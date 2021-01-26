U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,838.75
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,789.00
    -79.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,440.50
    -35.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,152.50
    -8.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.69
    -0.08 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2145
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0400
    -0.0510 (-4.67%)
     

  • Vix

    23.19
    +1.28 (+5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7100
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,681.25
    +312.97 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.16
    -15.74 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,638.85
    -56.22 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,603.30
    -218.99 (-0.76%)
     

Facebook News launches in the UK, the first international market for its curated news portal

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

As the United Kingdom prepares to sharpen its focus on how it regulates big tech companies, Facebook is taking a big step up in the role it plays in presenting media to the U.K. public, and into how it works with the country's media industry.

Today it is launching Facebook News in the U.K., Facebook's first market outside of the U.S. for its dedicated, curated news portal -- accessed, like the U.S. version, through a tab in the Android or iOS app menu.

The portal will launch with content from hundreds of local and national media organizations including Channel 4 News, Daily Mail Group, DC Thomson, Financial Times, Sky News and Telegraph Media Group. The Economist, The Guardian, The Independent, STV and hundreds of local news sites from Archant, Iliffe, JPI Media, Midlands News Association, and Reach, as well as "lifestyle" titles GQ, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Vogue and others were announced in an earlier list of partners last year.

Again, as with the U.S. version, users will be provided a list of curated top stories of the day; a list of personalized stories based on news sources you might already follow or interests you have (these might be from publications you don't already follow); and dedicated news sections for sports, entertainment, health and science and technology. Users can indicate when they like stories, or when they want to hide them to train the algorithms better.

Facebook has confirmed to us that it will be working with a service called Upday to curate the stories that appear on News. "The product is a mix of curated, top stories and personalized links chosen by algorithm," a spokesperson said. Upday appears to be a joint collaboration between German publisher Axel Springer and Samsung, which also runs a news service on its phones powered by it.

It is not clear what the financial terms of the deal is between Facebook and Upday, but reportedly, the licensing deals Facebook is cutting with publishers to place their content in News collectively run into the tens of millions of pounds, with the biggest publishers making millions a year from the the agreements. While those figures might pale to what Facebook makes in ad revenues globally -- that reaches into the tens of billions of dollars quarterly -- they represent significant sums for the beleaguered U.K. media industry.

People have long used newsfeeds on Facebook and other social sites to catch up with news while also browsing posts from friends, Groups and Pages that they follow. Facebook News aims to take that a step further, as a curated page for links and headlines from hundreds of publications in the country to provide users of its mobile apps a one-stop place to read the stories of the moment.

Social media continues to be a major source of news for consumers, but as we've seen, a very skewed and flawed source at that.

Within that context, Facebook says that its intention with Facebook News is to provide a more balanced and dedicated mix of news to people beyond what they might encounter in their newsfeeds, while also tailoring it to users' interests.

It also helps that Facebook News provides yet another way for Facebook -- which has made efforts in video, entertainment content, mentoring and job-hunting, Nextdoor-style community listings, peer-to-peer selling, and more -- to continue diversifying away from the Newsfeed for those who have grown bored with that: now, people can come to the Facebook app to browse news, too.

Still, this international expansion has been a long time coming: Facebook News first launched as a test in the US more than a year ago, in October 2019, before rolling out to all users last June.

No word from Facebook on how many users or engagement the U.S. version of Facebook News has picked up, except that "it has grown steadily," according to a spokesperson.

It's not clear why there's been such a long gap between its first efforts in the U.S. and the U.K. launch today, but Facebook has had more going on in addition to securing those licensing deals to roll out in this market.

Launching a new news portal, with the message that it's designed to "help" publishers, takes on a new dimension when you consider that Facebook has also been in the crosshairs of regulators in Europe, who have been on a long-term mission to scrutinize the reach of big tech companies. In the UK, that is soon taking the form of a new "pro-competition" Digital Market Unit that will re-examine the role companies like Facebook and Google play in advertising, media and more.

