired. The IRS lets each of us save up to $6,000 a year in a tax-sheltered individual retirement account (there are, as always with the IRS, some mind-numbing little complications and caveats).

  • Tilray stock soars after 'reverse' merger deal with Aphria at a 23% premium

    Shares of Tilray Inc. soared 30.8% in premarket trading and Aphria Inc.'s U.S.-listed stock surged 9.9%, after the Canada-based cannabis companies announced a merger, which they say will create the largest global cannabis company, with a combined equity value of about $3.9 billion. After the deal closes, which the companies said was structured has a "reverse acquisition" of Tilray, Aphria shareholders will own 62% of outstanding Tilray shares. The announcement comes after reports surfaced late Tuesday that the companies were in advanced merger talks. Under terms of the merger deal, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 Tilray shares for each Aphria share they own, while Tilray shareholders will see no adjustment to their holdings. The "reverse acquisition" of Tilray represents a 23% premium to Tilray's stock closing price of $7.87 on Tuesday. Tilray's stock has tumbled 54.1% year to date through Tuesday, while Aphria shares have rallied 55.6%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has lost 11.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 14.4%.

  • GE’s stock jumps after two Wall Street analysts raise their targets by more than 40%

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied Tuesday toward their first gain in four trading days, after two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets by more than 40%, both on upbeat outlooks for 2021.

  • Berkshire's Charlie Munger Warns Against Market Frenzy, Expects Lower Returns In Next Decade

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, at a California Institute of Technology virtual event, pointed out the current market "frenzy." What Happened: Munger said that too many people are caught up in the frenzy of activity in the investment field. He doesn't like the idea of everyone getting sucked into finance and get rich by outsmarting the rest of the world in marketable securities.Munger expects market returns in the next 10 years to be lower than the last 10. "Frenzy is so great, and the systems of management, the reward systems, are so foolish," he added. Munger also warned against aggressive monetary easing policies. "We're in very uncharted waters. Nobody has gotten by with the kind of money printing now for a very extended period without some kind of trouble," he said. Warren Buffet's aide believes that the market is on "the edge of playing with fire."Munger added that a loose monetary policy would have inflationary effects. "I can remember having a five-course filet mignon dinner in Omaha for 60 cents when I was a little boy. The world has really changed," he quipped. Munger called technology "a killer and an opportunity." Commenting on the recent surge in tech companies' value, Munger said he has never seen anything like it.Munger compared Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to John D Rockefeller's empire. "It's been the most dramatic thing that's almost ever happened in the entire world history of finance." On the one hand, technological changes impact businesses, but on the other hand, Berkshire owns the Burlington Northern railroad. Munger said that the railroad is the most old-fashioned business he can think of and that it has been successful "not by conquering change but by avoiding it."Munger also praised venture capital firm Sequoia Capital's record in getting the tech investments correct. He said that Sequoia had made more money than anybody.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Asia Slips, Europe Mixed On Tighter Curbs, Looming Lockdown Fears * Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Shift Into Hydrogen Could Lift These 3 Stocks Higher

