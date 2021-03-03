U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

Facebook will start accepting political ads again on March 4th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Facebook will lift its ban on political ads, including those that touch on social issues, on March 4th, the company announced on Wednesday. The social media giant put the policy in place after polls for the 2020 presidential election closed on the night of November 3rd. At the time, Facebook said it put the ban in place to prevent misinformation and “confusion.” When former President Donald Trump refused to concede the election and the January 6th Capitol riot occurred, the company extended the prohibition — though it offered temporary wriggle room for the Georgia runoff.

Now, almost exactly five months after it was put in place, that ban is ending, with Facebook planning to start accepting new ads tomorrow morning. Google, which lifted its ban on political ads last month, followed a similar trajectory. For its part, Facebook appears open to the idea of revisiting its policies on the subject, noting it will take time over the next few months to examine how they work and decide if further changes are warranted.

  • Facebook to end ban on political ads in United States

    Facebook Inc will lift its temporary ban on political advertising in the United States on Thursday, the company said in a blog post https://www.facebook.com/business/news/facebook-ads-restriction-2020-us-election on Wednesday. The social media giant has had a months-long freeze on political, electoral and social ads, which it introduced as part of an effort to crack down on misinformation and abuses around the Nov. 3 elections. Facebook had temporarily lifted its ad pause in Georgia for the state's January runoff elections but put it back in place.

  • Facebook lifts ban on US political, social issue ads

    Facebook says it is lifting its ban on political and social-issue ads put in place after the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Political candidates, groups and others will be able to place ads on Facebook and Instagram beginning on Thursday. Restricting political advertisements following the November election was among the host of measures Facebook put in place last year in an attempt to ensure its platform is not used to sow chaos and spread misinformation.

  • Facebook to lift political ad ban imposed after November election

    Facebook will finally allow advertisers to resume running political and social issue ads in the U.S. on Thursday, according to a company update. The big picture: Facebook and rival Google instituted political ad bans to slow the spread of misinformation and curb confusion around the presidential election and its aftermath.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Google and Facebook both implemented political ad bans following poll closures on Nov. 3.Google lifted its political ad ban Dec. 10, allowing campaigns to run ads around the Georgia runoff election in January. It reinstated its political ad ban following the Capitol siege and then lifted it in late February. Facebook never fully lifted its political ad ban following the November election, but it did temporarily let advertisers run ads targeting Georgia voters about the state's Jan. 5 runoff elections, starting Dec. 16.Details: Facebook said that it put the temporary political ad ban in place after the November 2020 election to avoid confusion or abuse following Election Day. It admitted that its ban needed to include issue ads to be effective. Facebook said that it's hoping to spend some time refining the process to avoid any future confusion or concerns."Unlike other platforms, we require authorization and transparency not just for political and electoral ads, but also for social issue ads, and our systems do not distinguish between these categories," the company said in a blog post. "We’ve heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle. As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited."Between the lines: Some candidates and campaign officials expressed frustration with the ad bans, arguing that the bans limit transparency of digital political advertising broadly. Ad buyers expressed initial frustration with the lack of clarity around how ad bans would be implemented and when they would expire. The big picture: Google and Facebook are the two biggest digital platforms for political ads. Their bans over the past few months have meant that more advertisers have shifted dollars to other digital platforms, like smart TVs, that don't offer the same level of transparency.What's next: Facebook says advertisers who have completed the ad authorization process may submit new ads that require a “Paid for by” disclaimer or edit existing, eligible ads to turn them back on. "We will begin this process starting in the morning (Pacific Time) -- this may take a few hours to complete," the company says.It does warn that existing ads won’t automatically turn back on. "Existing ads will continue to show a delivery error message," the company notes. "Advertisers should submit new ads or edit existing eligible ads (i.e. those that have an end date in the future)."Go deeper: Facebook lifts political ad ban for Georgia runoffsFacebook says it will block political ads after polls closeGoogle to block election ads after polls closeGoogle to lift political ad ban put in place following Capitol siegeGoogle to lift post-election political ad ban on Dec. 10Google pausing all political ads following Capitol siegeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

