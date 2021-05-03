U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,206.59
    +25.42 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,131.69
    +256.84 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,039.08
    +76.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.45
    +12.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.27
    +0.69 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +27.40 (+1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    26.96
    +1.09 (+4.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2076
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    -0.0350 (-2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    +0.0102 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9490
    -0.3900 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,827.21
    +946.14 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,402.95
    +9.29 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Facebook's Oversight Board will issue its ruling on Trump's ban this week

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·2 min read

Facebook's Oversight Board has delivered its ruling on the company's indefinite ban on Donald Trump. After a delay, partially to review the more than 9,000 public comments people submitted to this case, the Oversight Board has announced that it'll release its decision on Trump's ban this Wednesday, May 5th, at 9AM ET. 

Theoretically, this should be the final word on Trump's future on the platform — both Facebook and the Oversight Board have made it clear that the board's decisions are final and Facebook is unable to overturn them. Of course, if the board says that Trump's ban will stay in place, it's not hard to imagine the former president making a stink and trying to find an avenue to get back on Facebook.

Facebook first locked Trump out of his Facebook and Instagram accounts for 24 hours, shortly after the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. The company quickly decided to ban him indefinitely; it first said it would last at least until President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th. The day after the inauguration, Facebook announced its Oversight Board would decide if the suspension should be continued or not and that Trump was to stay removed from the platforms until that decision was made.

As of today, the Oversight Board has ruled on a total of eight cases, overturning Facebook's decision in six of them. The Trump case is a different animal, though — while these prior decisions were regarding specific posts on Facebook that were removed, the board hasn't yet ruled on something as broad as removing a user permanently, let alone one with such a high profile.

Recommended Stories

  • My to-read list exploded thanks to free books through the Libby app

    Kris Naudus describes how the Libby library app helped restore her sanity during lockdown.

  • Biden task force to start reunifying migrant families separated under Trump

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the administration is committed to reuniting "many more" families in coming months.

  • The best gifts for the new grads in your life

    Here’s a list of the best gifts for your new graduates, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.

  • Employee stock ownership has arrived on Africa’s startup scene

    Finding, attracting, and retaining top talent is a big challenge for tech startups in Africa. In the early years of Sokowatch, an e-commerce platform for informal retailers in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda, founder and CEO Daniel Yu wanted to find a way around this. A software developer originally from California, he understood the tech ecosystem in Silicon Valley, where he says talented people frequently leave big companies to work for small startups, with employee stock ownership plans serving as a major draw.

  • Why Steel Stocks Are Due for a Fall

    Steel prices can’t go up forever. Investors should steer themselves away from companies with more debt and a need to invest and favor those that have strong balance sheets.

  • North Carolina governor pardons man wrongfully convicted of murder

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday granted a pardon of innocence to a man who had been in prison since 1995 for two murders he didn't commit.The state of play: Darryl Anthony Howard, now 59, can file a claim with the North Carolina Industrial Commission to receive up to $750,000 in restitution, AP reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Howard was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder for the 1991 deaths of Doris Washington, 29, and her 13-year-old daughter Nishonda, as well as first-degree arson, per AP. He was sentenced to two consecutive 40-year terms.The victims also appeared to have been sexually assaulted. In 2009, Howard's attorneys tested rape kits related to the case and found new evidence that pointed to other suspects. While his sentence was thrown out in 2014, Howard remained in prison through August 2016 after DNA evidence proved he was not involved in the crimes. He was then exonerated and freed, per the News & Observer.The big picture: This is Cooper's sixth pardon of innocence since taking office in 2017, the governor's office said.What he's saying: "It is important to continue our efforts to reform the justice system and to acknowledge wrongful convictions," Cooper said, according to the News & Observer. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Verizon is selling its media business for $5 billion after splurging on AOL and Yahoo

    Verizon has agreed a deal to sell its "Verizon Media" unit — including Engadget — to the investment firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion.

  • Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

    Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday. Reports of possible links to very rare blood clots have dented confidence in the shot in Malaysia and elsewhere. AstraZeneca has pointed to regulator recommendations that the vaccine is safe and effective, though some countries have suspended its use due to rising unease or limited it to certain age groups.