    In a report on the alternative fuel market, analyst Rupert Merer, of National Bank of Canada, looks at the possibilities and potentialities of the hydrogen as both an energy resource and a commodity. At the heart of the matter, he writes, “Stakeholders across energy markets have reached the consensus that climate change is a problem and decarbonization of our energy supply mix will require a multifaceted approach which includes H2. It is estimated that H2 could supply 15% to 25% of global energy needs…” Merer adds, of hydrogen’s potential benefits, “H2 has the ability to reduce emissions in sectors where decarbonization is otherwise challenging, such as freight logistics, collective transport and industrial heating.”So what is hydrogen, and why is it important? Hydrogen is the most plentiful element in the observable universe, and is a common building block in complex organic molecules. It’s found in both wood and petroleum derivatives – there is a reason those are commonly called hydrocarbons – and along with oxygen, it is part of the ordinary water molecule. Without hydrogen, life as we know it would not be possible.With this in mind, using TipRanks database, we locked in on three stocks that some of Wall Street’s top analysts have tapped for gains in the growing hydrogen environment. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)The first stock on the list is Ballard Power Systems, a hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer based in British Columbia, Canada. The company focuses on proton exchange membrane technology, one of several competing technologies in the hydrogen fuel cell market. Ballard’s PEM fuel cells are distributed worldwide, and to date, the company has produced and shipped over 400MW worth of fuel cell products. Ballard’s fuel cells are used in transportation technology, to enable fully electric busses, commercial trucks, trains, and forklift vehicles.Like many manufacturers dependent on the transportation sector, this has been a hard year for Ballard. The disruptions caused by the coronavirus have hit the company form two directions: first, the usual foul-ups in the supply and distribution chains – but also, Ballard markets its products to commercial users, who have themselves been locked down due to corona. In short, Ballard saw revenues fall in the first part of 2020, and they have yet to recover. Q3 revenues came in at $25.6 million, in line with the first and second quarters of the year.Ballard’s share price, however, has been going up and up and up all year, despite some short-term periods of volatility. Overall, the shares have grown 170% year-to-date. The gains show the cachet of hydrogen in a market that is actively seeking renewable, less polluting, and non-emission energy sources. Hydrogen checks all three boxes.Covering Ballard for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Craig Irwin sees the company in a sound position for rapid future growth.“BLDP exited 3Q20 with $361m in cash and no debt, and with only $100m-$120m in capital needed to generate positive earnings. Mgmt was clear that it intends to more actively evaluate M&A targets across the entire H2 and FC value chains [...] We remain optimistic on the LT uplift to revenue supported by the new China FC subsidy program, and would be buyers on any weakness," Irwin opined. To this end, Irwin rates BLDP a Buy, and his $25 price target implies room for 29% growth in 2021. (To watch Irwin’s track record, click here)Wall Street is broadly in agreement with this analysis. Over the last couple of months, BLDP has received 3 Buy ratings and 1 Hold from Street analysts. With an average price target of $24 per share, the potential upside stands at ~24%. (See BLDP stock analysis on TipRanks)Air Products and Chemicals (APD)Air Products and Chemicals is primarily known as a provider of industrial gasses – which makes it a natural for the hydrogen industry. In its pure form, hydrogen is gaseous at ‘normal’ conditions. APD earlier this year capitalized on that natural fit, and contracted to acquire 5 hydrogen production plants in an agreement worth $530 million. Along with the new plants, APD also sealed its position as a major hydrogen supplier for PBF Energy.APD's acquisitions show it is serious about becoming a long-term provider to the hydrogen industry. APD is already an important supplier to hydrogen refiners, providing a pure gas that is usable as in transportation fuel technology. In the recently fiscal 4Q20, APD missed earnings targets but beat the forecasts on revenues. The FQ4 top line hit $2.32 billion, up 2% year-over-year and also 2% over the estimates. Argus analyst Bill Selesky likes APD’s overall position in the market, noting: “Despite weak results in fiscal 4Q20 due to the pandemic, we believe that performance will begin to improve. We also believe that APD is extremely well positioned to manage through this period due to its stable cash flows, lower-than-average debt, and investment-grade credit rating.”Selesky gives APD shares a $360 price target, suggesting 33% growth ahead, and maintains a Buy rating on the stock. (To watch Selesky’s track record, click here)Air Products has 11 recent reviews, breaking down 10 to 1 in Buys and Holds, and giving the stock a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target is $311.10, indicating a potential 15% upside from current levels. (See APD stock analysis on TipRanks)BP PLC (BP)Last but not least is BP, the petroleum giant. This company has a reputation within the industry as a leader in moving toward non-petroleum, renewable energy sources, and has in the past conducted initiatives in wind, solar, and hydrogen energy. Last year, the company joined the Global Hydrogen Council. As a major player in the natural gas market, BP is well-positioned to also become a provider of ‘blue’ hydrogen, or H2 derived from natural gas sources.BP is also conducting a project at its Lingen refinery in northwestern Germany, converting the facility to produce hydrogen from water. The project is in collaboration with Orsted, and when it comes fully online in 2024 will be able to produce up to one metric ton of clean hydrogen per hour.Taking a lead in the renewable energy market is one way that BP is moving to shore up its future position. The hydrocarbon industry won’t last forever, and 2020 has been a particularly difficult year. Shares are down 36% year-to-date, and quarterly revenue has fallen from $74 billion in Q1 to $44 billion in Q3. Q3 did, however, see the company post a $100 million net profit, after heavy losses in Q2.Sam Margolin, 5-star analyst with Wolfe Research, wrote of BP after the quarterly report, “Our instinct is that the underlying O&G story is more influential to near term stock performance, although the Lingen announcement is positive for BP as it reflects the company’s ability to partner with industry leaders to advance its net-zero plan.”Margolin is bullish on BP, and his stance comes with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His price target, of $31, implies an upside of 41% in the year ahead. (To watch Margolin’s track record, click here)All in all, BP has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 6 reviews that include 4 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are selling for $21.94 and the average price target of $29.80 suggests room for 36% upside potential in the next 12 months. (See BP stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for hydrogen stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • This elite Israeli army squad member is behind a startup going public in a $1.4 billion SPAC deal

