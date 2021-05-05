U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Facebook sets its sights on Nextdoor with new Neighborhoods feature

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Facebook is testing Neighborhoods, a Nextdoor-like feature that gives you a way to join community-based groups, in Canada. The company will expand its availability to select US cities "soon," as well. People started seeing glimpses of an early version of the feature last year, and the social network admitted at the time that it was indeed testing such a tool. Now, Facebook has detailed what Neighborhoods can do for you in a post by product manager Reid Patton. Simply put, the feature is a dedicated section for groups, which can help you connect with the local community and find new places to explore nearby. 

Patton wrote:

"People have always used Facebook to connect with their neighbors... Throughout the pandemic and especially in the past year, we’ve seen just how crucial these connections can be. Facebook Neighborhoods makes it easier to do this, bringing the local experience across Facebook into one place."

When you get access to the feature, you'll be able to join a Neighborhood (or "Neighbourhood" in Canada) group for your own town, as well as groups for surrounding towns. You can create a special Neighborhoods profile that's different from your main one if you want neighbors to know only certain things about you, but you'll have to be 18 and above to be able to join. If you're looking to find people with shared interests, you can find groups for specific activities (say, video or board gaming) or create your own that will be accessible within the Neighborhood tab. 

The section will also have a Recommendations feature where you can find suggestions from the community for local places to explore. You can vote on polls for your favorite places and businesses in the area, as well, or check out what others are voting for if you're new to the neighborhood.

Facebook will show a screen reminding you to be kind and inclusive when you join a group. "Make neighbors feel welcome, regardless of their race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity or ability," the notice reads. Neighborhoods will have moderators to police posts, and users will be able to report posts, which Facebook could remove if they truly violate the website's community guidelines. 

That Patton's introduction to Neighborhoods discusses the new feature's moderation and safety measures does't come as a surprise. A lot of people use online platforms to spew racism and hatred, and companies have to think of ways to deal with the issue. Nextdoor, for instance, recently introduced "anti-racism notification," which pops up if it detects phrases such as "All Lives Matter" or "Blue Lives Matter" and will prompt the author to reconsider using such language. Last year, the service also pulled the "Forward to Police" feature, since it was being used to make racially-biased reports.

  • YouTube is testing automatic translations in the user's native language

    YouTube is reportedly testing automatic translations in local languages across video titles, descriptions, and closed captions.

  • Adidas' latest 3D-printed soles flex to push you forward

    Adidas has unveiled the 4DFWD, the latest model from its high-tech running division, created in partnership with the 3D printing company Carbon.

  • HTC will reportedly unveil Vive Focus 3 Business Edition and Pro 2 at Vivecon

    HTC is gearing up to launch two new enterprise virtual reality headsets at Vivecon this month, according to Protocol.

  • Google leaks its own 'Pixel Buds A-Series' with new fast pairing tech

    Google inadvertently revealed a new set of Pixel Buds that are coming soon.

  • Valve adds a $1 per month stat tracking service to 'CS:GO'

    In the patch notes for the game's latest update, Valve devotes a single line to CS:GO 360 Stats, a new $1 per month subscription service that'll get you access to match analytics from your competitive, premier and wingman games.

  • Tesla may have paid $3 to buy patents for making cleaner EV batteries

    Public records found by TechCrunch show a small Toronto-based startup called Springpower International sold several patent applications to Tesla.

  • The best work-from-home and office essentials for graduates

    Here’s a list of the best work-from-home and office essentials for your graduates, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.

  • The Morning After: Disney reveals a better kind of lightsaber

    Today’s headlines: Apple hires former Google AI scientist who left after ethics turmoil, Google leaks its own 'Pixel Buds A-Series' with new fast pairing tech, Donald Trump is back on social media, almost.

  • Donald Trump's response to social media bans is... a blog

    Mere hours before Facebook's Oversight Board announced its ruling as to whether or not it will allow the former president back onto its platform, Trump seized the initiative and unveiled a brand new communications platform of his very own.

  • Instagram rolls out its auto-captioning sticker in Stories

    After some people got a chance to see the feature early, Instagram is adding a new sticker to Stories that allows English-speaking users to add auto-generated captions to their videos.

  • Facebook’s Oversight Board says Trump ban was appropriate

    Facebook's Oversight Board has published its ruling on the suspension.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Eyeing Fed Speakers, Friday’s Jobs Report

    If the hawkish Fedspeak gains traction then rates could go up, the dollar could strengthen, leaving little incentive to buy gold.

  • Investment Firm KKR Tops Earnings Estimates; Target Price $60

    U.S.-based investment firm KKR & Co reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of 2021, largely driven by a higher level of carried interest and an increase in transaction and management fees.

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Tuesday as investors dumped megacap growth stocks to seek shelter in more defensive parts of the market, amid concerns on rising interest rate and uncertainty over an upcoming jobs report. Highly valued technology-related companies including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc sold off across the board, with Apple falling the most by 3.54%.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bulls Hoping for Hawkish Tone from Fed Speakers

    We’re looking for the volatility to continue partly due to the bank holiday in Japan, and as traders prepare for Friday’s U.S. payrolls report.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

  • Shell Sells U.S. Refinery in Latest Divestment

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc reached an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp. for $350 million in the latest major divestment for the European oil giant that’s moving away from processing crude.The U.S. refiner will also pay an estimated $150 million to $180 million for the hydrocarbon inventories at the facility near Anacortes, Washington, according to a HollyFrontier statement. The transaction also includes on-site co-generation and logistical assets.Shell is shrinking its refining portfolio as it adjusts its holdings to better align with a lower-carbon future. The company is instead focusing on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals.In September, the European major said it would retain only six downstream facilities including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, paring back from 14. Shell then said in November it was shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana amid the devastating impacts from the pandemic on the fuel industry.HollyFrontier said it expects to fund the takeover with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand. The deal should be closed by the fourth quarter.“Puget Sound Refinery will complement our existing refining business, with sales into premium product markets and advantaged access to Canadian crude,” HollyFrontier Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings said in the statement.(Corrects refinery location in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.