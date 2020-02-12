Facebook will pay Reuters to fact-check Deepfakes and more

Eye-witness photos and videos distributed by news wire Reuters already go through an exhaustive media verification process. Now the publisher will bring that expertise to the fight against misinformation on Facebook. Today it launches the new Reuters Fact Check business unit and blog, announcing that it will become one of the third-party partners tasked with debunking lies spread on the social network.

The four-person team from Reuters will review user generated video and photos as well as news headlines and other content in English and Spanish submitted by Facebook or flagged by the wider Reuters editorial team. They'll then publish their findings on the new Reuters Fact Check blog, listing the core claim and why it's false, partially false, or true. Facebook will then use those conclusions to label misinformation posts as false and downrank them in the News Feed algorithm to limit their spread.

"I can't disclose any more about the terms of the financial agreement but I can confirm that they do pay for this service" Reuter's Director of Global Partnerships Jessica April tells me of the deal with Facebook. Reuters joins the list of US fact-checking partners that include The Associated Press, PolitiFact, Factcheck.org, and four others. Facebook offers fact-checking in over 60 countries, though often with just one partner like Agence France-Presse's local branches.

Reuters will have two fact-checking staffers in Washington D.C. and two in Mexico City. For reference, Reuters has over 25,000 employees [Update: 2,500 of which are journalists]. Reuters' Global Head of UGC Newsgathering Hazel Baker said the fact-checking team could grow over time, as it plans to partner with Facebook through the 2020 election and beyond. The fact checkers will operate separately from, though with learnings gleaned from, the 12-person media verification team.

Reuters Fact Check will review content across the spectrum of misinformation formats. "We have a scale. On one end is content that is not manipulated but has lost context -- old and recycled videos" Baker tells me, referencing lessons from the course she co-authored on spotting misinfo. Next up the scale are simplistically edited photos and videos that might be slowed down, sped up, spliced, or filtered. Then there's staged media that's been acted out or forged, like an audio clip recorded and maliciously attributed to a politician. Next is computer-generated imagery that can concoct content or ad fake things to a real video. "And finally there is synthetic or Deepfake video" which Baker said takes the most work to produce.

Baker acknowledged criticism of how slow Facebook is to direct hoaxes and misinformation to fact-checkers. While Facebook claims it can reduce the further spread of this content by 80% using downranking once content is deemed false, that doesn't account for all the views it gets before its submitted and fact-checkers reach it amongst deep queues of suspicious posts for them to moderate. "One thing we have as an advantage of Reuters is an understanding of the importance of speed" Baker insists. That's partly why the team will review content Reuters chooses based on the whole organization’s experience with fact-checking, not just what Facebook has submitted.

Unfortunately, one thing they won't be addressing is the widespread criticism over Facebook's policy of refusing to fact-check political ads, even if they combine sensational and defamatory misinformation paired with calls to donate to a campaign. "We wouldn't comment on that Facebook policy. That's ultimately up to them" Baker tells TechCrunch. We've called on Facebook to ban political ads, fact-check them or at least those from presidential candidates, limit microtargeting, and/or only allow campaign ads using standardized formats without room for making potentially misleading claims.