    Innoviz looks to make a splash in the Lidar sensor market.

  • 6 Alternative Energy Stocks To Watch For Q1 2021 As Renewables Heat Up

    Alternative energy stocks and renewable power have always been something investors have considered. But it wasn't until more recently that we've seen a true push from investors. The average investor would have thought of these as a complement to their investment strategy when considering energy stocks to buy. Heading into 2021, however, alternative energy stocks could be taking a bigger part of the industry's spotlight.A lot of that has to do with President-elect Joe Biden. His administration's stance on fossil fuels or a lower dependence on them, has caused a shake up among energy stocks. The Biden administration has a $2 trillion plan to combat climate change by supporting things like solar energy as well as the development of battery technology, renewable energy and electric vehicles. Where oil and gas once ruled, we're now seeing a much more aggressive and bigger boost in green energy lately. These aren't just power generation companies. We're also seeing infrastructure companies benefiting from a growing interest in alternatives.What's more is that the demand from investors for renewable energy stocks might have not been clearer than when nearly every one of the electric vehicle stocks exploded this year. It didn't matter if the company had a prototype or even just a memorandum of understanding in place. If a press release made mention of the two words "electric vehicle" or "EV" traders were all over them.Alternative Energy Stocks For 2021: * Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) * Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) * First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) * Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) * SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) * ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL)Did Electric Vehicles Stocks Introduce Investors To Renewable Energy? There's been a huge jump in new trading accounts in 2020 thanks to pandemic lockdowns and a slower economy leaving many out of work. According to brokerage growth statistics from the 1st 9 months of the year, there were likely 5 million new accounts created on Robinhood alone. Not considering any other platform's growth, the flood of new traders looking for trendy stocks to buy has been incredible this year. We won't get into the fact that many of these new traders still need to learn how to day trade, in general. However, at the end of the day, this flood has helped give certain niches a boost in the market; alternative energy being one of them.Since the big boom in EV stocks, things in the industry have slowed a bit. Though we have seen a nice pop in companies like Tesla and Nio (NIO) this week thanks to Tesla's entry into the S&P 500. Many investors consider Tesla's including in the S&P a tough scenario to unwrap. Due to the fact that there are plenty of funds mirroring the moves of the index, firms like JPMorgan are having a debate on what's best for their clients.The firm advises they wait. With the surge in the price of Tesla stock over the last few months, even after its forward split, the EV maker's shares are up over 640% year-to-date. Analysts at JPMorgan led by Ryan Brinkman said that investors called the bank wondering if there should be more buying of Tesla stock."Tesla shares are in our view and by virtually every conventional metric not only overvalued, but dramatically so," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to their clients.But you can't ignore the fact that Tesla continues to perform. Quarterly net income through the third quarter of the year extended the company's consecutive quarter profit report to 5. The latest quarter saw the company report net income of $331 million. What's more is that analysts at Morgan Stanley expect global electric vehicle sales to grow 50% or more in 2021.Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in the note that next year "is shaping up to be a critical year for EV adoption and (internal combustion engine) de-adoption that will dictate the pace of multiple expansion, contraction, consolidation and proliferation."Strong Support For Alternative Energy Stocks In 2021 If you look back during the month of November, when the bigger boom happened with electric vehicle stocks, we also began seeing a rotation or, rather, an addition of alternative energy stocks to the list of stocks to watch among day traders. The period between the end of September and early December saw both EV and things like solar energy stocks explode. While some of the momentum has faded for the EV stocks that weren't as far along in their business models, momentum doesn't seem to have subsided for things like solar. In fact, if you look at the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), you'll see how much solar has grown this year.Since the beginning of the year, the ETF has climbed roughly 173% year-to-date. This is the biggest year the Invesco Solar ETF has seen since 2013. By far, however, 2020 has been a milestone year for the ETF. Without getting into the solar panel makers yet, we can see that infrastructure companies like Enphase Energy Inc. are gaining plenty of interest already. The company has built its brand on solar system installation and just recently launched an entire installer network in Australia."Our focus on quality meant that we were the first solar installer in Australia to realize the major advantages that Enphase products deliver, not only for our customers, but also in ease of installation, service, and large-scale fleet management," said Jonathan Fisk, director at Solaray Energy, an Enphase Platinum Installer in a press release.One of the reasons to watch Enphase right now is its focus on expansion. Right now the company has deployed systems in more than 130 countries. The addition and inclusion of this Australian installation network further cements its global footing. Furthermore, stateside, the company has focused on strategic deals to extend its national reach in places like Florida where Enphase partnered with Cutler Bay Solar delivery 1.5 MWh of battery storage systems to Florida homes.Will Solar Stocks Emerge Victorious In 2021? You've also got other companies like First Solar, Sunrun, and SunPower focused on solar and storage solutions in numerous markets. All three of which have also wowed analysts as several have adjusted price targets much higher in recent weeks. First Solar, for instance saw J.P. Morgan analysts boost their target from $94 to $101 earlier this month. Oppenheimer boosted its $55 price target to $65 on Sunrun in November and Roth Capital revised its $10 target on SunPower higher to $15 last month as well.In December, Sunpower was granted a US patent titled "Shingled solar cell module comprising hidden tap interconnects". Effectively, the ability to configure cells in such a manner allows the company to create "super cells" that ultimately increase efficiency of the cells themselves.On a smaller cap side, ReneSola is another solar project company that investors may be keen to follow heading into the new year. This is a much more volatile stock thanks to its price and share structure. However, over the last 5 months, the company itself has come into its own. In December, alone, ReneSola sold a portfolio of solar parks in Poland totaling 16 MWW of projects. The company could also continue benefiting from certain global initiatives that could drive revenue growth.For example, the recent decision by the Ministry of Finance in China now as the governing body accepting renewable energy projects for incentive payments. This is all in support of China's policy on going carbon neutral by 2060. ReneSola's 32 projects in the first batch of qualified projects yielded 10 that were approved for payments. The others are currently under review. In total, the projects encompass some 90MW and the company is expecting to receive incentive payments in the new year.Photo by Pixabay from Pexels.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Should You Find Epicenter Stocks To Buy Right Now? 6 Companies You Might Want On Your 2021 Watch List(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Palantir vs Verint: Which SaaS Stock Is A Better Pick?

