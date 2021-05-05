U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,177.38
    +12.72 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,172.77
    +39.74 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,703.32
    +69.82 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.29
    -29.17 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.27
    +0.58 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.80
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.53
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2015
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6090
    +0.0170 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1630
    -0.1420 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,975.43
    +215.61 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,435.41
    +30.10 (+2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.22
    +86.05 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Facebook’s Oversight Board says Trump ban was appropriate

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·7 min read
Still image of Facebook's Oversight Board logo

The Oversight Board, Facebook's so-called supreme court for deciding issues around moderation policy, has decided to offer qualified support for the suspension handed down to former US president Donald Trump. In a statement, the Board said that it was appropriate to restrict access to his account, but that the "indeterminate and standardless penalty" was not. In short, while Facebook acted properly in the short-term, it cannot simply decide to permanently ban a user without a policy explaining why. 

In its findings, the Board said that the "indefinite" suspension was not appropriate because it's not permissible for Facebook to hand out arbitrary bans. Because Facebook has no defined policies and procedure in this area, and indefinite suspensions are not outlined in the company's policies, the Board has called on Facebook to "review this matter" and "justify a proportionate response that is consistent" with the company's rules. It added that Facebook had a responsibility to "create necessary and proportionate penalties" to deal with severe violations of its rules. 

On January 6th, 2021, a group of protestors stormed the United States Capitol Building with the reported intention of halting the certification of the 2020 General Election. Trump had, earlier that day, made a speech implying that VP Mike Pence should “do the right thing” by halting the certification. He added that protestors should “fight like hell,” or “you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Not long after, officials would be escorted from the Capitol Building as rioters breached the perimeter, with five people dying in the process. Trump would subsequently post messages that denounced the violence but maintained a position that the certification was invalid. 

On January 7th, Facebook and Instagram, as well as a number of other social media outlets, imposed restrictions on the (then) president. The justification was that Trump’s postings could be seen as encouragement for further violence, leading to the temporary ban. Shortly afterward, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote that “Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor.” He added that the ban on accessing his Facebook and Instagram pages would last “indefinitely and at least the next two weeks under the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

On January 8th, Twitter announced that it would permanently suspend Donald Trump's personal Twitter account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." The suspension was a watershed, given the number of exceptions that were carved out by multiple platforms beforehand. In the run-up to the 2016 election, and during the presidency, Facebook created an exemption for content that would otherwise violate its acceptable use policies. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he didn’t want to be an arbiter of truth, and said that content deemed “newsworthy” would remain online. In mid-2020, the company amended its policy, saying that it would "label" content that violated its policy rather than remove it — although it did remove a Trump post from mid-2020 under the aegis of stamping out COVID-19 misinformation.

On January 21st, Facebook referred the case, number 2020-001-FB-FBR to the Oversight Board both to rule on the suspension, and also to offer “policy recommendations from the Board on suspensions where the user is a political leader.” Specifically, Facebook submitted the following two questions:

  1. Considering Facebook's values, specifically its commitment to voice and safety, did it correctly decide on January 7, 2021, to prohibit Donald J. Trump's access to posting content on Facebook and Instagram for an indefinite amount of time?

  2. In addition to the board's determination on whether to uphold or overturn the indefinite suspension, Facebook welcomes observations or recommendations from the Board about suspensions when the user is a political leader. 

The Oversight Board said that a five-person panel would investigate and decide on the matter, and that decision was subsequently ratified by a majority of members. Facebook, at the time, said that it would abide by the decision, and is bound to implement the decision within seven days. Trump has, in the meantime, developed his own platform as an extension of his own website, which we can publish to without fear of moderation. 

The Board had, initially, committed to making its decision within 90 days of the referral, which put the deadline at April 21st. On April 16th, however, it said that it would need to delay the judgment in order to review “all comments” made on the case, since it received 9,666 through the consultation period. On Monday, May 3rd, it announced that the decision would be published at 9am ET on May 5th

In its judgment, the Board said that it agreed that the posts Trump made in the aftermath of the Capitol Riot "severely violated" Facebook's community standards. It said that Trump's remarks praising the rioters "violated Facebook's rules prohibiting praise or support of people engaged in violence." It added that by baselessly perpetuating the claim that the election's results were fraudulent, "Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible." 

Facebook’s detractors have said that whatever the Oversight Board decides, the whole affair has been a public-relations move. The Real Oversight Board, a group that represents several of the social network’s critics, said that the ruling was a “smokescreen.” In a statement, published Monday, it said that the board is a “Facebook-paid, Facebook-appointed body created by Facebook to use to launder its most politically sensitive decisions.” It added that “Trump has violated Facebook’s terms of service repeatedly, incited hate, spread disinformation, fomented violence and been used as a model for other authoritarian leaders to abuse Facebook. He should be banned forever.”