Whether those regulatory moves will impact how a service like Facebook News works, or what revenue cuts and usage data are shared with news partners, remains to be seen.

In the meantime, it's full speed ahead for more scaling: Facebook confirmed plans last year that its long-term aim is for a bigger international expansion for Facebook News, with the longer list of countries including Brazil, France, Germany, and India. In a blog post today, Facebook's director of news partnerships in Europe, Jesper Doub, confirmed France and Germany were next in line for Facebook News, although no launch dates were specified.

Latest Stories

  • Goldman Sachs warns of a dangerous bubble in these 39 stocks

    Goldman Sachs sounds the alarm on some very hot tech stocks.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Your Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • Your next stimulus check: Congress to speed along $1,400 payments this week

    Speaker Pelosi and other leaders want quick approval. How soon could you get more money?

  • Jim Cramer on GameStop: ‘The mechanics of the market are breaking down. … I’ve never seen the guns like this. They can break shorts.’

    KEY WORDS Jim Cramer appears to be flabbergasted by GameStop’s epic run. Trading by individual investors has led to massive rises in the Texas-based videogame retailer’s stock, which has quadrupled in 2021.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Invests in Two Deals in One Day During SPAC Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Serial blank-check dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya has doubled down on SPACs and has now participated in at least half a dozen deals that his own blank-check vehicles aren’t even involved in.On Monday, Palihapitiya, the former Facebook Inc. executive and venture capitalist, invested in two companies going public via a special purpose acquisition company -- smart lockmaker Latch Inc. and solar lender Sunlight Financial LLC -- through the equity raised to support the deals. That’s on top of the six blank-check vehicles he’s helped raise.Latch and Sunlight were just two of the five companies that announced they were going public via a SPAC on Monday, in deals worth a combined $15.4 billion including debt. The flurry of mergers come after a record year for blank-check companies that shows no sign of stopping. with more than $15 billion raised in fresh capital already this month. SPACs raised more than $79 billion in the U.S. in 2020 -- more than the combined total in all previous years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.While the amount Palihapitiya invested in two of the Monday deals couldn’t immediately be learned, he tweeted Jan. 21 that he was leading a private investment in public equity -- or PIPE -- for an undisclosed deal that turned out to be Latch. The SPAC, backed by New York-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer, raised an additional $190 million from investors including Palihapitiya, BlackRock Inc. and D1 Capital Partners.Sunlight agreed to go public through a merger with a vehicle backed by Apollo Global Management Inc. The SPAC raised $250 million from Palihapitiya, Coatue and BlackRock, among others. SPACs announce PIPE investments when they do a deal to help finance it and support its closing.Shares in most of the blank-check companies that announced a deal Monday climbed. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. jumped as much as 90% after the Latch transaction was revealed, and traded up 43% at 2:01 p.m. in New York. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, which is merging with Sunlight, jumped as much as 45%, while ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. climbed 36% on its deal with advertising-tech firm Taboola Inc. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. climbed as much as 13% after announcing a $7.3 billion deal with Alight Solutions.Landcadia Holdings III Inc., which announced a deal with Hillman Group Inc., slipped slightly in afternoon trading, though it still trades above the $10-per-share price at which SPACs go public. Investors had already had a chance to trade the Hillman and Alight deals after earlier reports on the transactions.Palihapitiya isn’t the only investor showing up on multiple deals but he is one of the few individuals showing up so often in the public announcements. These transactions often attract big names, usually institutional investors such as BlackRock and Fidelity Management & Research Co. It’s possible other private investors are investing in SPAC mergers without disclosing their involvement.Palihapitiya is dabbling in many sectors through these investments. Other SPAC deals he’s contributed to in the past few months include 3D printing company Desktop Metal Inc., rare earth company MP Materials Corp., electric bus manufacturer Proterra Inc. and car insurance company Metromile Inc., statements showed.(Updates with money raised by SPACs in 2020 in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the definition of PIPE.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Best Vanguard Funds for Retirement

    A mix of choices for investorsMutual funds can help diversify your retirement portfolio, whether you're looking for growth through equity exposure or dividend income. Vanguard has a reputation for offering low-cost index funds and exchange-traded funds to help investors achieve their retirement goals.