    2020 saw some notable tech names opt for a public listing despite the COVID-19 disruptions. One such company is data analytics provider Palantir Technologies, which started trading on the NYSE in September via direct listing instead of the traditional IPO route. Founded in 2003, Palantir has been in the news due to some controversial contracts with government agencies.  We will use the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool to pit Palantir against another SaaS (software as a service) stock, Verint Systems, and select the one offering better returns.Palantir Technologies (PLTR)Palantir provides data analytics software and services to public and private organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. More than half of the company’s revenue comes from government contracts. Critics often draw attention to some of the company’s controversial contracts, like the one to track undocumented immigrants, which have resulted in protest from social and political activists.Nonetheless, the US government sector remains a primary area of focus for Palantir. In 3Q, it won a $91 million contract from the US Army and a $36 million contract from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Earlier this month, the company was awarded a $44.4 million, three-year contract with the US FDA.Palantir shares have exploded about 161% since the beginning of November, with the company’s stellar 3Q revenue growth being one of the reasons for the spike. Third-quarter revenue grew 52% year-over-year to $289 million. However, net loss increased substantially in 3Q due to stock-based compensation expenses related to the company's direct listing. Palantir continues to be positive about its prospects in both the government and commercial spaces and sees more than 30% revenue growth in 2021.Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on Palantir to Sell from Hold with a price target of $17 (the previous target was $15), marking the second downgrade by the investment firm in less than a month. (See PLTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Writing for Morgan Stanley, 5-star analyst Keith Weiss pointed to the staggering rise in the stock since its listing “with very little change in the fundamental story, the risk/reward paradigm shifts decidedly negative for the shares.” The analyst indicated that the company’s valuation is more than double that of the average SaaS stock.Weiss also noted that Palantir’s strong 3Q results highlighted sustained momentum in the government vertical, accelerating growth in the enterprise business and record margins of over 25%, thus representing a slight fundamental “uptick” versus initial expectations. That said, he stated, “We believe much of incremental move since 3Q20 results (shares +75% over the past 2.5 weeks) are likely related to factors outside of fundamentals, including strong retail long-interest squeezing strong institutional short-interest.”The Street is sidelined on Palantir, with the Hold analyst consensus based on 1 Buy, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. Given the recent surge, the average price target of $13.83 suggests a possible downside of 47.7% over the coming year.Verint Systems (VRNT)Verint provides customer engagement as well as data mining and intelligence solutions to government and enterprise clients. Last December, the company announced its intention to split into two independent publicly traded entities, one comprised of its Customer Engagement solutions business, and the other consisting of its Cyber Intelligence solutions segment. The spin-off of its Cyber Intelligence business is expected to be completed after the end of the current fiscal year (ending January 2021).The company boasts a clientele base of over 10,000 organizations in over 180 countries and government agencies worldwide. Verint’s on-premises business took a hit in recent months due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last week, Verint saw an improvement in 3Q, with revenue rising 1% to $328 million on strength in cloud solutions and the recovery in the on-premises revenue. Adjusted EPS rose 8.5% to $1.02. Following the 3Q earnings release, Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Verint and increased the price target to $66 from $64 on “increased confidence in the trajectory of growth and profitability in each business segment post-split.”MacDonald noted that the company’s Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence businesses showed signs of recovery in 3Q. He stated “In CE, Verint experienced strong momentum in its cloud business. In CI, strong execution led to healthy gross margin expansion.” (See VRNT stock analysis on TipRanks)“The separation of the two businesses remains on track to occur after the completion of FY21 and management provided a 3-year framework for revenue growth in each business that will see 30%+ for CE cloud and 10%+ growth for CI. When combining this with the expectation of post-split synergies, we are confident that Verint can deliver accelerating growth and margin expansion,” summarized MacDonald.Looking ahead, Verint expects to benefit from rapid digital transformation, cloud migration and automation adoption. It anticipates its cloud revenue growth to accelerate to about 30% next year, driven by strong software bookings and SaaS conversions. It also expects the percentage of its recurring software revenue to increase to 85%, up 500 basis points year-over-year.For now, the rest of the Street is also bullish on Verint with a Strong Buy analyst consensus. The average price target stands at $69, reflecting an upside potential of 14.5% in the months ahead. Shares have risen 8.9% year-to-date.Bottom LineThough Palantir is winning some big contracts in the government as well as private markets, the stock’s valuation currently looks quite lofty, especially given that the company isn't profitable yet. Taking into account 4 unanimous Buys and the upside potential in the months ahead, Verint stock seems to be a better pick than Palantir.To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Deal Expected 'Soon'; Apple Hits New Buy Point

    Dow Jones futures were in focus following Tuesday's coronavirus vaccine- and stimulus-fueled stock market rally. Dow Jones leader Apple broke out past a new buy point.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called Top Picks For 2021

    The uptrend in the semiconductor cycle is just getting started, according to investment bank Evercore ISI. It named seven semiconductor stocks as top picks for 2021, including Nvidia stock.