The Oversight Board seems to agree on that point, saying that "In applying a vague, standardless penalty and then referring this case to the Board to resolve, Facebook seeks to avoid its responsibilities." It added that it "declines Facebook's request and insists that Facebook apply and justify a defined penalty." It has given the social network six months to conduct a review of its actions in this matter and the gaps in its policies. In addition, the Board recommends that political speech needs to be moderated by "specialized staff who are familiar with the linguistic and political context" who are both properly resourced and protected from political, economic and internalinterference

Interestingly, as well as criticizing Facebook's conduct in this affair, the Board also said that Facebook's exceptions made toward notable individuals may not be helpful. In the judgment, it said "It is not always useful to draw a firm distinction between political leaders and other influential users, recognizing that other users with large audiences can also contribute to serious risks of harm." It added that Facebook needed to "address widespread confusion about how decisions relating to influential users are made." 

The Oversight Board has also called for Facebook to conduct a "comprehensive review" of its contribution to the narrative of electoral fraud. "This should be an open reflection on the design and policy choices that Facebook has made that may allow its platform to be abused."

Sir Nick Clegg, Facebook's VP of Global Affairs, has already penned a response saying that Facebook is "pleased the board has recognized that the unprecedented circumstances justified the exceptional measure we took." He added that Facebook will now consider the Board's criticism concerning the seemingly arbitrary nature of the penalty, and will "carefully review [the Board's] recommendations."

This breaking news story is developing, please refresh for more information.

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube is testing automatic translations in the user's native language

    YouTube is reportedly testing automatic translations in local languages across video titles, descriptions, and closed captions.

  • Adidas' latest 3D-printed soles flex to push you forward

    Adidas has unveiled the 4DFWD, the latest model from its high-tech running division, created in partnership with the 3D printing company Carbon.

  • Signal tried to use Facebook's targeted advertising data against it

    Signal is accusing Facebook of disabling its ad account after it tried to expose its ad targeting practices.

  • Facebook oversight board 'insists' company review Trump's indefinite suspension

    Facebook's oversight board has ruled on its decision on whether or not former-President Trump should be allowed back on its platform.

  • Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Trump’s account, but says company must clarify penalty

    Facebook's oversight board upheld the company's decision to restrict former President Donald Trump's access to to Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, but said that the company must clarify whether it intends the penalty to be permanent or temporary.

  • Google leaks its own 'Pixel Buds A-Series' with new fast pairing tech

    Google inadvertently revealed a new set of Pixel Buds that are coming soon.

  • Facebook sets its sights on Nextdoor with new Neighborhoods feature

    Facebook is testing Neighborhoods, a Nextdoor-like feature that gives you a way to join community-based groups, in Canada.

  • Disney offers a very brief glimpse of a 'working' lightsaber

    Disney has revealed the retractable lighsaber you'll see when Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens at Walt Disney World Resort in 2022.

  • Tesla may have paid $3 to buy patents for making cleaner EV batteries

    Public records found by TechCrunch show a small Toronto-based startup called Springpower International sold several patent applications to Tesla.

  • Will Smith's next YouTube series is all about how he got fit

    "Best Shape of My Life" leads YouTube's new original lineup.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Eyeing Fed Speakers, Friday’s Jobs Report

    If the hawkish Fedspeak gains traction then rates could go up, the dollar could strengthen, leaving little incentive to buy gold.

  • Investment Firm KKR Tops Earnings Estimates; Target Price $60

    U.S.-based investment firm KKR & Co reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of 2021, largely driven by a higher level of carried interest and an increase in transaction and management fees.

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Tuesday as investors dumped megacap growth stocks to seek shelter in more defensive parts of the market, amid concerns on rising interest rate and uncertainty over an upcoming jobs report. Highly valued technology-related companies including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc sold off across the board, with Apple falling the most by 3.54%.

  • USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bulls Hoping for Hawkish Tone from Fed Speakers

    We’re looking for the volatility to continue partly due to the bank holiday in Japan, and as traders prepare for Friday’s U.S. payrolls report.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

  • Shell Sells U.S. Refinery in Latest Divestment

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc reached an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp. for $350 million in the latest major divestment for the European oil giant that’s moving away from processing crude.The U.S. refiner will also pay an estimated $150 million to $180 million for the hydrocarbon inventories at the facility near Anacortes, Washington, according to a HollyFrontier statement. The transaction also includes on-site co-generation and logistical assets.Shell is shrinking its refining portfolio as it adjusts its holdings to better align with a lower-carbon future. The company is instead focusing on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals.In September, the European major said it would retain only six downstream facilities including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, paring back from 14. Shell then said in November it was shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana amid the devastating impacts from the pandemic on the fuel industry.HollyFrontier said it expects to fund the takeover with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand. The deal should be closed by the fourth quarter.“Puget Sound Refinery will complement our existing refining business, with sales into premium product markets and advantaged access to Canadian crude,” HollyFrontier Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings said in the statement.(Corrects refinery location in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.