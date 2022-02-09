U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,584.92
    +63.38 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,777.15
    +314.37 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,455.22
    +260.77 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.26
    +33.89 (+1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.79
    +0.43 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.10
    +7.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    -0.0290 (-1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4980
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,389.90
    +1,290.57 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,036.22
    +33.51 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Facebook parent Meta’s bet on the metaverse may never pay off

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RBLX
  • FB
  • AAPL

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Facebook parent Meta is making a risky bet on the metaverse

The hits keep coming for Facebook parent company Meta (FB). After a devastating earnings report last week, the company’s stock price has fallen off a cliff. And on Tuesday the precipitous drop pushed Meta’s market cap below $600 billion. A sharp decline from when it closed above $1 trillion in June 2021.

Meta has been plagued by a trio of problems: Facebook is bleeding users; Apple’s (AAPL) iOS privacy changes make it tougher to target you with ads; and shiny new competitors like viral video app TikTok are enticing people away from the app their grandmother still uses.

To turn things around, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is banking on Meta’s massive investments in the metaverse, a series of interactive online worlds that became 2021’s biggest buzz word.

But there’s no guarantee those investments — which amount to more than $20 billion — will ever pay off. The metaverse is still in its infancy, and while it’s receiving a lot of hype, consumer interest could stall like it did with virtual reality before it.

If Zuckerberg’s plan does pan out, though, he could turn Meta into more than a mere social media giant.

Meta’s metaverse bet could revive user growth

The metaverse, as envisioned by tech giants like Meta, is a series of interconnected online worlds that let users do everything from chat with friends to surf the open ocean.

But the technology has yet to attract the masses. Take a tour of big-name metaverse spaces like Decentraland, and chances are you’ll see plenty of empty space where you’d think other users would be. The most successful metaverse companies include the likes of Roblox (RBLX) and Epic Games’ “Fortnite,” which allow users to play games, chat, and even watch concerts.

An attendee stops to text next to Epic Games Fortnite sign at E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Epic Games' 'Fortnite' is an early example of a metaverse platform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

But Silicon Valley, and Wall Street, are betting the metaverse will be far more than that. Companies like Animoca, the parent company of the metaverse app Sandbox, hope users will access the metaverse to purchase clothes for their avatars, gamble cryptocurrencies, and see comedy shows with friends.

For its part, Meta aims to merge social media and the metaverse to let users live a kind of virtual life online. Zuckerberg envisions a metaverse where users can take the form of cartoon-style avatars and travel among virtual worlds unimpeded by the need to sign into different services and accounts.

It’s these kinds of experiences that Meta is banking on being its future growth engine. The company already sells its Quest 2 virtual reality headset, which gives users access to VR apps like “Beatsaber” as well as metaverse software like Meta’s Horizon World’s virtual social platform.

So far sales of the Quest 2 have been strong, with the Oculus app hitting the top spot in Apple’s App Store during the holiday season, though exact sales numbers aren’t available. To date, Zuckerberg says users have spent more than $1 billion on Oculus content.

The company is also rolling out its Horizon metaverse platform to more computing platforms to expand its reach outside of headset owners. All of these services reflect Meta’s new focus on the metaverse, which it made abundantly clear with its name change in October.

“Clearly with the name change that Facebook made in October... they signaled in fact that they're going full force ahead on the metaverse,” Forrester research director Mike Proulx told Yahoo Finance. “They really do believe that that is the future way in which people will engage online. So that is a big bet that they're making.”

An Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset and controllers, taken on September 28, 2020. (Photo by Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Meta's Quest 2 VR headset. (Photo by Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

It’s not just Meta that’s hoping the metaverse pays off. According to crypto investment firm Grayscale, the metaverse is estimated to be a $1 trillion revenue opportunity across everything from advertising and virtual events to sales of headsets.

But so far, the metaverse is mostly for early adopters. Average users, however, aren’t very interested. According to an August survey of 1,263 adults in the U.S. and U.K conducted by Forrester, just 23% of U.S. consumers and 17% of U.K. consumers expressed any interest in entering the metaverse. Others said they had no interest in it or still don’t understand it.

What’s more, there’s no clear understanding of what the metaverse will actually turn out to be. We’re so early in the technology’s life that everything prognosticators like Zuckerberg pitch to the public could fall flat.

We’ve seen it before with technologies that were supposed to change the world. I’m looking at you, 3D TVs and Google Glass.

Building the metaverse will cost Meta billions

Getting users to understand and want to take part in the metaverse isn’t the only problem for Meta, though. Building out the technology itself will also be costly.

In Q4 alone, Meta spent $3.3 billion on its Reality Labs business, which works on everything from the hardware to the software needed to power the metaverse. But that pales in comparison to the more than $20 billion the company spent throughout all of 2020 and 2021 on Reality Labs.