  • Tesla Fated For Similar Downfall As Tilray, Stock To Hit $60-$80 Levels In 2021, Says Long-Term Bear

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock could plummet to $60 levels, GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson told Yahoo Finance in an interview Tuesday.What Happened: Johnson placed the fair value for Tesla at around $60 to $80. "We think it's gonna head there. We think it happens next year." The Elon Musk-led company's shares may have soared 657% on a year-to-date basis but post the automaker's inclusion in the S&P500 on Dec. 21, the upward movement may come to a halt, as per Johnson.The analyst also touched on other factors such as loss of government-backed-EV credits from rival automakers and falling market share in China and Europe as negatives.Johnson bolstered his thesis with examples from the past and equated Tesla with cannabis company Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) whose shares touched $150 levels in 2018 but as of press time were priced at $7.87.See Also: Aphria, Tilray In Talks To Merge: Report"You've seen this before. I know it sounds crazy, look at Tilray, look at SunEdison, look at Suntech, some of these stocks, they went from $5 to $300 dollars, back to $5. They went from $2 to $300 back to zero," Johnson told Yahoo Finance. The analyst claimed that Tesla was a "prime candidate" for a similar price movement. Why It Matters: Johnson said Tesla is facing demand issues and pointed to the company offering free Supercharging and cutting prices on their Germany inventory as indicators of the automaker trying to "push through demand."Johnson said that the increased sales in China were enabled due to an 8% price cut at the beginning of October."But the problem is that price cut was enabled by changing technology," claimed Johnson. "[Lithium Ferrophosphate] batteries, which are now being widely reported in China to only get 50% of the range in the winter."The analyst questioned if Tesla would be able to continue to sell that amount of cars in China now that people are seeing that the range is "only half of what's promised."See Also: After Tesla's Price Drop In China, Competitors Having A Hard Time Keeping UpTesla's dizzying valuation -- with the company's shares shooting up 783% over 12 months -- has left analysts divided with some issuing downgrades and others seeing more upside.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1% lower at $633.25 on Tuesday and fell 0.92% in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold Dec 2020New StreetDowngradesBuyNeutral Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Can Tesla's Dizzying Valuation Ahead Of S&P Inclusion Last? Analysts Are Divided * Tesla's Big Advantage Over Legacy Automakers? Software, Says Munster(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Aphria and Tilray to Merge In $4 Billion All-Stock Pot Deal

    Aphria and Tilray agree to join forces, creating the world's biggest marijuana production and distribution company with a combined value of nearly $4 billion.

  • This month’s hottest IPO isn’t DoorDash or Airbnb — it’s artificial-intelligence company C3.ai

    Its work over the past decade to democratize artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise has real promise, and there is evidence through its early partnerships and customer success that it could lead to significant and stable growth. The company is led by CEO Tom Siebel, who had the same position at Siebel Systems, which was purchased by Oracle (ORCL) in 2006. The 68-year-old billionaire founded the company in 2009.

  • Aurora Cannabis stock rallies after revising credit facility terms, Aurora Sun facility closure

    Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. climbed 1.8% in premarket trading after the Canada-based cannabis company announced moves to bolster terms of its credit facility. The company said it reached agreement with its lenders to extend the maturity of its credit facility to Dec. 31, 2022, and transitioned the facility to a "minimum liquidity covenant" from a minimum Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) covenant, which Aurora said provides it with "greater financial flexibility to execute the business transformation plan." As part of that plan, Aurora said it has closed its Aurora Sun facility and cut production at its Aurora Sky facility by 75%. "These hard decisions are being taken to improve cashflow and provide agility to our business," said Chief Executive Miguel Martin. The company also said it was shifting to a more variable cost structure, has expanded its network of external supply. The announcement comes as rivals Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. announced a merger to create the largest global cannabis company. Aurora's stock has plunged 60.6% year to date through Tuesday, while the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has dropped 11.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 14.4%.