  • Box adds Dolby's automated audio editing to its cloud-based collaboration tools

    The tech can help creatives quickly reduce background noise and make speech clearer at low cost.

  • Cindy McCain calls Arizona GOP election audit 'ludicrous'

    She criticizes Republicans who still refuse to accept President Donald Trump's defeat.

  • US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

    The Biden administration said Monday that four families that were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump's presidency will be reunited in the United States this week in what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calls “just the beginning” of a broader effort. Two of the four families include mothers who were separated from their children in late 2017, one Honduran and another Mexican, Mayorkas said, declining to detail their identities. Parents will return to the United States on humanitarian parole while authorities consider other longer-term forms of legal status, said Michelle Brane, executive director of the administration's Family Reunification Task Force.

  • Mouseketeer and 'The Rifleman' actor Johnny Crawford dies at 75

    Johnny Crawford, known for his role as Mark McCain as a child actor on "The Rifleman," has died. He was 75.

  • Biden Adviser Says Schools Will ‘Probably’ Reopen by Fall: ‘It’s an Unpredictable Virus’

    Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Biden, reiterated the president’s statement on Friday that schools will “probably” be fully open by September, in an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Host Jake Tapper asked Dunn whether the Biden administration could guarantee that all K-12 schools would be open “full-time” for “in-person learning” by the coming school year. Tapper also asked if the administration would push back on any party, including teachers unions, “who stake out any position to the contrary not backed up by science.” Dunn touted the fact that 80 percent of teachers in the U.S. have been vaccinated, but called for more vaccination in the general population before the new school year. Anita Dunn, an adviser to the President, says that schools should probably reopen in September if people continue to get vaccinated, adding that it is not absolute because "it's an unpredictable virus." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/VzvykrW7sB — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2021 Biden “said ‘probably,’ he didn’t say ‘absolutely,’ but given the science, if the vaccination program in this country proceeds — if people do go get their vaccines — he does believe that schools should be able to reopen in September,” Dunn said. “But he said ‘probably,’ he did not say ‘absolutely,’ because we’ve all seen this since, unfortunately, January of 2020: it’s an unpredictable virus.” Biden said schools should “probably all be open” by September in an interview with NBC News Today on Friday, adding that “there’s not overwhelming evidence that there’s much of a transmission among these young people.” The Biden administration has struggled to fully reopen school districts that moved to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, facing opposition from teachers unions in some of the nation’s largest districts. Currently, 4 percent of American schools are operating with fully-remote learning while 48 percent have hybrid remote and in-person learning, according to the American Enterprise Institute’s Return to Learn Tracker. Less than half the nation’s schools, at 47 percent, are operating with full in-person learning.

  • VW will design its own chips for self-driving cars

    VW will design its own chips for self-driving cars, taking cues from its rival Tesla as well as Apple.

  • States see potential federal windfall, go slow on road taxes

    Raising state taxes to improve roads and bridges is one of the few things many Republican and Democratic lawmakers have agreed on in recent years. State lawmakers across the country have proposed fewer than 170 transportation funding bills this year — barely half the amount proposed during the last post-election year of 2019, according to the association. — President Joe Biden signed a coronavirus relief package that includes $350 billion for state and local governments.

  • House runoff in Texas set between GOP's Wright, Ellzey

    A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is set between Republican Susan Wright, whose husband was the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and Republican Jake Ellzey. Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez was narrowly locked out of the runoff in Texas' 6th Congressional District, which has long been GOP territory. With nearly all votes counted, Sanchez had trailed Ellzey by 354 votes.

  • Uber, Pfizer, ViacomCBS, General Motors, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    It’s a busy week of first-quarter earnings reports with CVS, Pfizer, T-Mobile, Booking, General Motors, Uber, PayPal, Square, and ViacomCBS among 130 S&P 500 firms reporting.

  • Warren Buffett says Greg Abel is his likely successor at Berkshire Hathaway

    Buffett told CNBC that "the directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning." The 90-year-old Buffett has never publicly signaled any plan to step down. Abel has been a Berkshire vice chairman since 2018, after a decade building its Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit into a major U.S. power provider.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K towards our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.