  • Millennials Love 5 Overlooked Stocks That Are Beating Tesla

    Millennials still love Tesla — it's their favorite S&P 500 stock — but they're actually making much more money on their five other top picks.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how to protect your finances from the pandemic

    Listening to Buffett, you can pick up these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now, With Earnings Due Soon?

    With earnings turning around in 2021 and the stock making a notable move, is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.

  • Sorrento Stock Has Multiple Catalysts in Play; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Some companies favor a "do one job and do it well" approach. However, that is not the Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) way. While being laser-focused on just one objective can have its advantages, having a wider-based remit can be just as effective, if done well. That is certainly the opinion of Alliance Global analyst James Molloy when evaluating Sorrento’s prospects. “SRNE combines one of the most active and promising pipelines in the COVID space with a potentially transformative non-opioid pain pipeline, and adds in a deep oncology pipeline,” the analyst said. “Most of SRNE's pipeline has significant catalysts over the next 1-4 quarters, with multiple late-stage clinical data read-outs and multiple potential Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) launches as well.” So, what’s on offer from the Sorrento menu in the near-term? The company has already filed an EUA for COVI-STIX, a 15-minute nasal swab antigen test for SARS-CoV-2, in the US and Mexico, and the test could be launched as early as 1H21. Accurate COVID tests are still needed in the US and around the globe, and Molloy expects the assay to gain EUA approval and could “rapidly approach $500M in sales as soon as 2022.“ SRNE's 8-minute SARS-CoV-2 antibody test COVID-TRACK could swiftly follow in its footsteps with an EUA anticipated to be filed in the year’s first half, too. “This could easily be another $500million+ near term opportunity,” Molloy said. Furthermore, the company’s two neutralizing antibody treatments, COVI-DROPS and COVI-AMG, against SARS-CoV-2, could be launched in 2022. Each of these, as well, have the potential to bring in more than $500 million in sales, according to the analyst The company’s non-opioid pain pipeline also has several late-stage catalysts. Fast tracked by the FDA, Phase 3 data for sciatica pain candidate SP-102 should be available this year, while RTX for OsteoArthritis (OA) knee pain and intractable cancer pain will kick-off Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, respectively, in 2021. Both target “substantial market opportunities.” Last but not least is Abivertinib, the company's oncology lead candidate, indicated for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and B-cell lymphomas, and currently in Phase 3 trials in China with top line data anticipated in 1H21. To this end, based on the progress of the company's pipeline, Molloy sees significant gains in SRNE's future. The analyst rates the stock a Buy and his $35 price target implies a hefty 277% upside. (To watch Molloy’s track record, click here) Overall, Sorrneto currently has few, yet very positive analysts tracking its progress. With Buy ratings only – 3, in total - the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. There’s plenty of upside projected, too; At $28.67, the average price target suggests gains of ~209% over the next 12 months. (See SRNE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 'I love you guys': Redditor betting on GameStop claimed to use profits to pay off student loans

    Student loan borrowers are riding the Reddit-fuelled GameStop (GME) wave, betting that they’ll be able to use the profits to pay off their debt.

  • GameStop shares go on rollercoaster ride to close 18% higher

    GameStop (GME) shares went through a massive short squeeze, spiking more than 130% on Monday and prompting trading halts before dipping briefly into negative territory. Shares of the video game retailer closed up 18% at $76.79 each.

  • AMD Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What To Expect.

    The chip maker is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. Analysts expect the company to post sales of $3.02 billion, up 42% from a year ago.

  • Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration set to take the wheel, this year could be even bigger

  • Jim Cramer: Buy GameStop For What It's Worth

    Oddly it might be an anthem for the younger investors who have flooded the Wall Street Bets site with positive commentary about GameStop , the long-in-decline brick and mortar store that has been the target of perpetual shorts all the way down from $47 five years ago to $4 in 2020. Not that long ago, many on Wall Street considered GameStop a goner. Until an important confluence of events occurred, starting with a shortage of the new Playstation and Xbox devices, devices that GameStop features, and the addition of Ryan Cohen, the founder of the phenomenally success Chewy , to the board of GameStop just last week.