  • Bank of America Flags Sell Signal for Stocks as Investors Rush Out of Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimistic about a return to economic growth, fund managers have been slashing their cash positions and embracing risk assets to an extent that’s raising red flags for strategists at Bank of America Corp.Money managers overseeing $534 billion in total are underweight cash for the first time since May 2013, with levels down to 4%, according to a BofA survey that took place Dec. 4 through Dec. 10. Investors are the most bullish on stocks and commodities -- the so-called “risk-on” assets -- since February 2011, while the Bitcoin rose in the list of the most crowded trades, according to BofA. The plunge in cash exposure is setting off the broker’s sell signal for equities.“Investor sentiment is bullish as vaccine hopes induce strong ‘buy the reopening’ trade,” said BofA strategists led by Michael Hartnett in a note. “We say sell the vaccine in the first quarter 2021.”BofA is weighing in on the dilemma that many market players face at the end of the year: whether to reap the returns in stocks and turn defensive now, or continue buying on bets that the rally can extend into 2021.The surveyed investors were also the most optimistic on equities since January 2018, while hedge funds’ exposure to stocks remains elevated at 43%, according to BofA.The drop in cash levels and upbeat outlook on growth signal an early-stage economic recovery similar to those seen after the 2008 financial crisis and the dot-com bubble, BofA said.“Recovery expectations have also surpassed prior recessions in both speed and magnitude,” the strategists said.When exiting cash, money managers pounced on value, emerging-market, U.K., banking and consumer discretionary stocks, while reducing exposure to U.S. and health-care equities as well as bonds. Among surveyed investors, 42% expect the Covid-19 vaccine to start boosting economic growth in the second quarter of 2021, while a record 76% forecast a steeper yield curve.But although 31% of surveyed money managers believe cheaper value stocks can outperform growth stocks -- the second-highest number since 2014 -- a long in technology shares remains the most-crowded trade, followed by a short in the U.S. dollar and a long in the Bitcoin.Other survey highlights include:BofA strategists say “reopening rotation zeal” is best expressed through record net 31% of investors betting small-caps will outperform large-capsNet 85% of surveyed fund managers expect global profits to improve over next 12 months, best outlook since 2002Allocation to U.S. stocks fell 8 percentage points to net 15% overweight, while allocation to euro-area stocks increased 7 percentage points to net 25% overweightAllocation to emerging-market stocks increased 19 percentage points to 55% overweight, highest since 2010, the survey’s most-preferred regionExposure to U.K. equities rose 16 percentage points to 18% underweight, largest monthly increase since 2015; the region remains the biggest underweight globallyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Secures 100M Doses Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For 2021

    Millions of doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in China alongside home-made options, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.What Happened: Local pharmaceutical firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd (OTC: SFOSF) -- which signed an agreement with BioNTech in March -- will pay the German company $300 million (EUR 250 million) for an initial 50 million doses, according to Bloomberg.Pfizer's German partner will supply no less than 100 million doses to China by 2021, Fosun informed the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as per Bloomberg.Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccines made by China National Biotec Group Co and Sinovac Biotech Ltd are reportedly close to approval by drug regulators in China and 1.6 billion doses are expected to be manufactured in 2021.Why It Matters: Since the Chinese vaccines require two doses and President Xi Jinping has also stated the country's commitment to making available successful vaccines to the developing world, there is a need for additional vaccines, noted Bloomberg.AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) and its local partner will also reportedly supply the former's vaccine to the East Asian country.Pfizer is not involved in the deal with China even though it is a co-developer of the vaccine, as per Reuters.The New York-based drugmaker told the United States this month it cannot provide extra doses before June as other countries have already secured supplies, the Washington Post reported.Price Action: Pfizer shares closed almost 1.3% lower at $38.71 on Tuesday and fell 0.52% in the after-hours session. On the same day, BioNTech shares closed nearly 2.7% higher at $111.20 and rose 0.85% in the after-hours session. Fosun OTC shares closed 0.21% lower at $4.74.See Also: Pfizer-BioNTech Gets FDA Nod For Emergency Use Of Coronavirus Vaccine; Deliveries To Begin ImmediatelySee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * After Pfizer, Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Data Accessed In Cyberattack * Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Gets FDA Advisors' Nod(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here Are The 6 Stocks That Will Shake Up The Nasdaq

    Never get attached to stocks in the Nasdaq 100. Companies that fall behind the index's fast growth are literally left behind to make room for new blood.

  • IRS is ‘setting the trap’ for bitcoin and virtual currency investors on 2020 tax form

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is making it harder for taxpayers to conceal cryptocurrency transactions.