What’s more, best estimates put a fully built-out metaverse that lives up to the expectations Zuckerberg set during his October press conference at least 10 years away.

And according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, it will take some time for Meta to actually turn a profit on the tech.

FILE - Facebook employees take a photo with the company&#39;s new name and logo outside its headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, saw its stock plunge after-hours Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after reporting a rare decline in its fourth quarter profit due to a sharp increase in expenses. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta is investing billions into its metaverse campaign. But there's no guarantee it'll ever pay off. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

“Zuckerberg has major growth challenges ahead and metaverse monetization is still far off,” Ives said, adding that the company is likely to see “some dark days ahead.”

Even Zuckerberg admits that it’ll be some time before the company’s investments pay off. “This fully realized vision is still a ways off, and although the direction is clear, our path ahead is not perfectly defined,” he said during the company’s latest post-earnings conference call.

Despite that lack of clarity, Meta may have no choice but to reinvent itself. With stagnant user growth and increased competition from TikTok, Meta needs the metaverse to be everything Zuckerberg envisions. If it’s not, Facebook may just become as irrelevant as the social media sites like Friendster and MySpace that preceded it.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Meta shares rise, travel stocks up, Chinese EV makers rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an outlook on the market and tech, travel, pharmaceutical, and Chinese electric vehicle stocks.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?

  • Meta Is Now Calling Out Google Over Apple's App Privacy Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’

  • Microsoft Lays Out New App Store Rules as It Seeks Approval of Its Activision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. began to make the case in Washington for its purchase of game giant Activision Blizzard Inc., laying out new data-collection, competition and payment policies for its Xbox and Windows software stores that it says address regulators’ broader concerns about rival app stores.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Prepar

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Silicon Valley’s Congressman wants to rein in Big Tech in 3 areas

    Ro Khanna represents Silicon Valley is at the forefront of regulating Big Tech.

  • Samsung unveils 3 new Galaxy S phones as premium market share shrinks

    Samsung is trying to reclaim lost ground in the coveted high end of the smartphone market with a new lineup of Galaxy S models designed to appeal to consumers who are increasingly sharing videos of their antics on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other popular apps.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Jumped Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) are finally getting some love. Following a year-to-date beating that was worsened by the company's disappointing fourth-quarter guidance, the stock rose as much as 3.3% on Wednesday. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was up 2.6%.

  • ICJ orders Uganda to pay $325m for DR Congo occupation

    International judges blame Uganda for the death of 10-15,000 people between 1998 and 2003.

  • Lula’s Cheap-Fuel Pledge Threatens Petrobras’s Billion-Dollar Dividend Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- In the past four years Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras has gone from the world’s most indebted oil producer to showering profits on investors. A controversy over fuel prices on Brazil’s campaign trail is signaling the good times may not last. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’

  • Is It Worth Considering The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like The Gorman-Rupp Company ( NYSE:GRC ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date...

  • Why Fulgent Genetics Stock Plummeted 36.5% Last Month

    Shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) sank 36.5% amid turbulent trading for the broader market in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Fulgent's core business revolves around genetic testing, but the company has enjoyed surging sales and earnings thanks to its success at quickly bringing COVID-19 tests to market. Fulgent Genetics stock has regained a bit of ground early in February's trading.

  • Biden to launch new migrant detention program to curb for-profit spaces

    The Biden administration is poised to reshape the way the government tracks undocumented immigrants awaiting court proceedings, Axios has learned.Why it matters: There are nearly 180,000 undocumented immigrants in the U.S. already being monitored with ankle bracelets and other traceable devices. The administration is planning an expanded home confinement and curfew pilot program — with the aim of curbing for-profit detention spaces.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wi

  • Mammoth WVH Tease Upcoming Young Guns Tour With ‘Epiphany’ Video

    "It is also one of the most fun to play live and I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play it," Wolfgang Van Halen says of latest single

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock To Buy, and 1 To Sell

    There might be a broad decline in tech stocks right now, but that doesn't mean they're all a good value.

  • Never mind the stock drop. Mark Zuckerberg is still Facebook's absolute monarch

    Meta/Facebook's historic stock plunge slashed the company's value by roughly one-third over the past week and roiled markets but left one key figure unbowed: Founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg may be poorer, but he's no less powerful.Why it matters: Other CEOs facing such disasters have quit, or at least faced boardroom challenges or shareholder revolts. But Zuckerberg's ownership of a class of shares with special voting rights gives him effective and absolute control over the company.Get market news w

  • BlackRock Planning to Offer Crypto Trading, Sources Say

    The world’s largest asset manager is planning to let its clients trade crypto through the firm’s Aladdin investment platform, said one of the sources.

  • PayPal Forms a ‘Crypto, Blockchain & Digital Currencies Advisory Council’

    The PayPal council consists of six individuals bringing in knowledge and expertise from different sectors of the crypto and blockchain space.