  • I Do Not Need My IRA RMD. Can I Put It in a Roth IRA?

    You can use your traditional IRA's required minimum distributions (RMDs) to contribute to a Roth IRA if you also have enough earned income.

  • 'Peak Stupidity': The End Of The GameStop Short Squeeze Trade?

    A handful of heavily shorted stocks experienced extremely volatile trading on Monday morning, leading some experts to speculate the 2021 short squeeze trade may have finally run out of steam. The poster child of the short squeeze trade, video game retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), traded as high as $159.18 on Monday before dropping back below $79. Meanwhile, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) initially spiked as high as $22.55 before trading back below $20.50. BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) initially jumped to $20.83 before dropping back to $17.30. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE: BBBY) rocketed all the way up to $47.73 but then pulled back to $31.0. Explaining The Action: Benzinga PreMarket Prep co-host Dennis Dick and Tim Quast, founder and CEO of ModernIR and Market Structure Edge, discussed the short squeeze trade on Monday morning’s show. “There are people arguing with me that GameStop’s fundamentals have totally turned around and this price is justified. And I’m trying to say this has absolutely nothing to do with company fundamentals in a move like GameStop,” Dick said. Related Link: GameStop's Power Surge: Will WallStreetBets Or The Short Sellers Come Out On Top? Citron Research editor Andrew Left has taken a lot of heat from critics since taking a short position and setting a $20 price target for GameStop earlier this month. Quast said the difficulties Left and other small-time retail traders face in timing these huge runs is that they don’t have access to the same real-time information that large market makers like Citadel Securities do. In addition, the market makers don’t have to play by the same rules. “This is something that traders often don’t understand," Quast said. "There is a market-making exemption for the Citadels and the Two Sigma’s and the Morgan Stanleys and the Goldman Sachs of the world where they don’t have to locate stock to short like you and I would...They have been granted an SEC exemption as market makers from having to locate shares. They can manufacture them." “This is how a stock can behave crazily. How is it possible that GameStop is up 817% prior to today...just in the last 90 days?” Quast said. Short Interest Vs. Short Volume: Quast said there are important reasons for these exceptions to the normal trading rules for market makers, who are responsible for maintaining liquidity in the stock market. But traders must understand what’s actually going on. “Citadel is going to know what the buy-sell balance is, and when it reaches a point of equilibrium, Citadel will shift short and we will see a mean reversion for GameStop. And the only way you will see that is by watching short volume, not short interest. It will be three weeks out of date, and it’s absolutely meaningless as a measure of float or total shares outstanding,” Quast said. Quast said these “manufactured” shares produced by market makers are responsible for stocks like GameStop temporarily having short interest well above 100%. Is This The End? The wild trading action on Monday comes the same day Goldman Sachs issued a note pointing out potential bubble valuations in 39 stocks. Goldman named Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) among the most overvalued stocks in the market based on projected 2022 enterprise value-to-sales ratios. At around 10 a.m. on Monday, many of the heavily shorted stocks associated with the recent squeeze began to reverse course, including GameStop. On Twitter, Dick speculated that the short squeeze trade may have finally capitulated to the upside. “It's cooling off rapidly in last 5 minutes. I think we just topped out,” he wrote. “We just saw ‘Peak Stupidity’ and everyone is learning the hard way right now.” Benzinga’s Take: The GameStop run among retail traders has worked like a charm up to this point and has likely forced plenty of retail short sellers to cover their positions at large losses. However, successfully timing the entry and exit points in highly volatile short squeezes can be extremely difficult, even for professional traders. Photo by Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold Sep 2020Telsey Advisory GroupUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop's Power Surge: Will WallStreetBets Or The Short Sellers Come Out On Top?Citron's Andrew Left Says GameStop Is 'Pretty Much In Terminal Decline'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop stock mania will end very badly: expert

    Value investor Bill Smead pulls no punches in his view on the speculative mania unfolding in GameStop shares

  • Cathie Wood: More Tech Companies Will Adopt Bitcoin Treasury Reserves

    Wood said large companies are asking her if they should follow Square's lead.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Wells Fargo Says Are Ready to Bounce

    The biotech sector has started the year with a bang. The industry benchmark, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB), is up ~11% so far in January -- far better than the S&P 500's 3% return. Covering the sector for Wells Fargo, 5-star analyst Jim Birchenough is upbeat about what he sees. “Overall, we see roughly 20% to 30% additional upside for the sector by historical metrics and would argue that accelerating pace of innovation and greater pipeline de-risking should ultimately support higher returns on investment,” Birchenough noted. An environment like that will be manna from heaven for any investor interested in pharmaceutical stocks; an improved political climate will just add some icing to this cake. “While a split House and Senate supporting continued legislative inertia would have been best received, in terms of maintaining a positive status quo for biotechnology growth, we believe that value proposition for emerging biotechnology therapeutics should win-out under any administration and House/Senate mix,” Birchenough added. With this in mind, we wanted to check out some of Wells Fargo's recent picks in the biotech space to see if the investment firm could steer us towards any game-changers. After running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that two recently scored Buy ratings from the rest of the Street, enough to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) We will start with Karuna Therapeutics, a specialty pharma company whose focus is mental health. Specifically, Karuna works on the development of new drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia and dementia-related psychoses (DRP). With a potential patient base exceeding 2.7 million people, this is a large market. And the state of current treatment options is widely considered less than satisfactory. Medication side effects are severe, while therapeutic effects are less than desired. This leaves an opening for a company that can put a new, more effective, treatment on the market. Karuna is currently enrolling the pivotal Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 Study of its leading drug candidate, KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in adults with schizophrenia. KarXT has showed a differentiated safety profile and efficacy in Phase 2 data. Furthermore, Phase 1b data in healthy elderly volunteers for DRP remain on track for 2Q21. This solid pipeline, with a new drug in multiple studies to treat several aspects of a serious disorder, has piqued Wells Fargo's interest. Covering KRTX for the firm, analyst Jacob Hughes writes, “Karuna Therapeutics is our top idea in 2021. While KRTX shares have had an impressive run... we see a very attractive setup for the stock over the next couple years and several important catalysts in 2021 to drive the shares higher… We think the pipeline has been de-risked and we like the risk/reward at these levels as the value of KarXT is proved out.” To this end, Hughes rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $163 price target implies an upside of ~59% for the coming year. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. KRTX's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 6 Buys. The stock’s $138.80 average price target suggests a 35% upside from the current share price of $102.80. (See KRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Zymeworks, Inc. (ZYME) Vancouver-based Zymeworks is a clinical stage biotech involved in researching new drugs for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory diseases. The company focuses on biotherapeutics, drugs precisely engineered for their target diseases. The company’s lead candidate, zanidatamab, has indications for biliary tract cancer, breast cancer, and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. The drug is in Phase 1/2 testing for these cancers. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, like zanidatamab, is an HER2 bispecific antibody in early stage study as a solid tumor treatment. Initial data will be presented at an investor event on January 27. Based on Zymeworks’ recent study results, Wells Fargo’s Jim Birchenough writes, “[We] expect zanidatamab to differentiate from current HER2 standards by virtue of depth of response in both refractory and frontline patients and to attract a prominent partner to pursue neoadjuvant and adjuvant breast cancer studies, and for ZW49 go-forward dose to demonstrate consistent responses to support further development, with upside potential from additional dose escalation.” In line with his bullish stance, Birchenough rates ZYME an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his price target, at $71, implies a ~47% growth ahead. (To watch Birchenough’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, it appears that other analysts are generally on the same page. With 4 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months, the consensus rating comes in as a Strong Buy. In addition, the $60.82 average price target implies ~26% upside from current levels. (See ZYME stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.